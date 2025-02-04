Every Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

As much as I've written about Reese Witherspoon's book club, you'd think I was on a first name basis with her (wishful thinking)! But, the truth is that it's the reason I rediscovered reading for fun. As informational as books can be, there's also joy, anguish, fear — and even spicy romance — to lose ourselves in. I'm become a firm believer in holding on to things that bring us joy so if your book stash is overflowing, you're going to love Reese's January and February picks!

February 2025 Amazon Isolaby Allegra Goodman When readers are first introduced to Marguerite, she's an heiress who has a promising future ahead of her. With barely anything to worry about, she enjoys a sweet childhood until she becomes an orphan under the care of a reckless man. Not only does he seize the inheritance that was intended for her, he also behaves cruelly and leaves her stranded on an island. Facing perilous weather and other unspeakable things, Marguerite learns how to survive with "faith the size of a mustard seed."

Reese Witherspoon says, "This is easily one of my favorite historical fiction reads yet," (via Instagram).

January 2025 Amazon The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan (New Release) Cate Kay's a literary genius who's cracked the code of keeping readers engaged in her written work. She's also secured a film franchise that's made fans go wild. But, no one's ever seen Cate Kay or talked to her. She's an enigma on purpose. You see, 'Cate Kay' and her bestie Amanda made plans to live lavish lives in California. They were so sure everything would work out until something awful happens that forces 'Cate Kay' to leave her real identity behind. It's not until something forces her to make peace with where she comes from that 'Cate Kay' decides it's time to stop running from who she is. Reese Witherspoon says, "Have you ever felt like you were living more than one life? That’s exactly what Cate Kay is grappling with in our January pick, The Three Lives of Cate Kay by @KateFagan3. She’s a literary sensation, the face behind a blockbuster film trilogy, but her life isn’t what it seems. This story swept me away with its big dreams, love, and unexpected twists," (via Instagram).



