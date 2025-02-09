15 Fantasy Shows To Stream Once You Finish 'Onyx Storm'

Fantasy is everywhere the last few years — books, films, and shows are full of witches and vampires and fairies galore right now. And ever since Onyx Stormhit shelves, I feel like I can't get enough of these epic, escapist worlds. I'm in the middle of Mayfair Witches season 2, and it's one of the best thriller TV showsI've watched in a while. Unfortunately...this season is almost wrapped up (it premiered on AMC+ January 5), and I'm not sure what I'll do with myself after I finally learn what Rowen and baby Lasher's fate will be.

Looking for TV shows with a similar vibe? Thankfully, I've found plenty of fantasy shows you can binge next.

Scroll to find the best fantasy shows that feel like Onyx Storm!

Bad Wolfe

1. A Discovery of Witches If you've got a thing for witches and vampires, you'll love watching A Discovery of Witches ! Featuring one apprehensive witch named Diana Bishop and a powerful vampire known as Matthew Clairmont, they defy the odds to understand more about mystical beings in the world. There's time traveling, feuds, and inevitable love that are sure to pique your interest!

Diyah Pera/Netflix 2. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina We're still not over how this series ended and demand justice for Sabrina Spellman. Since we're not going to get it unless we write our our fan fiction, it's always worth revisiting Seasons 1 — 3 of her story. Unlike Rowan in Mayfair Witches , Sabrina knows she comes from a family of warlocks and witches. However, she learns surprising things about her background as the reconciles straddling a normal teenaged life and one that's full of magic.

Viacom Productions 3. Charmed Chances are you've binged watched the early episodes of Charmed more times than you care to admit, but that doesn't mean you can't revisit it! Following the lives of sisters who didn't know they were witches until their mother passes, we see Prue, Piper, and Phoebe come to terms with their newfound powers. Although Prue doesn't get to meet their younger sister Paige, it's clear these witches have the kind of skills that make them targets for all sorts of demonic forces. Does their storyline get repetitive? Sure, but that's a part of it's, er, charm.

Bettina Strauss/Netflix 4. The Order The Order finds young Jack Morton caught in the crosshairs of a longstanding beef between werewolves and those who wield magic. Originally tasked with a plan of infiltrating The Order nestled behind a university, Jack discovers more than he anticipated. Not only does it cost him the life of his grandfather, but he's forced to choose between his heart and his head when allies from both sides demand his loyalty.

NBC 5. Grimm Unlike the cute fairytales we grew up hearing, Grimm reveals the truth about their grisly backgrounds. After his aunt falls ill, Detective Nick Burkhardt learns he descends from those sworn to protect humanity from the "Wesen." It doesn't take long for him to get on board because he'd been seeing strange occurrences prior to his aunt's revelations. From then on, Nick goes to war with some of the most dangerous creatures we've only seen in picture books and finds out some parts of his family's background were steeped in lies.

Netflix 6. Shadow and Bone In the world of Grishaverse lives the Grisha or people who are blessed with magical abilities. Though their existence isn't a secret, they're not widely accepted elsewhere so most of them live in Ravka where the children are trained to fight in the Second Army. When it's discovered Alina Starkov is actually a sun summoner, her life is put in grave danger as she and others in Ravka are hunted to be destroyed. On a mission to save others, she uncovers allies and new enemies in the most unlikely places.

Alloy Entertainment 7. The Originals The Originals details the origins of the Klaus, Elijah, and Rebekah Mikaelson. They were responsible for building the French Quarter, but left after their father declared them "evil" beings he sought to destroy. With king Marcel reining over the area, the siblings decide to put an end to his reign at all costs.

Brooke Palmer/Netflix 8. Hemlock Grove Nosferatu . Before we saw his takes on classic creatures like the entity in that film or It , he portrayed Roman Godfrey in Hemlock Grove . The answer to your question is yes, that's the same Bill Skarsgård who plays the masterful Count Orklok in The series is a bittersweet one as it revolves around the mysterious lives of Peter Rumancek, a young gypsy, and Roman Godfrey, heir to a powerful estate. As they work to unravel the murders taking place in Season 1, their natures as a werewolf and vampire are revealed. No matter how hard they try, they begin to turn into the same monsters they've been accused of being and it becomes harder for them to ignore their inner cravings.

HBO

9. True Blood Speaking of Skarsgårds...True Blood gave us an intoxicating depiction of a world where vampires, werepanthers, faeries, and more existed — oh, and it gave us Alexander Skarsgård. By the time viewers meet waitress Sookie Stackhouse, vampires' existence have already been made public to the fascination or horror of residents in Bon Temps. To her surprise, Sookie discovers the reason she's able to hear thoughts is because she has faerie blood and this is partially what draws other mythical beings to her. From her boss Sam to the old-fashioned Bill Compton, she and other residents are thrust into a battle that often has disastrous results.

Netflix 10. The Witcher Henry Cavill plays the sexy Geralt of Rivia whose path converges with Cirilla of Cintra and Yennefer of Vengerberg. Though he unknowingly determined Cirilla's fate with a spell that bound them together, he decides she's worth protecting more than anything. Their path is full of danger as people seek the magic in her blood to cause their world great harm and we get to see Geralt flex his power in masterful ways that make us wish he actually existed.

The CW 11. The Winchesters The Winchesters revolves around the story of Dean and Sam Winchester's story. We get to see how John Winchester and Mary Campbell entered each other's lives while looking for their fathers. Though their love was strong, they still had to fight terrifying figures that pursued them and, later, their children.

The CW 12. Supernatural The events of The Winchesters led to the events in the multi-season show Supernatural . At this point, we meet Dean and Sam as young adults who are searching for their dad John Winchester. All he's left behind is a book filled with information about some of the monsters they'll come in contact with. Rory's OG boyfriend in it! 😉) Unfortunately, their dad's warnings don't always save them from things that alter their fate and it leaves the brothers in precarious situations they barely escape from. (Oh! And it's gotOG Gilmore Girls in it! 😉)

ABC 13. Shadowhunters Clary Fay's acceptance to the Brooklyn Academy of Arts is a great cause of celebration that leads her to discovering a hidden secret about her and her mother. After she sees people fighting that appear invisible to others, Clary's mother Jocelyn knows her daughter's life is in danger. Eventually, she learns that her father is Valentine Morgenstern, a powerful being that's passed his magic to her. With more knowledge and power than she cared to have, Clary goes on a journey that will leave her changed.

The CW 14. Legacies Legacies revolves around Hope Mikaelson's journey as she grabbles with knowing she has vampire, werewold, and witch blood coursing through her veins. She's granted the chance to attend the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, but there's peril, love, and lust around every corner! It's a great follow-up to The Originals if you can't get enough of the Mikaelsons!

HBO 15. The Outsider The Outsider only had one season, but we don't think it needed more. Out of all the fantasy shows we've watched, this one made it hard to sleep at night. It's all about a shapeshifter and its goal to cause mayhem in a small community where the residents aren't sure what to believe. Once someone is wrongly accused of harming a child and murdered before the truth comes to light, it sets off a chain of events that pushes Detective Ralph Anderson beyond his limits.

