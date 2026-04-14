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Become your own barista and spare yourself the café bills.

33 Refreshing Iced Coffees That Will Save You Hundreds This Summer

33 Refreshing Iced Coffees That Will Save You Hundreds This Summer
Munching with Mariyah
By Kate Thorn,
Kate Thorn
Kate Thorn is an illustrator, foodie, photographer, and blogger at Create & Kate. She loves creating art, traveling, and all things chocolate. A native to the Great Northwest, she is currently living in London and pretending to be a mature grad student.
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Meredith Holser
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio
Apr 14, 2026

Iced coffee is our all-time favorite pick-me-up, especially on a hot afternoon—and, let's be real, sometimes you need caffeine and dessert simultaneously. There's something about the combination of toasty, roasty coffee and icy, creamy sweetness that sends shivers up our spines.

Since being your own barista is so much fun, throw on an apron and try your hand at making one of these unique iced coffee recipes. Each one of these coffee recipes make amazing summer coffee drinks for serving at brunch or just because. Let's dive into the sweetness!

Scroll on for 31 tasty iced coffee recipes that beat the café any day.

Iced Bulletproof Coffee

Iced Bulletproof Coffee Iced Coffee Recipes

Brit + Co

All you have to do for this easy iced coffee is throw all of your ingredients into a blender. It's a quick and delicious coffee that will give you lasting energy all day. (via Brit + Co)

Yogurt Coffee

Yogurt Coffee

Meredith Holser

The viral yogurt coffee is actually quite simple to make and tastes amazing. Combine coffee, a dollop of yogurt, and some coconut water together for a sip that comes with functional benefits like hydration, caffeination, and protein! (via Brit + Co)

Fresh Mint Iced Coffee

Fresh Mint Iced Coffee

Brit + Co

Muddled mint and lots of ice cubes make this iced coffee perfect for even the hottest days of summer. Add a splash of pistachio milk for a creamy drink that also gives you a refreshing dose of energy! (via Brit + Co)

Topo Chico Iced Coffee

Topo Chico Iced Coffee

Brittany Griffin

Topo Chico sparkling mineral water is ultra-refreshing on its own, but add it to iced coffee, and you've got a serious afternoon pick-me-up on your hands. You can try different flavors for this iced coffee idea, but we also think flavorless Topo works well on its own. (via Brit + Co)

Trader Joe's Carrot Cake Latte

Trader Joe's Carrot Cake Latte

@donnalovescoffee

Making your own cold foam using Trader Joe's whipped carrot cake-flavored cream cheese is an absolutely insane (in the best way) coffee hack. Try it before the season item disappears! (via Brit + Co)

Two-Ingredient Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Two-Ingredient Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Brit + Co

Sometimes you want a strong, sweet iced coffee, but can't find the energy to become a master barista to make it happen. This Vietnamese iced coffee uses sweetened condensed milk to give it big flavor with minimal effort! (via Brit + Co)

Wild Child Iced Coffee

Wild Child Iced Coffee

Brittany Griffin

Adulthood can be stressful. Inject some fun into your day by topping your favorite iced coffee with a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and plenty of sprinkles for whimsy! It never fails, we promise. (via Brit + Co)

Rosewater Cardamom Iced Coffee

Rosewater Cardamom Iced Coffee

Brit + Co

Making your own flavored coffee creamer is an easy way to give your iced coffee a boost that you're sure to like. This recipe uses cardamom and rosewater to make a unique drink every time! (via Brit + Co)

Cinnamon Ice Cube Coffee

Cinnamon Ice Cube Coffee

Brit + Co

Keep ice cubes made from coffee infused with cinnamon in your freezer, and you can jazz up a boring glass of iced java whenever the fancy strikes. The best part about this coffee hack? No more watered-down coffee! (via Brit + Co)

Simple Vanilla Coffee

Simple Vanilla Coffee

Brit + Co

Homemade vanilla simple syrup gives a fragrant hint of sweetness to your iced coffee, so you don't have to worry about trying to dissolve granulated sugar in your cold beverage. (via Brit + Co)

Red Velvet Iced Coffee

Red Velvet Iced Coffee

Brit + Co

Red velvet is simply iconic. Iced coffee gets the sweetest treatment when mixed with these red velvet-inspired iced coffee flavors! (via Brit + Co)

