Tic Tac Dropped A New Strawberry & Cream Flavor And It's Sending Us Down Memory Lane
Tic Tac ® is back with a brand new flavor: Strawberry & Cream! Combining notes of sweet berry with a fresh minty aftertaste, this flavor is the perfect mint to pop on any occasion. I got to try it myself at the Tic Tac experience at the end of April.
Tic Tac gave fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in a 360-degree multi-sensory experience at the Chelsea Market in New York City. From a gigantic trivia wall, to a live performance by Tayla Parx, my senses were ignited in the sweet-scented room. The pink walls and pill-shaped accents were also clearly inspired by the new flavor, and I couldn’t help but binge on my personal pack as I strolled through the venue.
Tic Tacs remind me of my childhood. When my mom would give me a dollar a day, I would spend part of my earnings on a fruit-flavored pack. Even RuPaul Charles is a fan. The queens who make it to the top four of his drag race competition earn a "Tic Tac Lunch," where they sit and discuss their childhood over a singular orange Tic Tac.
He and I share the same favorite Tic Tac flavor, which made me curious about how I would rank the others. Based on some of the flavors that were available on the Tic Tac Wall (pictured above), here's how I would rate them:
5. Big Berry Adventure
Tic Tac Fresh Breath Mints in Big Berry Adventure, 12 Count, Amazon
Despite absolutely loving the color palette of this Tic Tac flavor, the taste is not my favorite. To be fair, I don't like berry-flavored anything, but I find the flavor on this Tic Tac to be a little bit sour. If that's your taste palette though, then totally go for it!
4. Wintergreen
Tic Tac Fresh Breath Mints in Wintergreen, 12 Count, Amazon
Ahh, the classic Wintergreen mint — you gotta love it. This is my go-to Tic Tac flavor for first dates and impressions. It has an almost spicy-mint flavor that freshens you breath and heightens your senses. The only reason why I didn't rank it higher is because I prefer their sweeter, fruitier flavors.
3. Freshmints
Photo courtesy of ASDA Groceries
Tic Tac Fresh Breath Mints Freshmints, Amazon
You get the best of both worlds with the Fresh Mint Tic Tac flavor. It starts off sweet as a marshmallow, and ends with a minty boost so you get a candy and a mint in one. It's simple and very effective. It would honestly be number one if I preferred the minty aftertaste to the sweet introduction.
2. Strawberry & Cream
Not bad for a new Tic Tac flavor! This flavor starts off sweet and ends off minty, which is all you can ask for from a mint candy. The Tic Tac Experience also definitely enhanced the flavor. There's nothing like taking a ride on a strawberry-printed Tic Tac cart.
1. Orange
Tic Tac Orange Flavored Mints, 12 Count, Amazon
Not to sound dramatic, but something magical happens when my tongue meets an orange-flavored Tic Tac. It's the perfect balance between fruity orange and sweet vanilla: Warm, friendly, and inviting, just like the color.
“Our fruit flavors continue to be fan favorites, so we are thrilled to launch Strawberry & Cream through our inaugural Tic Tac Experience,” said Endri Shtylla, Marketing Director, Tic Tac at Ferrero USA, Inc. “Tic Tac has had a successful year holding a top spot in the mint category and we’re proud to continue to deliver innovation to our fans and have them interact with the brand in a refreshing and exciting new way with this branded pop-up experience.”
You can try a single pack of the new Strawberry & Cream flavor for $1.59, or in bottle form for $3.79. It is currently available in stores and online.
Stephanie Nieves is a writer, editor, teacher, and personal empowerment enthusiast from Spanish Harlem in NYC. She studied writing and rhetoric in college, then went on to teach ELA and writing to middle and elementary school students. Her work has been featured in Business Insider, Thought Catalog, FGRLS Club, Grown Magazine, and a number of literary magazines. When she's not writing, you can catch her watching reruns of RuPaul's Drag Race or ordering an overpriced dirty chai latte at Starbucks. You can connect with her on wordchefsteph.com.