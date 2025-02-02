The ultimate reading list if you're craving mystery, charm and terror.
12 Best Vampire Books To Read While Waiting For Season 3 Of 'Interview With A Vampire'
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
You can't describe gothic horror without mentioning the mysterious, charming, and monstrous nature of vampires. Though they look like typical anthropomorphic humans, their thirst and hunger are only satisfied via drinking blood.
As horrid as it sounds, there's something almost sad about perishing without the typical means of survival. There's also the idea that vampirism is more of an infection á la Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan's The Strain.
Perhaps you'd rather be mesmerized by the allure of vampires like Louis and Lestat in Interview With A Vampire. It's a TV series we can't get enough of, especially after seeing how well AMC has crafted their story for modern times.
If you're anxiously waiting to learn what's next for our unlikely favorite characters after mourning the loss of Claudia in Season 2, we've got a handful of titles you'll want to read with only a tiny light on.
The best vampire books to read if you're not afraid of the dark
Amazon
House of Hungerby Alexis Henderson
Amazon
Hungerstone by Kat Dunn
Lenore isn't sure what to make of herself or her lackluster marriage anymore, but she continues going through the motions anyway. Anticipating a change in scenery, she joins her husband Henry on a trip to the British moorlands that takes a scary turn for the worst after an accident. It's during this time they meet a woman named Carmilla.
Unsure of why her appearance changes based on if it's morning or night, they slowly open their home to her. Most affected by Carmilla's presence is Lenore. She can't explain what she's feeling but it makes her feel alive in a way she hasn't in years. While this is occurring, young girls begin getting sick and are unable to feel fully satisfied with food or drink.
As Lenore grapples with her confused feelings, she'll have to confront who she lets into her home before it's too late.
Amazon
Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma
Amazon
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
Amazon
Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas
When an invasion brings them back together, Nena isn't as welcoming as Néstor would hope and this threatens to put them at odds. Still, their biggest threat isn't the invasion or their conflicted feelings. It's the same unexplainable monstrosity that's been plaguing Mexico and it isn't finished yet.
Amazon
Woman Eating by Claire Kohda
Lydia is "an appetite" in the words of Count Orlok from Nosferatu. She wants to indulge in the many flavors of Japan like her father used to, but she can't because of her vampiric nature. She's tried to fill her body with pigs' blood, but living in London means she doesn't have as much access to it. As she tries to blend in by interning at an art gallery, her natural instinct threatens to take over
Amazon
Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London
Amazon
House of Crimson Kisses by Ruby Roe
Red is a hunter who's become the very thing she used to track down — a vampire. She's trying to remain as normal as possible, but she can hardly fight how hungry she is. On the other side is Octavia Beaumont who's been a vampire for as long as she can remember and wants to be in charge of the city they live in.
Both have secrets in spite of how much passion exists between them and it may tear their world apart.
Amazon
A Cruel Thirst by Angela Montoya
Amazon
So Thirstyby Rachel Harrison
Amazon
The God of Endingsby Jacqueline Holland
Collette LeSange's story begins in the 1800s as an immortal whose grandfather thought she deserved to live life to the fullest. All it's done, however, is bring her despair.
Somehow she finds a way to deal with her life and begins teaching fine art to children in New York. She finally feels like she has purpose, but the arrival of young kids who remind her of herself rattle her to her core. What's even worse is her desire to feed has grown significantly stronger...
Amazon
Filthy Rich Vampire by Geneva Lee
Julian Rousseaux is handsome, wealthy, and uncharacteristically single. Though he's content with not securing a wife, he has a duty to do so as the oldest child in his bloodline. Ironically, he barely has to try because Thea, a cellist, enters the picture.
At first, he's turned off by her innocence and 100% human nature but has to protect her now that she's aware of the supernatural beings that live amongst her. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he can use her as a pawn to get the marriage expectation off his back.
Knowing that she can't resist a plan that change her and her mother's life, Julian makes her an offer she can't refuse. At every turn, their 'love' is shunned but no one will be able to stop them once they realize how much they genuinely care for each other...
At least that's if secrets from the past don't condemn them to fail.
If you need more tales of forbidden love and unawakened desires, browse our dark romance picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.