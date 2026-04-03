The Chosen season 6 is swiftly approaching, and we finally know the release date. We should all be prepared for an absolutely devastating season of TV. Creator Dallas Jenkins has been vocal that the new season will only be covering Good Friday (the day Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) went under trial and was crucified), which means we're in for a batch of episodes full of drama, tears, and a lot of detail.

Here's everything you need to know about The Chosen season 6 before it airs in November 2026.

Where can I watch The Chosen season 6? Prime Video The Chosen season 6 will premiere on Prime Video November 15, 2026. Dallas Jenkins just revealed at ChosenCon in Charlotte, North Carolina that after The Chosen season 6 premieres on Prime Video, the final installment of the season will hit theaters in the spring of 2027. You can watch the first five seasons on Prime Video right now — and for free on TheChosen.TV. “Season 6 is the biggest season we’ve ever done, without a close second,” he said at the convention (via Relevant). “The whole season is super-sized.”

What is The Chosen season 6 about? 5&2 Studios The Chosen season 6 is going to cover the 24 hours that make up Good Friday: Jesus has been arrested after being betrayed by Judas, and Jesus' followers scatter because they know they could be next on the chopping block. According to the official synopsis, "The hour has come. Before the sun sets, Jesus of Nazareth will be dead. Season Six captures the historic events of Jesus' final day through the lives of those who love Him—and those who condemn Him. Pharisees call it justice. Romans call it peace. Followers call it murder. But in the face of loneliness and death, Jesus stands resolute in his plan that has always led to one place: the cross. The Chosen Season Six reveals how Jesus’ final hours changed the world forever."

Is The Chosen going to be 7 seasons? 5&2 Studios Yes, The Chosen will wrap with season 7, which Dallas Jenkins also told ChosenCon might not play out exactly the way viewers expect as it moves from the crucifixion to the beginning of Acts. “We’ve got things like the ascension [Jesus' return to Heaven] and all of that, that we’re figuring out right now,” he added. I've been waiting for season 7 — and the Resurrection — since season 1 premiered and I can't wait to see Jonathan Roumie and Elizabeth Tabish (who plays Mary Magdalene) get to have one more impactful scene together. Especially since it mirrors Jesus calling Mary's name in the very first episode! I'm already crying just thinking about it, TBH.

Who's in The Chosen season 6 cast with Jonathan Roumie? 5&2 Studios/The Chosen The Chosen season 6 will see the return of all the cast and character's you've fallen in love with over the years: Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, Shahar Isaac as Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James, Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary, Luke Dimyan as Judas, Richard Fancy as Caiaphas, Paul Ben-Victor as King Herod, and Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate.

What has Dallas Jenkins said about the show? Prime Video “Everyone knows the basics of this part of the story, but not everyone knows the ‘why’ of the crucifixion and the extraordinary events of these 24 hours,” Dallas Jenkins, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of 5&2 Studios and Creator/Executive Producer of The Chosen, said in a statement. “We realized this not only deserved a season of television but a standalone full-length theatrical event as well. We wrote and filmed all of it with this in mind.”

Are you excited for The Chosen season 6, or are you kind of dreading it? It's going to be a tough watch, but if you love the show, it's a season you can't miss. Stay tuned for more updates by following Brit + Co on Facebook.

This post has been updated.