33 Refreshing Iced Coffees That Will Save You Hundreds This Summer

Iced coffee is our all-time favorite pick-me-up, especially on a hot afternoon—and, let's be real, sometimes you need caffeine and dessert simultaneously. There's something about the combination of toasty, roasty coffee and icy, creamy sweetness that sends shivers up our spines.

Since being your own barista is so much fun, throw on an apron and try your hand at making one of these unique iced coffee recipes. Each one of these coffee recipes make amazing summer coffee drinks for serving at brunch or just because. Let's dive into the sweetness!

Scroll on for 31 tasty iced coffee recipes that beat the café any day.

Iced Bulletproof Coffee Brit + Co All you have to do for this easy iced coffee is throw all of your ingredients into a blender. It's a quick and delicious coffee that will give you lasting energy all day. (via Brit + Co)

Yogurt Coffee Meredith Holser The viral yogurt coffee is actually quite simple to make and tastes amazing. Combine coffee, a dollop of yogurt, and some coconut water together for a sip that comes with functional benefits like hydration, caffeination, and protein! (via Brit + Co)

Fresh Mint Iced Coffee Brit + Co Muddled mint and lots of ice cubes make this iced coffee perfect for even the hottest days of summer. Add a splash of pistachio milk for a creamy drink that also gives you a refreshing dose of energy! (via Brit + Co)

Topo Chico Iced Coffee Brittany Griffin Topo Chico sparkling mineral water is ultra-refreshing on its own, but add it to iced coffee, and you've got a serious afternoon pick-me-up on your hands. You can try different flavors for this iced coffee idea, but we also think flavorless Topo works well on its own. (via Brit + Co)

Two-Ingredient Vietnamese Iced Coffee Brit + Co Sometimes you want a strong, sweet iced coffee, but can't find the energy to become a master barista to make it happen. This Vietnamese iced coffee uses sweetened condensed milk to give it big flavor with minimal effort! (via Brit + Co)

Wild Child Iced Coffee Brittany Griffin Adulthood can be stressful. Inject some fun into your day by topping your favorite iced coffee with a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and plenty of sprinkles for whimsy! It never fails, we promise. (via Brit + Co)

Rosewater Cardamom Iced Coffee Brit + Co Making your own flavored coffee creamer is an easy way to give your iced coffee a boost that you're sure to like. This recipe uses cardamom and rosewater to make a unique drink every time! (via Brit + Co)

Cinnamon Ice Cube Coffee Brit + Co Keep ice cubes made from coffee infused with cinnamon in your freezer, and you can jazz up a boring glass of iced java whenever the fancy strikes. The best part about this coffee hack? No more watered-down coffee! (via Brit + Co)

Simple Vanilla Coffee Brit + Co Homemade vanilla simple syrup gives a fragrant hint of sweetness to your iced coffee, so you don't have to worry about trying to dissolve granulated sugar in your cold beverage. (via Brit + Co)

Red Velvet Iced Coffee Brit + Co Red velvet is simply iconic. Iced coffee gets the sweetest treatment when mixed with these red velvet-inspired iced coffee flavors! (via Brit + Co)

Lemonade Iced Coffee Chris Andre With this iced coffee recipe, cold brew is diluted with a splash of lemonade for a refreshing, more caffeinated take on an Arnold Palmer, and we are definitely here for it. (via Brit + Co)

Milky, Minty Coffee Popsicles Brit + Co Technically, a popsicle made out of iced coffee is... still iced coffee. Although, you might be tempted to just drink this coffee that's lusciously flavored with mint, instead of putting it into the popsicle molds. (via Brit + Co)

Coconut Iced Coffee (with Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts!) Half Baked Harvest Make sure your brew is super strong so it can handle the sweetness of this recipe's coconut creamer and the bonus doughnuts! This is the ultimate coffee treat when your sweet tooth beckons. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat) The Girl On Bloor Starbucks who? This copycat recipe emulates the sheer greatness of the chain's iced coffee + cold foam combo. (via The Girl On Bloor) Iced Coffee Recipes We Love

