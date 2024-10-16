The 20 Absolute Best TV Kisses Of All Time, Ranked
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
As a chronic binge-watcher and hopeless romantic, I've fallen in love with numerous TV show couples over the years. And while every couple I come across may not be end game, some of them have the all-time best kisses to grace our televisions. From a classic couple like Luke and Lorelai to my controversial take on Dan and Blair, there are just some kisses that are earth-shatteringly good. You know — the hand-in-the-hair, passionate kisses that you've waited for season after season? Yeah, those.
So, without further ado, this is my definitive ranking of the best TV show kisses of all time!
20th Century Fox Television
Nick and Jess from New Girl
My #1 favorite TV kiss of all time is Jess and Nick's first kiss. It's truly unbeatable! This will-they-won't-they situation left us all begging for them to finally get together — and boy, did they come through! The tension and chemistry between this pair had me truly convince they must be a couple in real life. This kiss had so much passion, and it made fans everywhere so happy that it FINALLY happened. Honorable mention for Cece and Schmidt, because they're also a fave TV couple!
Netflix
Joanne and Noah from Nobody Wants This
Joanne and the Hot Rabbi — I mean Noah — come in at #2 here. I haven't fallen in love with a show this hard in such a long time, and their first kiss made me feel the same way I did when I watched New Girl. It had all the same passion, pent-up chemistry, and even the whole going-in-for-seconds thing going for it. Let's hope we get even more of their amazing chemistry in season 2!
Getty Images
Rachel and Ross from Friends
Rachel and Ross are a classic TV couple — and for good reason. We fell in love with their on-again-off-again relationship over so many seasons, but most of all we admired their ability to put the past behind them (ie: the "we were on a break" situation of it all). But I'm still not over their season 2 kiss in the coffee shop...itt was everything! Truly one of the best TV kisses ever.
20th Century Fox Television
Luke and Lorelai from Gilmore Girls
Hello, the friends-to-lovers arc has officially entered the chat! Being a romantic doesn't just mean you want the whole "love at first sight" thing. It can also be romantic to have the foundation of a friendship over years and years, because that creates the ultimate compatibility, IMO! These two are the perfect example of that, and their first kiss was well worth the wait.
ABC Entertainment
Fitz and Olivia from Scandal
These two quite literally invented the word chemistry, and since it's about time for my annual re-watch of the show, of course I had to add Fitz and Olivia to the list. While their first kiss occurred before the first episode technically, their first on-screen kiss was one of the most memorable ever! I rewatch this literally every single year — and their fiery relationship has everything to do with it. If you haven't watched it yet... consider it time.
Netflix
Charlotte and George from Queen Charlotte
Often dubbed as the best story in the Bridgerton world, Queen Charlotte has one of the best kisses, too! In this show, you truly see how compassion, respect, loyalty, and kindness come together to create a fierce passion for one another that translates so beautifully into Charlotte and George's first kiss. You want to root for them, episode after episode. Can we get another season of this please?!
Warner Bros. Television
Dan and Blair from Gossip Girl
Okay hear me out on this...while I love Chuck and Blair (and I really, really do), I happen to think Blair and Dan's relationship is one of the most romantic of the series. Like I said before, I love a good friends-to-lovers arc, and these two are the epitome of that. Well...maybe enemies-to-friends-to-lovers... but still! Their kiss was so unexpectedly romantic.
BTW, you can't even try to convince me that Dan loves Serena as much as he loved Blair — it's not even close.
CBS
Fran and Mr. Sheffield from The Nanny
An oldie, but definitely a goodie. With so many seasons of their banter, jealousy, and back-and-forth, Fran and Mr. Sheffield finally get together with a phenomenal first kiss. This was honestly a defining memory for my younger self — these two really showed so much passion, admiration, and love. I just love these two!
Peacock
Leslie and Ben from Parks and Recreation
I love a grumpy/sunshine trope, and Leslie and Ben deliver all that and then some. I rooted so hard for these two when Ben first entered the scene, but I was totally unsure if they would end up together, because of Leslie's, well...insanely positive attitude and outlook on life. But when they finally kissed and got together? It just made sense! Tiny park forever! (Also fully obsessed with April and Andy in this show too — talk about a slow burn!)
