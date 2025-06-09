Here's how to tune in.
Surprise! Watch 'The Chosen' Season 5 Premiere A Week Early.
The Chosen season 5 might be coming to Prime Video on June 15, but you can actually watch the premiere episode right now. This isn't the first time the show, which is famous for its crowdfunding and free streaming platform, has given us some content early — but it's always a nice surprise. Here's everything you need to know about the new episodes of The Chosen!
Here's how you can watch The Chosen season 5.
Where can I watch The Chosen Season 5?
You can actually watch the premiere of season 5 right now on YouTube! The rest of the season will debut on Prime Video on June 15, and come to The Chosen app sometime in the future.
"You’ve probably seen the famous painting of the Last Supper. But now, you can see it come to life," the official The Chosen Instagram account says in a post. "Season 5, Episode One is available on our YouTube livestream now and on @primevideo starting June 15th."
How many episodes are there in The Chosen season 5?
There are 8 episodes total in The Chosen season 5:
- Season 5, Episode 1 premieres June 15, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 2 premieres June 15, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 3 premieres June 22, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 4 premieres June 22, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 5 premieres June 22, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 6 premieres June 29, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 7 premieres June 29, 2025
- Season 5, Episode 8 premieres June 29, 2025
Who's in The Chosen cast?
The Chosen season 5 cast includes all our favorite actors, and then some!
- Jonathan Roumie as Jesus
- Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter
- Paras Patel as Matthew
- Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene
- Noah James as Andrew
- George H. Xanthis as John
- Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James
- Jordan Walker Ross as Little James
- Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus
- Joey Vahedi as Thomas
- Alaa Safi as Simon the Zealot
- Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael
- Vanessa Benavente as Mary the mother of Jesus
- Lara Silva as Eden
- Luke Dimyan as Judas Iscariot
- Amber Shana Williams as Tamar
What is The Chosen season 5 about?
In The Chosen season 5, Jesus is entering Jerusalem for Passover as "the people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning," according to the official synopsis. And when Jesus calls out the religious leaders of the day, they decide to "go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus’ last."
But the major question driving the season forward? "What happens in the course of just a few days that causes people to go from worshipping him to wanting him killed?” Creator Dallas Jenkins tells USA Today.
Where did The Chosen season 5 film?
The Chosen films in Utah and Texas, and they filmed season 5 during the summer of 2024.
Is there a season 6 of The Chosen?
Yes, The Chosen season 6 is filming right now. Dallas Jenkins told Deadline that the crucifixion will come in "season six and the resurrection will occur in season seven. Spoiler alert!" He also told Variety that "the entire Season 6 will cover one day, so covering one week in Season 5 feels luxurious.”