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat) Pink Owl Kitchen Chocolate and coffee are arguably two of the best things on the planet, so when they join forces in iced coffee drinks like this one, we just cannot resist getting a little taste. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)

Iced White Chocolate Mocha (Starbucks Copycat) Barley & Sage Give us everything sweet. We'll sip it down in no time! That includes this Starbucks white mocha dupe that you can easily customize at home with caramel drizzle and whipped cream. (via Barley & Sage)

Mocha Java Chip Frappuccino Munching with Mariyah This healthy iced coffee recipe replaces any artificial sweeteners with naturally sweet dates, vanilla extract, and cacao nibs. Its Frappuccino-esque texture makes it the most decadent sip out there. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat) Feel Good Foodie Pumpkin spice hits the spot any time of year. Pumpkin puree and sweet spices turn your regular half-and-half into a seasonally-flavored treat! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Vegan Caramel Frappuccino Live Eat Learn Coffee + banana = real energy. This sip combines the two for a more filling iced coffee bev! (via Live Eat Learn)

Iced Ube Latte Takes Two Eggs Sick of ordering the same old iced coffee flavors every time you make yourself a cup? Do yourself a favor and try this iced ube latte instead. It's earthy and subtly sweet, yet still delivers on the caffeine content you're craving. (via Takes Two Eggs) Everyone Will Love These Iced Coffee Recipes

Kahlua Iced Coffee Lick My Spoon Perfect for when those afternoon coffee breaks turn into evening coffee breaks, this spiked version of iced coffee is everything you could ask for at 5 p.m. If you're worried about having caffeine too late, just swap your usual java for decaf! (via Lick My Spoon)

Caramel Mocha Coffee Concentrate Sunkissed Kitchen Don't be thrown off by the sugary title of this iced coffee recipe. This treat is sweetened naturally without any processed sugars, so it gets two thumbs up from us! (via Sunkissed Kitchen)

Coconut Caramel Cold Brew The Gourmet RD Something about the toasted flavor of caramel pairs beautifully with coconut. Pair it with some cold brew coffee for a drink you'll want to sip on all. day. long. (via The Gourmet RD)

Cinnamon Dolce Latte (Starbucks Copycat) Munching with Mariyah This recipe takes Starbucks' Cinnamon Dolce Latte and turns it into a fully vegan bev. Making your own coffee syrup will ultimately save you so much time and money. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie Live Eat Learn Pouring iced coffee into smoothies is a genius idea. The strong java notes partner up with the sweetness of banana and cinnamon in this truly tasty iced coffee drink. (via Live Eat Learn)

Iced Salted Honey Latte Sweet Phi Salt and honey might sound like a strange combination, but think a little harder, and you'll realize that's the flavor combination that makes spiced nuts, granola, and trail mix so irresistible. It does the same for these iced lattes, which are so tasty, you'll want to get up early every day just to get a sip. (via Sweet Phi)

"Ridiculously Good" Tahini Date Shake with Coffee The First Mess Umami-forward tahini and sweet dates work so well together, and when you throw in some bold brewed coffee, the combo gets even better. Try this iced coffee recipe when you're craving a drink that's a bit more filling. (via The First Mess)

Viennese Iced Coffee Li'l Vienna Dark, strong iced coffee helps tame the sweetness of vanilla ice cream to make this dessert-esque drink. (via Li'l Vienna)

Mocha Coffee Coolers Completely Delicious This iced coffee recipe is as easy as putting all the ingredients in a blender and combining them until smooth. Your drink creation will taste just like those frozen Starbucks sips. (via Completely Delicious)

Vegan Iced Cinnamon Mocha Vegetarian Gastronomy Once you make this cinnamon-infused chocolate sauce (in just one minute, no less!), you'll be able to transform all manners of beverages and desserts. Stir some into your morning cup of joe to give your drink a spicy kick. (via Vegetarian Gastronomy)

Extra-Thick Iced Vegan Coffee Milkshake Two Spoons Think about a thicker, heartier, more filling version of your go-to frappé order—that's exactly what this coffee-infused milkshake is! It's packed with healthy ingredients from oats, bananas, dates, and almond butter, so you could even gulp this down for a super sustaining breakfast. (via Two Spoons)

Overnight New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee Hummingbird High If you want a fancy caffeine boost in the morning, make things easy by starting with some store-bought coffee concentrate. Infuse it with cinnamon and chicory (a New Orleans classic) overnight, and you'll be ready to conquer the world in the AM. (via Hummingbird High) Follow us on Pinterest and check out Brit + Co's Food page for more delicious drink recipes! This article has been updated.

