Claire Danes' The Beast in Me totally took Netflix by storm — and season 2 of the thriller series is finally on its way. The first season of the show saw her character Aggie, an author, dealing with a nearly impossible case of writer's block after the death of her son. With so much loss following her, Aggie has a difficult time getting back into the art and work that used to bring her so much joy.

And when a new neighbor moves in next door named Nile (Matthew Rhys), Aggie finds herself drawn to him. Namely, his mysterious past and whether he was actually involved in his wife's murder all those years ago. And after that crazy ending that brings Nile and Aggie's relationship to a close, there's no telling what Netflix is cooking up for The Beast in Me season 2. But here's what we do know.

Keep reading for the latest update on The Beast in Me season 2 before it drops on Netflix.

Is there a season 2 of The Beast in Me? Netflix Yes we're finally getting a season 2 of The Beast in Me! "We always told ourselves we'd only do a second season of The Beast in Me if we found a story that was worthy of the first - and I'm thrilled to say we found it," co-showrunner Howard Gordon says in a press release. "We loved making this show and our audience seemed to love watching it, so we're enormously grateful to Jinny Howe and Netflix, and to Karey Burke and 20th Television for giving us the chance to get the band back together and do it again.” “We are thrilled to bring back The Beast in Me and to welcome Howard Gordon to the Netflix family with this creative partnership," Netflix Head of Scripted Series Jinny Howe adds. "The series captivated global audiences, delivered extraordinary performances led by Claire Danes, and earned Matthew Rhys a historic Emmy win. We are incredibly proud of what Howard Gordon, Gabe Rotter, and the entire cast and crew achieved. We can't wait for audiences to see what Howard and Daniel Pearle have in store for the next season.”

What is Beast in Me about? Netflix We don't have details about the new episodes quite yet, but I'm sure Aggie will find herself following her instincts into another mystery. What can I say — writer's are endlessly curious!

Who's in The Beast in Me cast with Claire Danes? Netflix We know that Claire Danes will be returning as Aggie for the second season of the show, but we don't have too many cast details yet. Stay tuned! Season 1 of the Netflix thriller stars Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, Natalie Morales, Jonathan Banks, David Lyons, Tim Guinee, Deirdre O'Connell, Hettienne Park, Aleyse Shannon, Julie Ann Emery, and Amir Arison.

How many episodes are in The Beast in Me? Netflix The Beast in Me has 8 episodes so far, so it's safe to assume The Beast in Me season 2 will have 8 too. Here's the breakdown of season 1: The Beast in Me season 1, episode 1 "Sick Puppy" premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025

premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025 The Beast in Me season 1, episode 2 "Just Don't Want to Be Lonely" premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025

premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025 The Beast in Me season 1, episode 3 "Elephant in the Room" premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025

premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025 The Beast in Me season 1, episode 4 "Thanatos" premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025

premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025 The Beast in Me season 1, episode 5 "Bacchanal" premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025

premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025 The Beast in Me season 1, episode 6 "The Beast and Me" premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025

premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025 The Beast in Me season 1, episode 7 "Ghosts" premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025

premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025 The Beast in Me season 1, episode 8 "The Last Word" premiered on Netflix November 13, 2025

Where was The Beast in Me filmed? Netflix The Beast in Me filmed in Red Bank, New Jersey beginning in September 2024 before its November 2025 premiere.

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