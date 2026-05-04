School may be almost out, but there’s still plenty of time to show teachers some love. Teacher Appreciation Week 2026 (May 4-8) is finally here, and educators can snag some truly great deals and freebies from top restaurants across the country. Chipotle is giving away $2 million in free meals, while Whataburger is offering completely free breakfast for one day only. Plus, since it’s so crucial to the job, there are plenty of free coffee deals included.

Teachers: we’ve rounded up every major food deal you need to claim before Teacher Appreciation Week ends!

Note that most deals will require a valid school ID, so keep your credentials handy.

Scroll on for the top Teacher Appreciation Week food deals for 2026!

Peet's Coffee Peet's Coffee On Teacher Appreciation Day (May 5), Peet’s Coffee is treating teachers to a free small drip coffee, hot tea pouch, cold brew, or iced tea pouch with a valid ID.

Chipotle Chipotle Chipotle is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week (May 4-8) with the chance for 100,000 teachers to win free entrée e-gift cards. All educators must be verified through ID.me to be eligible for the promotion. Chipotle will offer the same deal to healthcare workers for National Nurses Week (May 6-12).

Whataburger Whataburger Teachers and school staff members can claim a free Whataburger breakfast on Thursday, May 7 from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time with a valid school ID. The free breakfast includes the choice of a free Breakfast on a Bun, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, or Breakfast Taquito. The deal also applies to dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru orders and is limited to one breakfast per person.

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wild Wings Teachers and school staff with a valid school ID can save 20% off their order while dining in at Buffalo Wild Wings. The deal is available now through May 10.

First Watch First Watch Through May 8, teachers with a valid school ID can get a free hot or iced coffee at First Watch.

Einstein Bros. Einstein Bros. Teachers and nurses with a valid ID can enjoy a free bagel and shmear with purchase when they visit Einstein Bros. in person on Wednesday, May 6.

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