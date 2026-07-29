The Hardacres season 2 is coming to BritBox, which means there's a brand new period drama that will hold you over until The Gilded Age season 4 finally premieres. The first season of the show follows the titular family who find themselves in a peculiar position: after acquiring an estate, the family moves from poverty to posh. And things are only getting more complicated in season 2.

Is there a season 2 of The Hardacres coming out? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new episodes.

'The Hardacres' is for 'The Gilded Age' and 'Bridgerton' lovers. Getting a ton of wealth all at once definitely leads the Hardacres to experience tensions, conflict, and growth they've never had to experience before. And The Hardacres season 2 sees the family settle into Hardacre Hall — and figure out how to make an impression on everyone and everything around them in this new world. Between the period drama of it all, the complicated family dynamics, and the conversations around how wealth can impact a family's connections, this show definitely will fill The Gilded Age void we've all been feeling since the insane season 3 finale.

And Claire Cooper returns to lead 'The Hardacres' cast. BritBox The Hardacres season 2 stars Claire Cooper (Coronation Street), Liam McMahon (The Bay), Julie Graham (Shetland), Zak Ford-Williams (Bridgerton), Adam Little, and Shannon Lavelle. New episodes of The Hardacres will premiere on BritBox on August 5, and air weekly until September 9. Just like we saw in season 1, there will be six episodes that are an hour each.

Are you excited for the new episodes of The Hardacres season 2? Let us know in the comments, and read up on 14 Period Dramas To Watch If You Love ‘The Gilded Age’ for more TV recommendations!