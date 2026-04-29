9 New Period Dramas Coming To Netflix That Are Pure Escapism

There’s nothing more satisfying than escaping into a world of sweeping romance, corseted tension, and high-stakes longing—without, you know, the actual limitations of the era. The period drama is officially evolving in all the right ways: inclusive casting, modern perspectives, and the diverse love stories history once ignored are finally taking center stage. If you’re craving escapism with a sharper point of view, Netflix’s 2026 lineup is absolutely stacked, and 2027 is already shaping up to be a blockbuster year with Bridgerton Season 5 in the works, alongside a new scripted series, Alexander (based on the novel The Golden Mean), and the Kennedy family drama starring Michael Fassbender. Consider our "must-watch" lists officially started.

Here are new period dramas coming to Netflix this year.

East of Eden It’s been decades since John Steinbeck’s East of Eden was last adapted for the screen—and while earlier versions leaned heavily on the two brothers at the center, the women often felt sidelined or underwritten. This new Netflix limited series flips that dynamic, with Florence Pugh bringing long-overdue depth to one of the novel’s most complex female characters. If you love family dramas and character-driven stories built on high-stakes emotional tension, this is one to watch. Steinbeck wrote many defining American novels, but East of Eden is widely considered his masterpiece.

Enola Holmes 3 What's not to love about this Millie Bobby Brown-led saga, which focuses on the adventures of Sherlock Holmes’ little sister? Fortunately, the movie series is extending its franchise, with a third film just around the corner. This will be arriving on July 1add a , 2026.

Little House on the Prairie Get ready to head back to the frontier, but with a fresh, modern lens. This 2026 reimagining of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s beloved series promises to bring the grit and heart of the American wilderness to life like never before. Starring Alice Halsey as the iconic Laura and Luke Bracey as "Pa" Ingalls, the series is set to capture both the nostalgia of the original stories and the complex reality of pioneer life. Whether you grew up with the books or are meeting the Ingalls family for the first time, this is the ultimate "slow-living" escapism for your summer watchlist. It premieres on July 9, 2026.

\ Pride & Prejudice We’re getting another Pride & Prejudice adaptation, hooray! While I’ll always be a Matthew Macfadyen fan through and through (sorry, Colin Firth squad), I can’t wait to see what this new cast has in store. This fresh six-part limited series comes from the brilliant mind of author and screenwriter Dolly Alderton, with director Euros Lyn (Heartstopper) at the helm. Even better? We have Emma Corrin (The Crown) stepping into Elizabeth Bennet’s sensible shoes and Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) taking on the iconic, broody role of Mr. Darcy.

The Von Fersens This is a romantic drama film set in 18th-century Stockholm, following the "it-couple" of the era, Sophie and Axel von Fersen. Starring Alva Bratt and Christian Fandango, it’s a glamorous, tumultuous look at historical figures who were basically the celebrities of their time.

Tantara Set between the 1960s and 1980s, Tantara (originally titled Slowly, Intensely) follows an ambitious group of dreamers who bet everything on achieving success in a landscape defined by both dazzling glamour and systemic barbarism. K-drama royalty Song Hye-kyo and Gong Yoo lead the series as childhood friends Min-ja and Dong-gu, marking their first-ever project together. If you’re looking for a period piece that trades the royal court for the high-stakes world of vintage entertainment, this is your next obsession. Tantara is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 11, 2026.

The Empress Season 3 With production spanning Bavaria, the Czech Republic, and Spain, the breathtaking visuals and dynamic storytelling made this Emmy-winning series a global hit. The royal saga of Empress Elisabeth and Emperor Franz is coming to its grand conclusion in a six-part finale, picking up after the devastating Sardinian War. Netflix has officially confirmed that the third and final season of The Empress will premiere in late 2026.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials If you love a country-house mystery with a witty, fast-paced edge, this is a major one for 2026. Set in 1925 England, it stars Mia McKenna-Bruce as Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent, alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Martin Freeman. It’s being described as a fresh, high-energy take on the classic whodunit.

The Doll Rounding out the 2026 slate is Lalka (The Doll), a lush and ambitious Polish adaptation of Bolesław Prus’s legendary novel. Set against the backdrop of late 19th-century Warsaw, the story follows the intense, obsessive love of wealthy merchant Stanisław Wokulski for the aristocratic but impoverished Izabela Łęcka. If you’ve been looking for something with the sweeping emotional weight of Anna Karenina but with a fresh perspective, this stunning production is a must-add to your queue.

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