You can't describe gothic horror without mentioning the mysterious, charming, and monstrous nature of vampires. Though they look like typical anthropomorphic humans, their thirst and hunger are only satisfied via drinking blood.

As horrid as it sounds, there's something almost sad about perishing without the typical means of survival. There's also the idea that vampirism is more of an infection á la Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan's The Strain.

Perhaps you'd rather be mesmerized by the allure of vampires like Louis and Lestat in Interview With A Vampire. It's a TV series we can't get enough of, especially after seeing how well AMC has crafted their story for modern times.

If you're anxiously waiting to learn what's next for our unlikely favorite characters after mourning the loss of Claudia in Season 2, we've got a handful of titles you'll want to read with only a tiny light on.

The best vampire books to read if you're not afraid of the dark

Amazon House of Hungerby Alexis Henderson Marion Shaw is tired of being poor, but she's lacked the will to change her position until she discovers an intriguing position posted in the newspaper. Optimistically applying to become a blood maid, she's suddenly whisked away to the House of Hunger where her mistress is the beautiful yet powerful Countess Lisavet. They're equally smitten with each other, but Marion soon realizes how horrifying living at the House of Hunger really it. If she's not careful, this will be the last role she'll ever have.

Amazon Hungerstone by Kat Dunn Lenore isn't sure what to make of herself or her lackluster marriage anymore, but she continues going through the motions anyway. Anticipating a change in scenery, she joins her husband Henry on a trip to the British moorlands that takes a scary turn for the worst after an accident. It's during this time they meet a woman named Carmilla. Unsure of why her appearance changes based on if it's morning or night, they slowly open their home to her. Most affected by Carmilla's presence is Lenore. She can't explain what she's feeling but it makes her feel alive in a way she hasn't in years. While this is occurring, young girls begin getting sick and are unable to feel fully satisfied with food or drink. As Lenore grapples with her confused feelings, she'll have to confront who she lets into her home before it's too late.

Amazon Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma Kidan Adane has a darkness about her that she's afraid to embrace, causing her to commit a crime she doesn't want to think about. However, her sister June is missing and she's ready to seek revenge agains the one vampire she's sure is responsible for the kidnapping — Susenyos Sagad. This means she'll have to take her rightful place as an heiress at Uxlay University. Thrust into a world where human legacies are fortified by an alliance with vampires, Kidan discovers more secrets about her family's past, Uxlay itself, and the traitorous enemies that lurk behind every corner. She'll come to realize that not even her sister's disappearance is as simple as she thinks.

Amazon The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix true crime book club she's a part of. But everything changes when her next door neighbor attacks her with frightening strength. After she recovers, she decides to check on the neighbor to see what happened and discovers her nephew James Harris has inherited her home. Patricia Campbell is a bored housewife in Charleston whose only source of excitement stems from thebook club she's a part of. But everything changes when her next door neighbor attacks her with frightening strength. After she recovers, she decides to check on the neighbor to see what happened and discovers her nephew James Harris has inherited her home. The closer she gets to him, the more Patricia finds herself trusting this stranger who she easily welcomes into her home and around her children. But she can't ignore when young Black kids go missing on the other side of town, especially since her mother-in-law's nurse lives in that same neighborhood. While searching for answers one night, she discovers an unsettling scene that brings true crime to the front door of her small world.

Amazon Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas Nena has not only seen the horrible side of growing up on a ranch, but she's been attacked by something far more vicious. She's seen how it leaves men bloodless and dead after it takes when it needs, but no one's ever explained what it is before. When her love Néstor doesn't know what comes of her after her disappearance, he fills the empty hole in his heart with drinking and other women. But he can't stop thinking about Nena or his childhood nightmares. When an invasion brings them back together, Nena isn't as welcoming as Néstor would hope and this threatens to put them at odds. Still, their biggest threat isn't the invasion or their conflicted feelings. It's the same unexplainable monstrosity that's been plaguing Mexico and it isn't finished yet.

Amazon Woman Eating by Claire Kohda Lydia is "an appetite" in the words of Count Orlok from Nosferatu. She wants to indulge in the many flavors of Japan like her father used to, but she can't because of her vampiric nature. She's tried to fill her body with pigs' blood, but living in London means she doesn't have as much access to it. As she tries to blend in by interning at an art gallery, her natural instinct threatens to take over

Amazon Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London Tess Rosenbloom's addicted to reading vampire books and participating in online debates about the fictional Blood Fuel. Still, she doesn't really believe things like this exist until one surprises her with a trip to her home. Apparently Blood Fuel isn't a piece of fiction because the villain needs her help. She follows him to a place where the stuff of our nightmares reside and realizes she's not as afraid as she should be. After all, how bad can it be to fall in love with a vampire?

Amazon House of Crimson Kisses by Ruby Roe Red is a hunter who's become the very thing she used to track down — a vampire. She's trying to remain as normal as possible, but she can hardly fight how hungry she is. On the other side is Octavia Beaumont who's been a vampire for as long as she can remember and wants to be in charge of the city they live in. Both have secrets in spite of how much passion exists between them and it may tear their world apart.

Amazon A Cruel Thirst by Angela Montoya Carolina Fuentes is convinced she has what it takes to join her family of vampire hunters, but all her father cares about is arranging her marriage so she'll forever be safe from harm. Against his wishes, she decides to go on a hunt for a vampire but runs into one that changes her perception of them. Lalo Villalobos didn't ask to become a vampire and is burdened with being viewed as a monster. He wants to reverse his curse which is how he and Carolina cross each other's path. Resolved to stop anyone else from becoming a vampire or dying, they decide to work together to figure out the source of everyone's pain. But they may find another source that leads them straight to forbidden love.

Amazon

So Thirstyby Rachel Harrison Sloane Parker's birthday trip with her best friend Naomi takes a left turn when the latter introduces them to a group of strangers during the getaway. Though all Sloane wanted to do was enjoy a cozy weekend, Naomi's wild ways get them into trouble when the strangers prove to be unlike anyone they've ever met. It leaves both women changed in ways that not only affect their friendship, but these changes also spill over into Sloane's everyday life.

Amazon The God of Endingsby Jacqueline Holland Collette LeSange's story begins in the 1800s as an immortal whose grandfather thought she deserved to live life to the fullest. All it's done, however, is bring her despair. Somehow she finds a way to deal with her life and begins teaching fine art to children in New York. She finally feels like she has purpose, but the arrival of young kids who remind her of herself rattle her to her core. What's even worse is her desire to feed has grown significantly stronger...

Amazon Filthy Rich Vampire by Geneva Lee Julian Rousseaux is handsome, wealthy, and uncharacteristically single. Though he's content with not securing a wife, he has a duty to do so as the oldest child in his bloodline. Ironically, he barely has to try because Thea, a cellist, enters the picture. At first, he's turned off by her innocence and 100% human nature but has to protect her now that she's aware of the supernatural beings that live amongst her. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he can use her as a pawn to get the marriage expectation off his back. Knowing that she can't resist a plan that change her and her mother's life, Julian makes her an offer she can't refuse. At every turn, their 'love' is shunned but no one will be able to stop them once they realize how much they genuinely care for each other... At least that's if secrets from the past don't condemn them to fail.

If you need more tales of forbidden love and unawakened desires, browse our dark romance picks!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.