Iced Bulletproof Coffee Brit + Co All you have to do for this easy iced coffee is throw all of your ingredients into a blender. It's a quick and delicious coffee that will give you lasting energy all day. (via Brit + Co)

Yogurt Coffee Meredith Holser The viral yogurt coffee is actually quite simple to make and tastes amazing. Combine coffee, a dollop of yogurt, and some coconut water together for a sip that comes with functional benefits like hydration, caffeination, and protein! (via Brit + Co)

Fresh Mint Iced Coffee Brit + Co Muddled mint and lots of ice cubes make this iced coffee perfect for even the hottest days of summer. Add a splash of pistachio milk for a creamy drink that also gives you a refreshing dose of energy! (via Brit + Co)

Topo Chico Iced Coffee Brittany Griffin Topo Chico sparkling mineral water is ultra-refreshing on its own, but add it to iced coffee, and you've got a serious afternoon pick-me-up on your hands. You can try different flavors for this iced coffee idea, but we also think flavorless Topo works well on its own. (via Brit + Co)

Two-Ingredient Vietnamese Iced Coffee Brit + Co Sometimes you want a strong, sweet iced coffee, but can't find the energy to become a master barista to make it happen. This Vietnamese iced coffee uses sweetened condensed milk to give it big flavor with minimal effort! (via Brit + Co)

Wild Child Iced Coffee Brittany Griffin Adulthood can be stressful. Inject some fun into your day by topping your favorite iced coffee with a dollop of fluffy whipped cream and plenty of sprinkles for whimsy! It never fails, we promise. (via Brit + Co)

Rosewater Cardamom Iced Coffee Brit + Co Making your own flavored coffee creamer is an easy way to give your iced coffee a boost that you're sure to like. This recipe uses cardamom and rosewater to make a unique drink every time! (via Brit + Co)

Cinnamon Ice Cube Coffee Brit + Co Keep ice cubes made from coffee infused with cinnamon in your freezer, and you can jazz up a boring glass of iced java whenever the fancy strikes. The best part about this coffee hack? No more watered-down coffee! (via Brit + Co)

Simple Vanilla Coffee Brit + Co Homemade vanilla simple syrup gives a fragrant hint of sweetness to your iced coffee, so you don't have to worry about trying to dissolve granulated sugar in your cold beverage. (via Brit + Co)

Red Velvet Iced Coffee Brit + Co Red velvet is simply iconic. Iced coffee gets the sweetest treatment when mixed with these red velvet-inspired iced coffee flavors! (via Brit + Co)

Lemonade Iced Coffee Chris Andre With this iced coffee recipe, cold brew is diluted with a splash of lemonade for a refreshing, more caffeinated take on an Arnold Palmer, and we are definitely here for it. (via Brit + Co)

Milky, Minty Coffee Popsicles Brit + Co Technically, a popsicle made out of iced coffee is... still iced coffee. Although, you might be tempted to just drink this coffee that's lusciously flavored with mint, instead of putting it into the popsicle molds. (via Brit + Co)

Coconut Iced Coffee (with Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts!) Half Baked Harvest Make sure your brew is super strong so it can handle the sweetness of this recipe's coconut creamer and the bonus doughnuts! This is the ultimate coffee treat when your sweet tooth beckons. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat) The Girl On Bloor Starbucks who? This copycat recipe emulates the sheer greatness of the chain's iced coffee + cold foam combo. (via The Girl On Bloor) Iced Coffee Recipes We Love

Chocolate Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat) Pink Owl Kitchen Chocolate and coffee are arguably two of the best things on the planet, so when they join forces in iced coffee drinks like this one, we just cannot resist getting a little taste. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)

