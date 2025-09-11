Just because summer blockbuster season winds down in August doesn't mean the 2025 movie season is over. Especially since The Housemaid is coming out this December. The thriller follows a housemaid named Millie (Sydney Sweeney) who takes a job at Nina and Andrew's home and realizes they're a lot less happy than they appear (Happy Christmas, I guess?). Well, Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney spilled on their new characters...and their "crazy dynamic."

Here's everything you need to know about The Housemaid (and the cast) before the movie premieres December 19, 2025.

Where can I watch The Housemaid? Lionsgate The Housemaid is coming to theaters December 19, 2025. The movie was originally releasing on Christmas Day, which means we can watch it 6 days early! "The film captures everything fans loved about the book — the secrets, the tension and the twists," Amanda Seyfried told People. "We can’t wait for audiences to immerse themselves in the experience." And Sydney Sweeney says her character Millie is "the type of character I love to play: complex, strong and with a little something up her sleeve. I can’t wait for fans to see how hard we all worked to bring The Housemaid to life."

What is The Housemaid about? Lionsgate Millie finds herself with one more chance to start over, and takes a job as Nina and Andrew's housemaid. But as she takes care of the home and the couple's daughter, she realizes her employers aren't as perfect as they seem — and that they'll go to desperate measures to keep up appearances. "Everyone's going to freak out by Amanda's performance," Sydney told MTV during CinemaCon. "You don't know what to expect. And I don't even think we knew what to expect from a lot of those scenes." "The ball would roll and you're like, 'That was really fun,'" Amanda added with a laugh. "I think we had a crazy — our characters had a crazy dynamic and then we were so on the same page. And we're also both really game to go anywhere." "Like for Millie, my character, it's kind of like the window into the story for the audience," Sydney continued. "So I felt like I always was along for the ride the same way that the audience was. And it was like watching you..." "Go off the rails?" Amanda guessed, before Sydney said, "Yes!" "Which I was able to do very many times," Amanda concluded. I can't wait to see.

Who's in The Housemaid cast? Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Lionsgate The Housemaid cast has some of the hottest names in Hollywood: Sydney Sweeney as Millie: a woman who takes a job as Nina and Andrew's housemaid.

as Millie: a woman who takes a job as Nina and Andrew's housemaid. Amanda Seyfried as Nina: Millie's boss and Andrew's wife.

as Nina: Millie's boss and Andrew's wife. Brandon Sklenar as Andrew: Nina's husband and Millie's boss.

as Andrew: Nina's husband and Millie's boss. Michele Morrone as Enzo

Who else is involved? Ethan Miller/Getty Images A Simple Favor's Paul Feig will direct (so you know this is going to be a wild ride!), while Rebecca Sonnenshine wrote the script. Todd Lieberman, Laura Fischer, and Feig are producing, and Alex Young, author Freida McFadden, Sydney Sweeney, and Amanda Seyfried are executive producing.

What is the correct order of The Housemaid books? Lionsgate The Housemaid books can be read in the following order: The Housemaid The Housemaid's Secret The Housemaid Is Watching You can also read The Housemaid's Wedding short story.

Where did The Housemaid film? Lionsgate The Housemaid filmed in New Jersey from January to March 2025.

Is The Housemaid on Netflix? Lionsgate We don't have an official streaming announcement yet, but a lot of movies that Lionsgate distributes end up on STARZ and Prime Video. Check back here to see the official streamer home!

Is The Housemaid based on a true story? Lionsgate No it appears that The Housemaid isn't inspired by reality. But if you're looking for a show inspired by a true story, definitely check out Maid on Netflix, which is inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive.

This post has been updated.