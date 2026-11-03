Prime Video's new shows for November are finally here! Prime Video might have totally conquered the young adult romance space, but on the heels of series like Every Year After, Off-Campus, and The Summer I Turned Pretty, there are plenty of genres for all kinds of TV lovers. This month we've got everything from historical epics to rom-coms to fantasy. Let's get into it.

Keep reading for the best new shows to watch on Prime Video in November 2026.

The Greatest — Watch on Prime Video November 4, 2026 Prime Video This Prime Video show is actually the first authorized scripted series about the great Muhammad Ali, and his life both inside and outside the boxing ring. Plus, it's executive produced by his wife Lonnie Ali.

Campus Drivers — Watch on Prime Video November 6, 2026 Prime Video Based on C.S. Quill's Fast Lane, this new Prime Video show follows Lois (Carmen Kassovitz), who's basically homeless after her boyfriend Max (Enzo Lorente) breaks up with her then kicks her out. Lois ends up crashing with grumpy Lane (Baptiste Masseline)...an arrangement that evolves into something none of them expected.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 — Watch on Prime Video November 11, 2026 prime video show Middle-earth is at war. It's been five years since the fall of Eregion, and Sauron is taking over everything with the help of his newest vision: the One Ring. Only the elves and the dwarves are standing between the Dark Lord and total domination, and it's going to take everything they've got to keep him from winning.

The Chosen Season 6 — Watch on Prime Video November 15, 2026 5&2 Studios/The Chosen Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) has been betrayed and is now standing trial. All of The Chosen season 6 takes place over Good Friday, and we see exactly what happens when the buildup of the last 6 seasons culminates in one unforgettable sacrifice.

Blade Runner 2099 — Watch on Prime Video November 25, 2026 Prime Video Los Angeles is totally different 50 years after Blade Runner 2049. Fugitive Cora (Hunter Schafer) teams up with Replicant Olwen (Michelle Yeoh), days before he's supposed to die. Cora only has one mission: find the runaway whose secret could change everything.

Nine to Six — Watch on Prime Video November 25, 2026 Prime Video Okay I have totally been on my K-Drama game lately, and this is another one I need to add to the list. Workaholic Kang Yi-ji (Park Min-young) has no time for or interest in getting into a relationship. But when she meets Han Sun-woo (Yook Sung Jae) and Park Hyun-Tae (Go Soo), she finds herself torn between two different futures she never saw coming.

The Boy Who Stole Billions? — Watch on Prime Video November 30, 2026 Prime Video This Prime Video show is a 3-part docuseries that allows Sam Bankman-Fried to tell his truth after he was convicted of stealing $8 billion from the customers of his crypto business. This is perfect for anyone who's always curious about true crime.

Which new Prime Video show are you most excited for? Check out The 8 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In November 2026 next!