Lemonade Iced Coffee

Lemonade Iced Coffee

Chris Andre

With this iced coffee recipe, cold brew is diluted with a splash of lemonade for a refreshing, more caffeinated take on an Arnold Palmer, and we are definitely here for it. (via Brit + Co)

Milky, Minty Coffee Popsicles

Milky, Minty Coffee Popsicles Iced Coffee Recipes

Brit + Co

Technically, a popsicle made out of iced coffee is... still iced coffee. Although, you might be tempted to just drink this coffee that's lusciously flavored with mint, instead of putting it into the popsicle molds. (via Brit + Co)

Coconut Iced Coffee (with Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts!)

Coconut Iced Coffee (With Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts!)

Half Baked Harvest

Make sure your brew is super strong so it can handle the sweetness of this recipe's coconut creamer and the bonus doughnuts! This is the ultimate coffee treat when your sweet tooth beckons. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

The Girl On Bloor

Starbucks who? This copycat recipe emulates the sheer greatness of the chain's iced coffee + cold foam combo. (via The Girl On Bloor)

Iced Coffee Recipes We Love

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Pink Owl Kitchen

Chocolate and coffee are arguably two of the best things on the planet, so when they join forces in iced coffee drinks like this one, we just cannot resist getting a little taste. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)

Iced White Chocolate Mocha (Starbucks Copycat)

Iced White Chocolate Mocha (Starbucks Copycat)

Barley & Sage

Give us everything sweet. We'll sip it down in no time! That includes this Starbucks white mocha dupe that you can easily customize at home with caramel drizzle and whipped cream. (via Barley & Sage)

Mocha Java Chip Frappuccino

Mocha Java Chip Frappuccino

Munching with Mariyah

This healthy iced coffee recipe replaces any artificial sweeteners with naturally sweet dates, vanilla extract, and cacao nibs. Its Frappuccino-esque texture makes it the most decadent sip out there. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Feel Good Foodie

Pumpkin spice hits the spot any time of year. Pumpkin puree and sweet spices turn your regular half-and-half into a seasonally-flavored treat! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Vegan Caramel Frappuccino

Vegan Caramel Frappuccino

Live Eat Learn

Coffee + banana = real energy. This sip combines the two for a more filling iced coffee bev! (via Live Eat Learn)

Iced Ube Latte

Iced Ube Latte coffee recipe

Takes Two Eggs

Sick of ordering the same old iced coffee flavors every time you make yourself a cup? Do yourself a favor and try this iced ube latte instead. It's earthy and subtly sweet, yet still delivers on the caffeine content you're craving. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Everyone Will Love These Iced Coffee Recipes

Kahlua Iced Coffee

Kahlua Iced Coffee

Lick My Spoon

Perfect for when those afternoon coffee breaks turn into evening coffee breaks, this spiked version of iced coffee is everything you could ask for at 5 p.m. If you're worried about having caffeine too late, just swap your usual java for decaf! (via Lick My Spoon)

Caramel Mocha Coffee Concentrate

Caramel Mocha Coffee Concentrate

Sunkissed Kitchen

Don't be thrown off by the sugary title of this iced coffee recipe. This treat is sweetened naturally without any processed sugars, so it gets two thumbs up from us! (via Sunkissed Kitchen)

Coconut Caramel Cold Brew

Coconut Caramel Cold Brew Iced Coffee Recipes

The Gourmet RD

Something about the toasted flavor of caramel pairs beautifully with coconut. Pair it with some cold brew coffee for a drink you'll want to sip on all. day. long. (via The Gourmet RD)

Cinnamon Dolce Latte (Starbucks Copycat)

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

Munching with Mariyah

This recipe takes Starbucks' Cinnamon Dolce Latte and turns it into a fully vegan bev. Making your own coffee syrup will ultimately save you so much time and money. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie

Live Eat Learn

Pouring iced coffee into smoothies is a genius idea. The strong java notes partner up with the sweetness of banana and cinnamon in this truly tasty iced coffee drink. (via Live Eat Learn)

