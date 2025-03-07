You'll wanna add these to your TBR after the finale drops!
14 Books Like 'Severance' To Read For Even More Electrifying Twists
Severanceturns office culture on its head with it's eery sci-fi vibes, but I can't stop watching it. With only a few episodes left, I've been searching for similar books to read because I need more tales of looming conspiracy theories. It's the one thing that's keep me from doomscrolling so I'll gladly take fictionalized depictions of wild occurrences at the moment. Not to mention it's just fun reading different authors' ideas of secretive policies gone wrong and their effects on the people they're designed to keep in line.
Sounds like fun, right?
Here's the best books like Severance that are full of mind-bending conspiracy theories
The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami
I Who Have Never Known Menby Jacqueline Harpman
Ripe by Sarah Rose Etter
Tokyo Doesn't Love Us Anymore by Ray Loriga
In the future lives a drug dealer who specializes in things that erases his clients' memories. The company he works for knows that people are caught up in the throes of capitalism and leans on the expectation they'd liked to eventual forget the harsh world around them. As for the dealer, he moves aimlessly from country to country and engages in fruitless encounters with people he doesn't care about. Though he uses humor to as self-deflection, readers will be able to see the stark reality he lives in by the end of the books.
All Her Secrets by Wanda M. Morris
Miraculously, she receives a promotion that puts her in her former supervisor's shoes and it unnerves her. From discovering illegal deals to facing the biggest conspiracy theory of her career, Ellice will be forced to make decisions that have intense consequences.
Dark Matter by Blake Crouch
Several People Are Typing by Calvin Kasulke
Gerald's mind is now attached to his PR firm's Slack channels which has somehow made him more productive than before. This comes at the time where employees are allowed to work remotely which makes some of his co-workers believe he's taking advantage of his job. For Gerald, this is alarming because he doesn't know how to get back to his body.
From a major PR disaster to the reality something's off in the office, Several People Are Typing explores a different side of hybrid and work-from-home life.
The Circle by Dave Eggers
Mae Holland's just been hired by the Circle and feels thrilled because it's one of the most prominent internet companies. It works to create a continuous link between users emails and the rest of their lives so they don't have to assume different identities on the world wide web.
Having access to this modern company makes Mae feel like she's made it so she willingly partakes in the perks her job offers. From company parties to cute clubs, what could go wrong?
Company by Max Barry
Jennifer Government by Max Barry
#FashionVictimby Amina Akhtar
The only way she'll be able to solve her problem is by pretending to be Sarah's friend and going in for the kill when the latter least expects it.
Happy For You by Claire Stanford
Deciding to place her academic focuses on the back burner, Evelyn lands a job at an internet company that's developing a happiness app. But it's clear she struggles to fit in with Silicon Valley's bros or the demographic social media praises the most.
Just when she's at her wits' end, an interesting situation pushes her to decide what being happy looks like for her.
Glass Houses by Madeline Ashby
When the staff of company crash land on an island amidst a well-deserved celebration, strange things begin to occur. It's not that the island is destitute because it's not. It's the perfect form of paradise and includes amenities that keep them satisfied.
However, chief emotional manager Kristen is having a hard time trying to stabilize her co-workers' emotions as they realize they're truly cut off from the world. Though she's usually great at her job, this remote island with it's glossy technology may prove to be deadlier than she and her co-workers imagined.