Netflix
Colin and Penelope from Bridgerton
I couldn't forget yet another classic Bridgertoncouple — especially given that season 3 was one of the most popular yet! While I had mixed feelings on the season as a whole (season 1 really is so hard to beat!), I truly loved Polin's dynamic and how pure the love confessions were. While the first kiss wasn't truly love-filled, it was indeed filled with chemistry — and lots of it!
Peacock
Pam and Jim from The Office
Oh Jim and Pam. They're a couple that will always be in the history books as one of the best and most romantic TV couples. You can tell from day one how obsessed they are with each other, not just as romantic interests but as besties too. Which is what everyone hopes for in a relationship! As a gal who married her best friend, myself, their first kiss has always been one of my favorites!
Peacock
Damon and Elena from The Vampire Diaries
One of the most passionate first kisses? It has to be Damon and Elena. Their chemistry was all about passion and lust and love, all at once. Their chemistry was truly undeniable — so much so, that the actors even dated in real life for quite some time! This show definitely did such a good job with this couple, making sure they exuded passion, mystery, and romance at every kiss. Plus, the soundtracks were always 10/10 during those moments, too!
Getty Images
Chandler and Monica from Friends
Gimme all the friends-to-lovers moments, and I'll eat them up every single time! These two were seemingly inevitable — the epitome of end game. We were all convicted it was going to happen at some time, which is why it's so funny to see how shocked all of their friends were when they finally got together. As you can see, this kiss was truly...everything. You can just sense the longing and anticipation between them — so romantic! Needless to say, we miss Matthew Perry big time.
FOX
Kurt and Blaine from Glee
I think we all remember exactly where we were when we witnessed the oh-so-romantic first kiss between Blaine and Kurt. From the love confession to the romance, it was all so sweet — a total 10/10 kiss. BRB...going to rewatch every season of Glee immediately just so I can relive this touching moment!
The CW
Summer and Seth from The O.C.
Adam Brody making this list twice...ICONIC of him. I shouldn't be surprised though — that man has always oozed charisma and romance since his Gilmore Girlsdays. Seriously though, of course I had to add him to the list for Seth and Summer's first kiss! They'll always be our faves.
Amazon Studios
Fleabag and Hot Priest from Fleabag
Hot Priest walked so Hot Rabbi could fly... I don't think there is a hotter TV kiss than this one right here! I truly devoured this show, loving every minute of the Hot Priest Fleabag graced us with. When these two kissed, it was so forbidden, so truly insane — and I freaking loved it. I can't even talk about it for too long, because the ending just rips my heart out every time.
Warner Bros. Television
Chuck and Blair from Gossip Girl
Since we talked about Dan and Blair, I have to redeem myself and also mention Chuck and Blair — because I really do love them, I swear! Every kiss they shared was so good, and I stand by the fact that no one loved each other as much as these two did. And although I feel bad for Dan, ultimately Chuck and Blair were the best match and they exude pure romance every episode. A 10/10 for me, all around.
Amazon Studios
Ruby and James from Maxton Hall
I just binged Maxton Hall in one sitting with my husband and OMG...it's so good. Ruby and James' first kiss was one of my favorites I've seen in a while, and it has me dying for a season 2 already! They're already filming, so fingers crossed we get more of their enemies-to-lovers romance soon!
Amazon Studios
Jane and Guildford from My Lady Jane
This show quickly became an obsession of mine, bringing back true yearning on TV! It's giving "Mr. Darcy hand touch" — and that kiss?! I'll never forgive Amazon Prime for canceling this show. Their romance was widely loved by the masses, so fingers crossed another network will pick up this wildly romantic show ASAP!
20th Century Fox Television
Scully and Mulder from The X Files
There's not many shows that you have to wait 7 whole seasons for the main characters to finally get together, but this one really tests your patience in that regard. I mean, talk about a slow burn! This was the longest burn to have ever burned! But when these two finally kissed, it was well worth it to say the least.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more TV show and entertainment picks!
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.