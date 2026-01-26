Lisa Kudrow’s Valerie Cherish Is Back: Everything We Know About The Comeback Season 3

It's official: The Comeback will return once more. HBO has just confirmed that Lisa Kudrow's cult beloved comedy will return for a third and final season, bringing Valerie Cherish's tumultuous adventure in Hollywood to a close.

If you're new to the show, here's a quick overview: The Comeback premiered in 2005, combining mockumentary style with satire that was far ahead of its time.

Kudrow portrays Valerie, a comedy actress struggling to stay relevant in a profession that has moved on without her. It returned over a decade later for a second season in 2014, giving Valerie an unexpected chance at prestige television. Now, more than 10 years later, we're receiving one final chapter – and fans all over are excited to watch how her narrative concludes.

Everything we know about The Comeback Season 3:

Who’s Back? Getty Obviously, Kudrow stars as Valerie. Long-time fans may recognize familiar characters such as Dan Bucatinsky, Damian Young, and Laura Silverman, who are all scheduled to return. The new additions, however, have generated a lot of buzz. Season 3 will feature John Early, Abbi Jacobson, Julian Stern (Kudrow's real-life son), Barry Shabaka Henley, Brittany O'Grady, Tony Macht, and Zane Phillips. The combination of old and new talent ensures that the show will end on a high note.

What Fans Can Expect? IMDB The plot elements are still not known, but Valerie will once again have to navigate the difficulties of the show industry. According to speculations, she will appear in another sitcom titled How's That? Production will begin in summer 2025, with a 2026 premiere on HBO and Max.

Why It Matters IMDB Part of what made The Comeback memorable in the first place was how horribly funny—and painfully real—it seemed. Valerie's cringe-inducing attempts to remain in the spotlight were both humorous and heartbreaking. In 2005, it was ahead of its time. In 2014, it struck even harder. In today's social media-driven world, where everyone is their own brand, Valerie's troubles may seem more familiar than ever.

What We Don’t Know Yet... IMDB Because the plot is still unknown, it is impossible to predict where Valerie's work (or personal life) will take her. We also don't know if all of the fans' favorite characters, such as her devoted hairdresser Mickey, will return. While HBO claims that this is the final season, fans know that Valerie Cherish is never out of the picture. For the time being, all you need to know is that Lisa Kudrow is reprising her role as Valerie, the cast appears to be packed, and we're going to see one of TV's most cringe-worthy yet endearing characters get the send-off she deserves. Early is represented by UTA, Rise Management, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Henley works with BRS Gage and Rugolo Entertainment. Jacobson is also at UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Macht is represented by Sweet 180 and Nicolosi & Co., while O’Grady is with CAA, Suskin/Karshan Management, and Jackoway Austen. Phillips is handled by BRS/Gage and Prime Talent Media, and Stern is represented by Untitled Entertainment.

Sign up for our newsletter to get more entertainment ideas sent right to your inbox weekly!