Iced White Chocolate Mocha (Starbucks Copycat) Barley & Sage Give us everything sweet. We'll sip it down in no time! That includes this Starbucks white mocha dupe that you can easily customize at home with caramel drizzle and whipped cream. (via Barley & Sage)

Mocha Java Chip Frappuccino Munching with Mariyah This healthy iced coffee recipe replaces any artificial sweeteners with naturally sweet dates, vanilla extract, and cacao nibs. Its Frappuccino-esque texture makes it the most decadent sip out there. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (Starbucks Copycat) Feel Good Foodie Pumpkin spice hits the spot any time of year. Pumpkin puree and sweet spices turn your regular half-and-half into a seasonally-flavored treat! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Vegan Caramel Frappuccino Live Eat Learn Coffee + banana = real energy. This sip combines the two for a more filling iced coffee bev! (via Live Eat Learn)

Iced Ube Latte Takes Two Eggs Sick of ordering the same old iced coffee flavors every time you make yourself a cup? Do yourself a favor and try this iced ube latte instead. It's earthy and subtly sweet, yet still delivers on the caffeine content you're craving. (via Takes Two Eggs) Everyone Will Love These Iced Coffee Recipes

Kahlua Iced Coffee Lick My Spoon Perfect for when those afternoon coffee breaks turn into evening coffee breaks, this spiked version of iced coffee is everything you could ask for at 5 p.m. If you're worried about having caffeine too late, just swap your usual java for decaf! (via Lick My Spoon)

Caramel Mocha Coffee Concentrate Sunkissed Kitchen Don't be thrown off by the sugary title of this iced coffee recipe. This treat is sweetened naturally without any processed sugars, so it gets two thumbs up from us! (via Sunkissed Kitchen)

Coconut Caramel Cold Brew The Gourmet RD Something about the toasted flavor of caramel pairs beautifully with coconut. Pair it with some cold brew coffee for a drink you'll want to sip on all. day. long. (via The Gourmet RD)

Cinnamon Dolce Latte (Starbucks Copycat) Munching with Mariyah This recipe takes Starbucks' Cinnamon Dolce Latte and turns it into a fully vegan bev. Making your own coffee syrup will ultimately save you so much time and money. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Wake Me Up Coffee Smoothie Live Eat Learn Pouring iced coffee into smoothies is a genius idea. The strong java notes partner up with the sweetness of banana and cinnamon in this truly tasty iced coffee drink. (via Live Eat Learn)

Iced Salted Honey Latte Sweet Phi Salt and honey might sound like a strange combination, but think a little harder, and you'll realize that's the flavor combination that makes spiced nuts, granola, and trail mix so irresistible. It does the same for these iced lattes, which are so tasty, you'll want to get up early every day just to get a sip. (via Sweet Phi)

"Ridiculously Good" Tahini Date Shake with Coffee The First Mess Umami-forward tahini and sweet dates work so well together, and when you throw in some bold brewed coffee, the combo gets even better. Try this iced coffee recipe when you're craving a drink that's a bit more filling. (via The First Mess)

Viennese Iced Coffee Li'l Vienna Dark, strong iced coffee helps tame the sweetness of vanilla ice cream to make this dessert-esque drink. (via Li'l Vienna)

Mocha Coffee Coolers Completely Delicious This iced coffee recipe is as easy as putting all the ingredients in a blender and combining them until smooth. Your drink creation will taste just like those frozen Starbucks sips. (via Completely Delicious)

Vegan Iced Cinnamon Mocha Vegetarian Gastronomy Once you make this cinnamon-infused chocolate sauce (in just one minute, no less!), you'll be able to transform all manners of beverages and desserts. Stir some into your morning cup of joe to give your drink a spicy kick. (via Vegetarian Gastronomy)

Extra-Thick Iced Vegan Coffee Milkshake Two Spoons Think about a thicker, heartier, more filling version of your go-to frappé order—that's exactly what this coffee-infused milkshake is! It's packed with healthy ingredients from oats, bananas, dates, and almond butter, so you could even gulp this down for a super sustaining breakfast. (via Two Spoons)