This weekend, I'm heading to Europe for what’s my tenth trip to the continent. I've come a long way since my just-out-of-college adventure with my bestie to Paris, Vienna, and Venice — lugging a giant duffel bag that taught me a lesson in the fine art of packing light. This time, I’ve got it down: smarter choices with a few upgrades (even since my last trip to Barcelona in 2023), and a travel setup that might actually help me sleep on the plane. I'm doing a home exchange (my go-to travel budget hack) and bringing my kiddo along for the first time. Wish me luck — and no delays!

Here are the 10 essentials I'm packing for Europe this summer!

Papier Papier Italian Summer Travel Journal Since I won’t be in front of my laptop all day, I love having a travel journal to jot down story ideas and little moments I want to remember. These journals are designed with six separate trips in mind, with space to plan and document each one — from budgeting and packing lists to itineraries and highlights.

TravelPro TravelPro Luggage Set My last luggage setup was a mishmash of TJ Maxx finds — fine for a trip or two, until the wheels gave out. So this time around, I decided to invest in a proper travel set and went with this sleek Travelpro collection — a brand that consistently ranks in the top 10 luggage lists. It features a built-in USB port to power devices on the go, a durable, scratch-resistant shell, a TSA-approved lock, and a bunch of zippered panels and pockets, and even a water-resistant compartment for damp clothes or toiletries. I love that I have a matching set too! Check out more in The Best Carry-Ons For Every Travel Budget.

Calpak Calpak Packing Cubes I’m also a big fan of Calpak packing cubes — they keep everything organized and easy to access, which is a huge help when I need to quickly grab my daughter’s diabetes supplies at airport security for TSA to inspect.

Amazon Memory Foam Neck Pillow Airplane Travel The only time I can really fall asleep on a plane is during takeoff — I’m out like a baby. But this memory foam pillow keeps my head from bobbing all over the place, so maybe, just maybe, I’ll actually snooze until the first drink service.

Bombas Bombas Compression Socks My circulation is the worst, and I have a serious fear of blood clots — so compression socks are a must when I travel no matter how dorky I feel. I’m a big fan of this brand; they’re not too tight — just snug enough to feel supportive. Perfect for long flights!

Amazon Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones These noise-cancelling headphones are a lifesaver — perfect for tuning out airplane noise and whatever my kiddo is watching when I’m not up for watching along.

Amazon Apple Airtags (4-pack) Airtags are a must for travel — especially for things I absolutely can’t afford to lose, like my daughter’s type 1 diabetes monitor.

BÉIS BÉIS The Sport Sling and Mini Weekender As a mom, I need my hands free 24/7 — which is why I live in my crossbody bag. It fits all the essentials and then some, with features like a microfiber-lined pocket for your phone or sunglasses, a built-in card organizer, and even a surprise water bottle pouch (!). I’m also a big fan of the Mini Weekender (just a heads-up: the regular Weekender isn’t carry-on compatible for all airlines). The Mini has a padded laptop sleeve and a separate bottom compartment that’s perfect for shoes. Best part? The trolley passthrough pocket that slides right over your suitcase handles — game-changer.

Amazon 2 Pack European Travel Plug Adapter As a writer, I rarely truly take time off — so yes, the laptop and devices are coming with me. I’m bringing along these travel adapters to keep everything charged (including my trusty hair dryer!) and make sure I can stay connected when I need to.

Amazon Mighty Patch for Tired Eyes Patches I use an eye mask I grabbed at the dollar store (essential!) — and then I pop these on so I look bright-eyed when I land, even if I’m running on zero sleep. Jet lag, please be gentle!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.