Iced Salted Honey Latte

Iced Salted Honey Lattes

Sweet Phi

Salt and honey might sound like a strange combination, but think a little harder, and you'll realize that's the flavor combination that makes spiced nuts, granola, and trail mix so irresistible. It does the same for these iced lattes, which are so tasty, you'll want to get up early every day just to get a sip. (via Sweet Phi)

"Ridiculously Good" Tahini Date Shake with Coffee

"Ridiculously Good" Tahini Date Shake with Coffee

The First Mess

Umami-forward tahini and sweet dates work so well together, and when you throw in some bold brewed coffee, the combo gets even better. Try this iced coffee recipe when you're craving a drink that's a bit more filling. (via The First Mess)

Viennese Iced Coffee

Viennese Iced Coffee

Li'l Vienna

Dark, strong iced coffee helps tame the sweetness of vanilla ice cream to make this dessert-esque drink. (via Li'l Vienna)

Mocha Coffee Coolers

Mocha Coffee Coolers

Completely Delicious

This iced coffee recipe is as easy as putting all the ingredients in a blender and combining them until smooth. Your drink creation will taste just like those frozen Starbucks sips. (via Completely Delicious)

Vegan Iced Cinnamon Mocha

Vegan Iced Cinnamon Mocha

Vegetarian Gastronomy

Once you make this cinnamon-infused chocolate sauce (in just one minute, no less!), you'll be able to transform all manners of beverages and desserts. Stir some into your morning cup of joe to give your drink a spicy kick. (via Vegetarian Gastronomy)

Extra-Thick Iced Vegan Coffee Milkshake

Extra-Thick Iced Vegan Coffee Milkshake

Two Spoons

Think about a thicker, heartier, more filling version of your go-to frappé order—that's exactly what this coffee-infused milkshake is! It's packed with healthy ingredients from oats, bananas, dates, and almond butter, so you could even gulp this down for a super sustaining breakfast. (via Two Spoons)

Overnight New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee

Overnight New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee Iced Coffee Recipes

Hummingbird High

If you want a fancy caffeine boost in the morning, make things easy by starting with some store-bought coffee concentrate. Infuse it with cinnamon and chicory (a New Orleans classic) overnight, and you'll be ready to conquer the world in the AM. (via Hummingbird High)

Follow us on Pinterest and check out Brit + Co's Food page for more delicious drink recipes!

This article has been updated.

Iced Bulletproof Coffee

Iced Bulletproof Coffee Iced Coffee Recipes

Brit + Co

All you have to do for this easy iced coffee is throw all of your ingredients into a blender. It's a quick and delicious coffee that will give you lasting energy all day. (via Brit + Co)

Yogurt Coffee

Yogurt Coffee

Meredith Holser

The viral yogurt coffee is actually quite simple to make and tastes amazing. Combine coffee, a dollop of yogurt, and some coconut water together for a sip that comes with functional benefits like hydration, caffeination, and protein! (via Brit + Co)

Fresh Mint Iced Coffee

Fresh Mint Iced Coffee

Brit + Co

Muddled mint and lots of ice cubes make this iced coffee perfect for even the hottest days of summer. Add a splash of pistachio milk for a creamy drink that also gives you a refreshing dose of energy! (via Brit + Co)

Topo Chico Iced Coffee

Topo Chico Iced Coffee

Brittany Griffin

Topo Chico sparkling mineral water is ultra-refreshing on its own, but add it to iced coffee, and you've got a serious afternoon pick-me-up on your hands. You can try different flavors for this iced coffee idea, but we also think flavorless Topo works well on its own. (via Brit + Co)

Trader Joe's Carrot Cake Latte

Trader Joe's Carrot Cake Latte

@donnalovescoffee

Making your own cold foam using Trader Joe's whipped carrot cake-flavored cream cheese is an absolutely insane (in the best way) coffee hack. Try it before the season item disappears! (via Brit + Co)

Two-Ingredient Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Two-Ingredient Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Brit + Co

Sometimes you want a strong, sweet iced coffee, but can't find the energy to become a master barista to make it happen. This Vietnamese iced coffee uses sweetened condensed milk to give it big flavor with minimal effort! (via Brit + Co)

