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Everything We Know About Taylor Jenkins Reid's 'Forever, Interrupted'  TV Show on Netflix

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HBO Max
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 28, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Forever, Interrupted is officially coming to Netflix. Colleen Hoover, Emily Henry, and Taylor Jenkins Reid all write books we can't get enough of — and they also all have new onscreen adaptations in development! A limited series based on Reid's Forever, Interrupted is on its way thanks to Netflix and the best part is that Big Little Lies' Laura Dern and The Dog Stars' Margaret Qualley are leading the cast AND executive producing!

Here's everything we know about Forever, Interrupted before the brand new TV show comes to Netflix.

When is Forever, Interrupted coming out?

puppy sitting in front of a tv with netflix on the screen

Roberto Nickson/Pexels

There's no word on the official release date yet but it looks like I'm hoping to press play on Forever, Interrupted in 2027.

What is Forever, Interrupted about?

forever interrupted taylor jenkins reid

Amazon

Margaret Qualley stars as Elsie, whose romance with Ben turns into wedding bells after just a few months. Everything looks perfect until Ben's unexpected death. The book jumps between Ben and Elsie's romance and the present day, where Elsie has to deal with her grief — and connect with Ben's mother Susan (Laura Dern)...who had no idea she existed.

It sounds like the emotional impact of Forever, Interrupted is going to be similar to Lessons in Chemistry and One Day which simultaneously excites and terrifies me. It will also be the perfect way to fill the void left behind by Big Little Lies. It might be a little less murder-heavy, but the female relationships and Laura's starring role are just perfect. Buy a copy of Forever, Interrupted on Amazon now!

Who's in the Forever, Interrupted cast?

Margaret Qualley and Laura Dern

Jamie McCarthy/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Forever, Interrupted will be led by Margaret Qualley and Laura Dern. Stay tuned for the full cast list!

How many episodes are in Girl, Interrupted?

woman watching tv

KoolShooters/Pexels

We can expect the limited series to have around 6-8 episodes. It'll be the amount of episodes you can binge watch in an entire weekend.

Who else is involved in the Netflix show?

netflix logo

Netflix

Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley will be executive producing the show from A24 alongside producer Jessica Rhoades. Julia Bicknell is both showrunner and screenwriter.

Are you excited to see how Forever, Interrupted plays out onscreen? Check out 30 BookTok Books That Will Make You Fall In Love With Reading All Over Again for more reading inspo!

Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.
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