The Housemaid 2 is officially coming, and Stephen Kalyn from Off-Campus has joined the A-list cast. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried wowed viewers in their new BookTok thriller The Housemaid, based on Freida McFadden's book of the same name. Lionsgate will be adapting the second book, The Housemaid's Secret, for the sequel film.

And while it looks like Amanda's character Nina won't play a central role in the film, the new story will center on the Garrick family...but we could see Nina return in a cameo.

"It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew," director Paul Feig said in a statement. "We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with [screenwriter] Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences."

Keep reading for everything you need to know about The Housemaid 2, Sydney Sweeney's role, and whether we'll see Amanda Seyfried again.

Who's starring in The Housemaid's Secret cast with Sydney Sweeney? Lionsgate So far, we'll see Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone return as Millie and Enzo, respectively. And it was announced on March 23 that Kirsten Dunst would step into the role of Mrs. Garrick, and Paul Anthony Kelly is officially joining the cast too! Stephen Kalyn will star in the movie as Brock. Amanda Seyfried also said she's love to return for a cameo in the movie. "I almost guarantee that I'm gonna be some small cameo in it," she told Variety. "I really want to see how she keeps Nina Winchester in her pocket, because I will jump the f—k back into that." "I was such a huge fan of the books, so I would be just as happy as everyone else being able to see more Housemaids come to life and getting to explore more of Millie," Sydney previously told People. "She's spicy. She is a fighter. She knows what she believes in and she stands up for it. I love characters like that. I love seeing movies that have just fully embraced female rage."

What is The Housemaid's Secret book about? Lionsgate The second Housemaid book finds Millie working for a new family: the Garricks. The family lives in a penthouse in the big city, but their life isn't as perfect as it appears. When Millie finally meets Mrs. Garrick, what she finds changes the course of everyone's lives. Because if there's one thing we know for sure, it's that Millie isn't afraid of getting revenge. I can't quite imagine how the second movie could get crazier than the hotel scene between Millie and Andrew (IYKYK) but if this movie is even a fraction as shocking or freaky as the first, we're in for another wild ride.

Who are the characters in The Housemaid's Secret by Freida McFadden? Lionsgate The Housemaid's Secret sees the return of a couple characters we know from the first book, as well as some new faces: Millie Calloway : a housemaid who's much more than meets the eye.

: a housemaid who's much more than meets the eye. Douglas Garrick : Millie's new employer whose horrible actions have dangerous consequences.

: Millie's new employer whose horrible actions have dangerous consequences. Wendy Garrick : Douglas' wife who surprises Millie in more ways than one.

: Douglas' wife who surprises Millie in more ways than one. Enzo Accardi : Millie's ex and accomplice.

: Millie's ex and accomplice. Brock Cunningham : Millie's new love interest and a helpful figure in her schemes.

: Millie's new love interest and a helpful figure in her schemes. Russell Simonds : a man with complicated ties to Wendy.

: a man with complicated ties to Wendy. Marybeth Simonds: Russell's wife.

Do I have to read The Housemaid before I read The Housemaid's Secret? Lionsgate The Housemaid's Secret isn't a direct sequel with the same cast of characters, but it's still recommended to read The Housemaid before the second book so you understand Millie and the way her mind works!

The Latest Update on 'The Housemaid 2' Amazon Yes, we're getting a sequel to The Housemaid movie, and production is scheduled for 2026. So hopefully we'll see the new film at the end of 2026 or in 2027! You know the drill: when we find out, you'll be the first to know.

Stay tuned for more news on The Housemaid 2 and check out Brit + Co's Facebook for the latest movie updates!

This post has been updated.