The 8 Best Romantasy Books For the 'Fourth Wing' Obsessed

It's never been a better time to be a Romantasy lover. The combo of romance and fantasy has taken the world by storm thanks to book series like Rebecca Yarros' Fourth Wing. While we wait for the Prime Video series, I rounded up some of the best Romantasy books to read — after you watch the best Romantasy shows, of course.

Here are the best Romantasy books like Fourth Wing to read this summer 2026.

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo Amazon This story just means so much to me. It's one of my favorites! When Alina Starkov saves her best friend Mal, she unleashes a secret power she never knew she had. Now the former mapmaker is joining the ranks of the magical Grisha to save the country of Ravka from the dark Shadow Fold.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas Amazon If you're familiar with Romantasy books, then you've probably heard of A Court of Thorns and Roses. The story follows Feyre, who kills a wolf in the woods and must give herself up to the faeries as a result. But as she joins their world, she must come to terms with her feelings for her captor Tamlin — and the darkness threatening to take over the world of the Fae.

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn Amazon After losing her mother, Bree feels like she'll be consumed by grief. And when she escapes to UNC-Chapel Hill for a new program, she ends up face-to-face with demon attacks on campus. Turns out, there's a secret society made up of descendants of King Arthur's knights (including a handsome stranger named Nick). They're all protecting campus — and it turns out they might have surprising ties to her mother's death.

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas Amazon Throne of Glass is, without a doubt, one of my favorite Romantasy series. Celaena Sardothien is an assassin competing to become the King's Champion and win her freedom. But when a mysterious darkness starts killing her competitors, Celaena must team up with Prince Dorian, a soldier named Chaol, and a princess named Nehemia to find the source of the darkness and save the world.

Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard Amazon Mare Barrow lives in a world that divides its inhabitants by their blood color. Red bloods are normal humans, while Silver bloods have powers. When Mare (who has Red blood) gets thrown in front of the Silver court, and its two handsome princes, she realizes she actually has abilities after all. Now, Mare's masquerading as a lost Silver princess while secretly helping the Scarlet Guard rebellion. What could go wrong?

Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross Amazon Iris Winnow is 18 and determined to hold her family together, even if it's the last thing she does. Iris lives in a world torn apart by war, and her brother is fighting on behalf of the Gods who have abandoned the frontlines. She dreams of winning the columnist promotion at the Oath Gazette, but things get complicated when her rival Roman Kitt gets ahold of Iris' letters to her brother.

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black Amazon This Romantasy book also takes us into a world of Fae; Jude and her sisters have lived with the faerie since their parents were murdered a decade ago. She's desperate to belong to a world that hates her humanity, and when she goes against Prince Cardan to win a place at the High Court of Faerie, she realizes just how much is at stake — especially as a civil war is on the horizon.

Powerless by Lauren Roberts Amazon Ilya's residents are split in two: the Elites and the Ordinaries. Paedyn Gray is fighting to survive, pretending to by Psychic. And when she accidentally saves one of the princes, Paedyn joins the Purging Trials against a slew of Elites. Now all she has to do is stay alive.

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