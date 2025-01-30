Just when we thought we'd had enough thriller books on our shelves, we caught wind of a new The Girl with Dragon Tattoo book! Ever since we saw Rooney Mara expertly portray Lisbeth Salander in the 2011 film (not to mention the page-turner book itself), we've been hooked on this series. Originally written by Stieg Larsson, each tale followsLisbeth's journey as a hacker who has more depth than meets the eye.

Now she's back for more perilous adventure that may have even more damning consequences! Here's what we know.

Scroll down for all the sweet details about the new Girl With the Dragon Tattoo book!

What's the name of the new 'Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' book? Penguin Random House PEOPLE revealed the final book in this series is called The Girl with Ice In Her Veins. Based on the prior titles in the series, it's on par with the mysterious and thrilling aspect found in each plot.



What is 'The Girl with Ice In Her Veins' about? The Girl with Ice In Her Veins takes Lisbeth Salander on yet another deadly adventure in Sweden. Plagued by bitter coldness and snow, the town of Gasskas is facing unprecedented times. In addition to dealing with frigid temperatures, those in the community are angered at the carelessness of a corporation that only cares about having access to area's resources. Before long, an explosion sets off a chain reaction and someone turns up dead... The only reason Lisbeth returns to Gasskas is because her colleague Plague has been snatched away and her young niece Svala has been left in her care with no explanation. However, Lisbeth isn't going alone because Mikael Blomkvist will be with her. As they work to interpret what's happening in the chilly town, Svala disappears which makes Lisbeth's mission more personal than before.

When does 'The Girl with Ice In Her Veins' come out? Amazon The Girl with Ice In Her Veins will be on shelves September 2!

What else do we know about 'The Girl with Ice In Her Veins'? PEOPLEshared a snippet of the book, and it's clear from the onset that something's not right. The conversation between Lisbeth and the hacker Plague seems tense, yet filled with remnants of care. But that's not what's unsettling. It's the fact Lisbeth can tell Plague doesn't sound like himself even as she fights a viral cold. Check it out for yourself!



