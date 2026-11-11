'You've Got Mail' Is Getting a Remake — Here's What We'd Love to See Change

My favorite comfort watch is getting a remake, and I have questions. Who will be cast? What replaces AOL dial-up? And will Kathleen Kelly still have the cozy, book-stuffed apartment of our cottagecore dreams? According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is developing a new take on Nora Ephron's 1998 classic. Jason Orley, who made I Want You Back and Big Time Adolescence, is writing the current draft and is on board to direct. It builds on an earlier script by Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont, the duo behind Can't Hardly Wait and Josie and the Pussycats. Plot details are under wraps, so let's fill in the blanks ourselves!

Here's what we'd love to see stay the same and change in the 'You've Got Mail' remake!

- YouTube The original 'You've Got Mail' starred Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks as an indie children's bookshop owner and the big-box bookstore heir putting her out of business. Unknowingly, they fall for each other as anonymous email pen pals. It grossed more than $250 million worldwide, and it still holds up as a perfect fall rewatch. Still, some elements made it so perfect, and a couple of things didn’t quite hold up.

Warner Bros. Pictures Keep: New York City, especially the Upper West Side You've Got Mail is Ephron's love letter to New York, and the remake has to stay there. I lived on the Upper West Side, and I can confirm it's every bit as dreamy as the movie makes it look, especially in the spring and fall. Give us the landmarks, the cash-only line at Zabar's, coffee at Café Lalo, Central Park in the spring and the hot dogs at Grey's Papaya.

Warner Bros. Pictures Change: Swap AOL for AI In 1998, the villain was the megastore. In 2026, it's the tech company that fed thousands of books into its AI without asking the authors. That fight is already playing out in real courtrooms. Make Joe Fox the charming heir to an AI empire, and you have a rivalry with real stakes.

Getty Change: Make Kathleen a romance writer Romance is the hottest section in any bookstore right now, thanks to BookTok. Let Kathleen write steamy novels under a pen name, or turn her shop into a romance bookstore. Then the AI plot gets personal: her own books might be in Joe's training data. Just keep her optimism. The woman who called a bouquet of sharpened pencils her favorite thing about fall deserves to stay exactly that sunny. Kathleen's bookshop staff were the heart of the movie though. We need a new George, a new Christina and, above all, a new Birdie, the shop's glamorous confidante who casually lets slip that she once might have dated Generalissimo Franco. Every rom-com needs a Birdie.

6. You've Got Mail (1998) Warner Bros./IMDB Change: Better representation As much as I love the original, I cringe at how its Latino characters are written, like Juan in the elevator scene and the woman at the cash register. They're sidelined and played as the punchline. New York is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and the remake should look like it.

Image via K C Bailey/Netflix Our dream cast Kathleen Kelly: Rachel Zegler, Lana Condor or Zoey Deutch

Rachel Zegler, Lana Condor or Zoey Deutch Joe Fox: Jonathan Bailey, Glen Powell, the reigning king of rom-coms, or as a nod to Ryan, Jack Quaid

Jonathan Bailey, Glen Powell, the reigning king of rom-coms, or as a nod to Ryan, Jack Quaid Birdie: Rita Moreno. No questions.

Rita Moreno. No questions. Patricia: Aubrey Plaza or Rachel Sennott, channeling Parker Posey's icy perfection

Aubrey Plaza or Rachel Sennott, channeling Parker Posey's icy perfection Frank: Andrew Rannells as a typewriter-loving podcaster who won't stop ranting about AI You’ve Got Mail is a classic built on another classic, The Shop Around the Corner, so any remake has big shoes to fill. Finding a lead as charming as Meg Ryan and a writer as funny and inventive as Nora Ephron will be a feat. But in an age of AI-written everything, the idea that two people could fall in love without ever meeting feels more romantic than ever.

Stay tuned for more official updates!

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