Every Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

reese witherspoon book club 2025
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsFeb 04, 2025
Jasmine Williams

Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.

See Full Bio

As much as I've written about Reese Witherspoon's book club, you'd think I was on a first name basis with her (wishful thinking)! But, the truth is that it's the reason I rediscovered reading for fun. As informational as books can be, there's also joy, anguish, fear — and even spicy romance — to lose ourselves in. I'm become a firm believer in holding on to things that bring us joy so if your book stash is overflowing, you're going to love Reese's January and February picks!

Learn about Reese Witherspoon's 2025 Book Club picks!

February 2025

Isola by Allegra Goodman

Amazon

Isolaby Allegra Goodman

When readers are first introduced to Marguerite, she's an heiress who has a promising future ahead of her. With barely anything to worry about, she enjoys a sweet childhood until she becomes an orphan under the care of a reckless man. Not only does he seize the inheritance that was intended for her, he also behaves cruelly and leaves her stranded on an island.

Facing perilous weather and other unspeakable things, Marguerite learns how to survive with "faith the size of a mustard seed."

Reese Witherspoon says, "This is easily one of my favorite historical fiction reads yet," (via Instagram).

January 2025

The Three Lives of Cate Kay\u200b\u200b by Kate Fagan

Amazon

The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan (New Release)

Cate Kay's a literary genius who's cracked the code of keeping readers engaged in her written work. She's also secured a film franchise that's made fans go wild. But, no one's ever seen Cate Kay or talked to her. She's an enigma on purpose.
You see, 'Cate Kay' and her bestie Amanda made plans to live lavish lives in California. They were so sure everything would work out until something awful happens that forces 'Cate Kay' to leave her real identity behind.

It's not until something forces her to make peace with where she comes from that 'Cate Kay' decides it's time to stop running from who she is.

Reese Witherspoon says, "Have you ever felt like you were living more than one life? That’s exactly what Cate Kay is grappling with in our January pick, The Three Lives of Cate Kay by @KateFagan3. She’s a literary sensation, the face behind a blockbuster film trilogy, but her life isn’t what it seems. This story swept me away with its big dreams, love, and unexpected twists," (via Instagram).

