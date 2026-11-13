The Bachelor season 30 premieres this coming spring, but ABC just gave us an early Christmas present by introducing us to the new bachelor: Sam Hartman. And don't you worry: this Southern gentleman is very handsome. The NFL quarterback is trading his Washington Commanders jersey for a tux and some red roses...and we'll definitely be tuning in.

Is Sam Hartman The Bachelor?

Yes, Sam Hartman is the next bachelor looking for love on the iconic franchise. The official ABC press site says that "with the same leadership and heart that won over fans on the field, the 27-year-old pro athlete is ready to find his forever teammate as he begins handing out roses."

Sam is 27, from Charlotte, North Carolina, and an ACC record-holder, but that doesn't mean he feels totally qualified for the role of Bachelor.

"I’m excited but also very nervous," he told GMA. "I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. 30 is going to be pretty tough."

The football player is looking for someone who can challenge him "in a way that they have a drive for something and that motivates me to wake up every day and chase them." Okay, we love a man with vision!