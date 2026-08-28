Jessica Chastain's New Western Mystery Thriller is For the 'Yellowstone' Obsessed

Jessica Chastain is finally returning to the small screen in the Netflix drama Heartland. After her Apple thriller The Savant was indefinitely postponed, I've been dying to see her onscreen again, and her new movie Heartland sounds like the exact kind of thing I've been missing since Yellowstone, 1923, and Ransom Canyon season 2 ended.

If you're missing Yellowstone, you've got to check out Jessica Chastain's Netflix thriller-mystery-drama Heartland on Netflix. Here's your first look.

What is Heartland about? Netflix In Heartland, Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain) is a former country superstar who's been retired for quite awhile. But when her niece goes missing, she steps back into the spotlight to get to the bottom of the mystery. She comes across quite a few memorable characters while on her investigation, and ends up in the middle of a "seedy" side of Nashville she's never seen before. “Every time I thought I understood what kind of movie I was reading, it changed lanes, which I loved,” Jessica Chastain tells People. “Misty was irresistible to me because she’s completely unapologetic. She’s reckless, funny, deeply vulnerable and really wounded. She disappeared from this world rather than continuing to chase success, which I found fascinating. There’s something almost dangerous about her because you never quite know what she’s going to do next. Then I met [writer-director Shana Feste], loved her immediately, and thought, ‘Well, now I really want to see what happens if we make this thing together.’ ”

When does Heartland come out? Netflix You can watch Jessica Chastain's new Western drama on Netflix November 13, 2026.

Who's in the Heartland cast with Jessica Chastain? Netflix The movie also stars Garrett Hedlund, Ross Lynch, Paul Sparks, John Hawkes, Jennifer Nettles, and Carter Faith. You'll also see Hill Harper, Norbert Leo Butz, Wynn Everett, Isabelle Kusman, and David Rysdahl. But the movie is truly anchored by Jessica Chastain's performance. “Jessica constantly surprised me. Once she became Misty, she knew her better than I did,” Feste tells People. “All the ways we’re conditioned as women — to be polite, to put ourselves second, to worry about being liked — just disappeared. She had no guilt about any of it. There was something incredibly freeing about watching her take on a character who didn’t play by the rules.”

Where was the movie filmed? Netflix Heartland reportedly filmed at Shadowbox Studios in Atlanta, Georgia from September to November 2025. The movie also filming in Nashville, Tennessee of course!

What else has Jessica Chastain played in? Netflix Jessica Chastain has an incredible filmography, and not just her Academy Award-winning role as the titular character in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Her career has covered a variety of genres, formats, and stories that you definitely can't miss. You can also see her in Crimson Peak, The Good Nurse, Mothers' Instinct, Scenes From a Marriage, and Interstellar to name a few. You can also see her in the new horror movie Other Mommy this October. You'll have to let me know how it is, because I think that flick — about some kind of demonic entity trying to trap a little girl by taking the form of her mom — might be a little too much for me. Good thing she's also in The Help opposite Emma Stone, Viola Davis, and Octavia Spencer! That is definitely another one of Jessica Chastain's movies that always makes for a good watch.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for even more news on Jessica Chastain's new movies, and the latest Heartland updates. Already Rewatched Ransom Canyon Season 2? Here Are 8 New Netflix Shows to Watch Before Summer 2026 Ends. You don't want to miss them!