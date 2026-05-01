Where Can I Watch Season 4 of 'Sullivan's Crossing'? The Latest Show Updates.

It's always a good day when we learn our favorite shows have been renewed — and Sullivan's Crossing fans, this one's for you! I was overjoyed when Canadian network CTV announced that a senior season of the family, medical, and small town drama would return. That means Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan are finally reuniting, and season 4 is here! Keep reading for everything we know after that crazy season 3 finale.

Here's what you need to know about Sullivan's Crossing season 4, airing on The CW now.

Will there be a season 4 of Sullivan's Crossing? Yes, Sullivan's Crossing season 4 is finally here! The show was renewed for a fourth season on June 5 and I, for one, am overjoyed. “I am beyond proud to be going back for Season 4 with such an amazing cast and crew,” actress Morgan Kohan said in a statement. ”It’s been absolutely incredible to see the organic growth of our show throughout our first three seasons. We’ve had such a beautiful audience base in Canada and it’s been so exciting to see that expand in such a huge way internationally. Season 4 truly feels like our best yet and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!” And Chad Michael Murray agrees. “We’re so happy returning to our Sullivan’s family and these wonderful characters,” he said. “There’s always an excitement in being back on set and I’m proud of how far the show has come; not only here in Canada, but around the world. It’s amazing to be part of something that resonates with people in such a meaningful way.”

What is Sullivan's Crossing season 4 about? Jessie Redmond/CTV Roma Roth, series creator, is just as "thrilled" to bring audiences a new installment of the show — and she teased what we can expect. "Seeing [Sullivan's Crossing] resonate with a global audience and watching the ratings climb have been a dream come true," she said. "Season 4 will explore themes of change and transformation so you can expect a whole new set of exciting and emotional challenges for Maggie and Cal.” And in the first look at the new season, we see Maggie and Cal alongside Liam (Marcus Rosner), who revealed at the end of season 3 that he was actually Maggie's husband. It looks like we're in for some pretty dramatic episodes, y'all.

Where can I watch Sullivan's Crossing season 4? Jessie Redmond/CTV Sullivan's Crossing is currently airing Monday nights on The CW.

How many episodes are there in Sullivan's Crossing season 4? Jessie Redmond/CTV Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 will have 10 episodes, meaning the finale will air June 22, 2026.

Where can I watch season 3 of Sullivan's Crossing? The CW/YouTube While you wait for new episodes Sullivan's Crossing season 4, go ahead and watch all of season 3 on the CW app. You can also watch it on Netflix!

Who's in the Sullivan's Crossing cast? CTV/Bell Media The Sullivan's Crossing cast features: Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

as Maggie Sullivan Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

as Cal Jones Scott Patterson as Harry "Sully" Sullivan

as Harry "Sully" Sullivan Reid Price as Rob Shandon

as Rob Shandon Lindura as Sydney Shandon

as Sydney Shandon Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

as Frank Cranebear Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

as Edna Cranebear Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

as Lola Gunderson Zayn Maloney as Finn Shandon

Where is Sullivan's Crossing filmed? Jan Walter Luigi/Unsplash Sullivan's Crossing is filmed around Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada. Check out our travel guide for all the best places to visit!

What happens to Frank in Sullivan's Crossing? Michael Tompkins/Fremantle After warning some tourists they couldn't hunt in the area, Frank is actually shot and left for dead, only to be found by Sully, Cal, and Maggie. But don't worry — he survives!

Who actually hit Lola in Sullivan's Crossing? Chris Reardon/Fremantle An early mystery on the show is who hit Lola with their car when she was a child. It turns out that Sully confesses to hitting her when he was drunk and trying to get Maggie, who was being taken to live with her mom — an incident which led Maggie to believe he never chased after her, Lola to spend years in recovery, and Sully to carry years of guilt. But when Lola returns to the scene of the accident all these years later, she suddenly remembers that it wasn't Sully who hit her.

Check out our favorite 8 Small Town TV Shows for Sullivan's Crossing season 4 lovers!

This post has been updated.