8 Protein-Packed Hacks: Everyday Habits & Easy Recipes

There’s a lot to love about a high-protein lifestyle. Not only does it support muscle growth and recovery, it also helps curb cravings and keeps you feeling satisfied. The best part? You don’t need to completely overhaul your routine to get enough. With a few thoughtful swaps and easy-to-adopt habits, you can sneak more protein into your day — no overthinking required. From breakfast boosts to dessert upgrades, here are eight tasty (and fun!) ways to crush your protein goals.

Clean Simple Eats 1. Start strong with a protein-packed morning Mornings set the tone for your whole day, so why not fuel with something that actually keeps you full? Add a scoop of Clean Simple Eats Protein Powder to oats, smoothies, or even your latte for benefits beyond caffeine. CSE has no added sugar or anything artificial, plus you get 20g of grass-fed whey protein in every serving! A cozy twist like banana bread oatmeal or a protein-packed pumpkin spice latte not only tastes amazing but keeps your energy steady. Scroll to the end for two delicious high-protein recipes!

Photo by Ello on Unsplash 2. Bulk prep = future win If weeknights tend to get chaotic, let meal-prep make it less stressful. Cooking up chicken, turkey, or hard-boiled eggs once means protein is ready and waiting all week long. It’s the perfect add to quick salads, wraps, or grab-and-go snacks.



Clean Simple Eats 3. Sip your strength Water is essential, but protein water or soda? That’s a game changer. Toss one into your lunch bag or pair with dinner for an effortless boost. From delicious Clear Protein Water like the Peach Mango Crème to bubbly and refreshing Clear Protein Soda varieties like Classic Grape, there’s a flavor for everyone.

Photo by Vicky Ng on Unsplash 4. Think “every bite counts” Instead of cramming in all your protein at once during the day, aim for 20–30g at each meal or snack. This steady approach not only supports muscle recovery but also keeps hunger and cravings in check. With CSE’s 20+ delicious protein powder flavors, hitting your goals feels more like a treat than a chore. ( Cake Batter Protein Powder? Yes, please.)

Angele J 5. Double up at dinner If you came up short on protein intake during the day, dinner is your chance to make it up. Double your protein portion (fish, chicken, beans, tofu — you name it) and finish strong.

Clean Simple Eats 6. Pack + go Life gets busy. That’s why CSE protein powder stick packs are perfect. Toss one in your purse, gym bag, or carry-on for instant fuel wherever you are. With CSE’s high standards (non-GMO, nothing artificial, soy-free, 20g of grass-fed whey protein per serving, zero added sugar), this is your portable protein safety net.

Ella Olsson 7. Choose a smarter base Rice and pasta? We love them, but quinoa, farro, and amaranth pack more protein per bite. Swapping your base is an easy way to sneak in more nutrition. Pair with a drizzle of your favorite sauce and you’ve just upgraded your whole meal without even trying.

Clean Simple Eats 8. Sweeten it up Protein isn’t only for shakes; it can go into baked goods, Ninja CREAMi creations, and milkshake-style desserts. With CSE, dessert becomes a legit way to nourish your body.

Try These Protein-Packed Recipes! Clean Simple Eats Banana Bread Oatmeal Recipe Makes 1 serving 335 calories / 10.5F / 37C / 27P Ingredients: ⅓ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup water

3 Tbsp. egg whites (liquid)

40g bananas

1 dash sea salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. nut butter of choice

¾ serving CSE Simply Vanilla Protein Powder

1 Tbsp. raw almonds

1 dash cinnamon Instructions: 1. Combine the rolled oats, water, egg whites, mashed banana, salt and vanilla together in a microwavable bowl. Microwave for 1-2 minutes or until oatmeal begins to rise to the top of the bowl 2. Stir in the nut butter. Let cool for a couple minutes then stir in the protein powder. 3. Top with chopped almonds and a sprinkle of cinnamon.