Wild Child Iced Coffee

Wild Child Iced Coffee

Brittany Griffin

Adulthood can be stressful. Inject some fun into your day by topping your favorite iced coffee with a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and plenty of sprinkles for whimsy! It never fails, we promise. (via Brit + Co)

Rosewater Cardamom Iced Coffee

Rosewater Cardamom Iced Coffee

Brit + Co

Making your own flavored coffee creamer is an easy way to give your iced coffee a boost that you're sure to like. This recipe uses cardamom and rosewater to make a unique drink every time! (via Brit + Co)

Cinnamon Ice Cube Coffee

Cinnamon Ice Cube Coffee

Brit + Co

Keep ice cubes made from coffee infused with cinnamon in your freezer, and you can jazz up a boring glass of iced java whenever the fancy strikes. The best part about this coffee hack? No more watered-down coffee! (via Brit + Co)

Simple Vanilla Coffee

Simple Vanilla Coffee

Brit + Co

Homemade vanilla simple syrup gives a fragrant hint of sweetness to your iced coffee, so you don't have to worry about trying to dissolve granulated sugar in your cold beverage. (via Brit + Co)

Red Velvet Iced Coffee

Red Velvet Iced Coffee

Brit + Co

Red velvet is simply iconic. Iced coffee gets the sweetest treatment when mixed with these red velvet-inspired iced coffee flavors! (via Brit + Co)

Lemonade Iced Coffee

Lemonade Iced Coffee

Chris Andre

With this iced coffee recipe, cold brew is diluted with a splash of lemonade for a refreshing, more caffeinated take on an Arnold Palmer, and we are definitely here for it. (via Brit + Co)

Milky, Minty Coffee Popsicles

Milky, Minty Coffee Popsicles Iced Coffee Recipes

Brit + Co

Technically, a popsicle made out of iced coffee is... still iced coffee. Although, you might be tempted to just drink this coffee that's lusciously flavored with mint, instead of putting it into the popsicle molds. (via Brit + Co)

Coconut Iced Coffee (with Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts!)

Coconut Iced Coffee (With Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts!)

Half Baked Harvest

Make sure your brew is super strong so it can handle the sweetness of this recipe's coconut creamer and the bonus doughnuts! This is the ultimate coffee treat when your sweet tooth beckons. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

The Girl On Bloor

Starbucks who? This copycat recipe emulates the sheer greatness of the chain's iced coffee + cold foam combo. (via The Girl On Bloor)

Iced Coffee Recipes We Love

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Pink Owl Kitchen

Chocolate and coffee are arguably two of the best things on the planet, so when they join forces in iced coffee drinks like this one, we just cannot resist getting a little taste. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)

Iced White Chocolate Mocha (Starbucks Copycat)

Iced White Chocolate Mocha (Starbucks Copycat)

Barley & Sage

Give us everything sweet. We'll sip it down in no time! That includes this Starbucks white mocha dupe that you can easily customize at home with caramel drizzle and whipped cream. (via Barley & Sage)

Mocha Java Chip Frappuccino

Mocha Java Chip Frappuccino

Munching with Mariyah

This healthy iced coffee recipe replaces any artificial sweeteners with naturally sweet dates, vanilla extract, and cacao nibs. Its Frappuccino-esque texture makes it the most decadent sip out there. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat)

Feel Good Foodie

Pumpkin spice hits the spot any time of year. Pumpkin puree and sweet spices turn your regular half-and-half into a seasonally-flavored treat! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Vegan Caramel Frappuccino

Vegan Caramel Frappuccino

Live Eat Learn

Coffee + banana = real energy. This sip combines the two for a more filling iced coffee bev! (via Live Eat Learn)

Iced Ube Latte

Iced Ube Latte coffee recipe

Takes Two Eggs

Sick of ordering the same old iced coffee flavors every time you make yourself a cup? Do yourself a favor and try this iced ube latte instead. It's earthy and subtly sweet, yet still delivers on the caffeine content you're craving. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Everyone Will Love These Iced Coffee Recipes

Kahlua Iced Coffee

Kahlua Iced Coffee

Lick My Spoon

Perfect for when those afternoon coffee breaks turn into evening coffee breaks, this spiked version of iced coffee is everything you could ask for at 5 p.m. If you're worried about having caffeine too late, just swap your usual java for decaf! (via Lick My Spoon)

