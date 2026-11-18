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Your Guide to 'The Chosen' Season 6 Episodes, Release Date & Cast
5&2 Studios/Prime Video
By Chloe WilliamsNov 18, 2026
Chloe Williams
Entertainment Editor
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
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The Chosen season 6 is officially here, and after a three episode premiere, there are just three episodes left before we can see the finale in theaters. Creator Dallas Jenkins has been vocal that the new season will cover Good Friday hour by hour, which means we're in for a batch of episodes full of drama, tears, and a lot of detail.
Is season 6 of The Chosen out yet? Here's everything you need to know about the new episodes in November 2026.
How many episodes are in The Chosen season 6?
5&2 Studios/Prime Video
The Chosen season 6 has six episodes total, and you can watch the first three now! Before we can see the finale Crucifixion film (in theaters on March 12, 2027), here's the official breakdown:
- The Chosen season 6 episode 1 premiered on Prime Video November 15, 2026
- The Chosen season 6 episode 2 premiered on Prime Video November 15, 2026
- The Chosen season 6 episode 3 premiered on Prime Video November 15, 2026
- The Chosen season 6 episode 4 premieres on Prime Video November 22, 2026
- The Chosen season 6 episode 5 premieres on Prime Video November 29, 2026
- The Chosen season 6 episode 6 premieres on Prime Video December 6, 2026
How to watch season 6 of The Chosen?
5&2 Studios/Prime Video
The Chosen season 6 is currently airing on Prime Video.
Dallas Jenkins revealed at ChosenCon in Charlotte, North Carolina that after The Chosen season 6 premieres on Prime Video, the final installment of the season will hit theaters in the spring of 2027. You can watch the first five seasons on Prime Video right now — and for free on TheChosen.TV.
What is The Chosen season 6 about?
5&2 Studios/Prime Video
The Chosen season 6 covers the 24 hours that make up Good Friday: Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) has just been arrested after being betrayed by Judas (Luke Dimyan), and Jesus' followers scatter when they realize they could be next on the chopping block.
According to the official synopsis, "Season Six captures the historic events of Jesus' final day through the lives of those who love Him—and those who condemn Him. Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross. The Chosen Season Six reveals how Jesus’ final hours changed the world forever."
Is there going to be a season 7 of The Chosen?
5&2 Studios/Prime Video
Yes, The Chosen will end with season 7, which Dallas Jenkins also told ChosenCon might not play out exactly the way viewers expect as it moves from the crucifixion to the beginning of Acts. “We’ve got things like the ascension [Jesus' return to Heaven] and all of that,” he added.
I've been waiting for season 7 — and the Resurrection specifically — since season 1 premiered and I can't wait to see Jonathan Roumie and Elizabeth Tabish (who plays Mary Magdalene) get to have one more impactful scene together. Especially since it mirrors Jesus calling Mary's name in the very first episode!
Who's in The Chosen season 6 cast with Jonathan Roumie?
5&2 Studios/Prime Video
The Chosen season 6 will see the all the cast from over the years: Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.
Are you excited for The Chosen season 6, or are you kind of dreading it? It's going to be a tough watch, but if you love the show, it's a season you can't miss. Stay tuned for more updates by following Brit + Co on Facebook.
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