Caramel Mocha Coffee Concentrate

Caramel Mocha Coffee Concentrate

Sunkissed Kitchen

Don't be thrown off by the sugary title of this iced coffee recipe. This treat is sweetened naturally without any processed sugars, so it gets two thumbs up from us! (via Sunkissed Kitchen)

Coconut Caramel Cold Brew

Coconut Caramel Cold Brew Iced Coffee Recipes

The Gourmet RD

Something about the toasted flavor of caramel pairs beautifully with coconut. Pair it with some cold brew coffee for a drink you'll want to sip on all. day. long. (via The Gourmet RD)

Cinnamon Dolce Latte (Starbucks Copycat)

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

Munching with Mariyah

This recipe takes Starbucks' Cinnamon Dolce Latte and turns it into a fully vegan bev. Making your own coffee syrup will ultimately save you so much time and money. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie

Live Eat Learn

Pouring iced coffee into smoothies is a genius idea. The strong java notes partner up with the sweetness of banana and cinnamon in this truly tasty iced coffee drink. (via Live Eat Learn)

Iced Salted Honey Latte

Iced Salted Honey Lattes

Sweet Phi

Salt and honey might sound like a strange combination, but think a little harder, and you'll realize that's the flavor combination that makes spiced nuts, granola, and trail mix so irresistible. It does the same for these iced lattes, which are so tasty, you'll want to get up early every day just to get a sip. (via Sweet Phi)

"Ridiculously Good" Tahini Date Shake with Coffee

"Ridiculously Good" Tahini Date Shake with Coffee

The First Mess

Umami-forward tahini and sweet dates work so well together, and when you throw in some bold brewed coffee, the combo gets even better. Try this iced coffee recipe when you're craving a drink that's a bit more filling. (via The First Mess)

Viennese Iced Coffee

Viennese Iced Coffee

Li'l Vienna

Dark, strong iced coffee helps tame the sweetness of vanilla ice cream to make this dessert-esque drink. (via Li'l Vienna)

Mocha Coffee Coolers

Mocha Coffee Coolers

Completely Delicious

This iced coffee recipe is as easy as putting all the ingredients in a blender and combining them until smooth. Your drink creation will taste just like those frozen Starbucks sips. (via Completely Delicious)

Vegan Iced Cinnamon Mocha

Vegan Iced Cinnamon Mocha

Vegetarian Gastronomy

Once you make this cinnamon-infused chocolate sauce (in just one minute, no less!), you'll be able to transform all manners of beverages and desserts. Stir some into your morning cup of joe to give your drink a spicy kick. (via Vegetarian Gastronomy)

Extra-Thick Iced Vegan Coffee Milkshake

Extra-Thick Iced Vegan Coffee Milkshake

Two Spoons

Think about a thicker, heartier, more filling version of your go-to frappé order—that's exactly what this coffee-infused milkshake is! It's packed with healthy ingredients from oats, bananas, dates, and almond butter, so you could even gulp this down for a super sustaining breakfast. (via Two Spoons)

Overnight New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee

Overnight New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee Iced Coffee Recipes

Hummingbird High

If you want a fancy caffeine boost in the morning, make things easy by starting with some store-bought coffee concentrate. Infuse it with cinnamon and chicory (a New Orleans classic) overnight, and you'll be ready to conquer the world in the AM. (via Hummingbird High)

Follow us on Pinterest and check out Brit + Co's Food page for more delicious drink recipes!

This article has been updated.

dessert recipescoffeeiced coffeecoffee recipesdrink recipesdrinksfood
The Conversation (4)
Amanda Lahey
Amanda Lahey
19 Jul, 2020

I loved the iced bulletproof coffee! Really helps you feel full and saw it all over IG so wanted to try. This is the best recepie!

Sam K.
Sam K.
19 Aug, 2020

Cinnamon mocha - amazing!

Vatsala Bahal
Vatsala Bahal
22 Oct, 2020

The coffee popsicle idea is so mart! I love it!

dianamalone
dianamalone
11 Apr, 2022

Buzzin from these recipes yummm

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