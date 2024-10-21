UGG Boots Are The Cheugy-Turned-Stylish Shoe We’re Loving For Winter
I still remember my first pair of UGG boots. They were the classic mid-calf silhouette in a cute-at-the-time gray color, and I truly wore them out. Thankfully, the fashion zeitgeist has moved way past pairing them with basic black leggings and the ever-adored Victoria’s Secret Pink oversized long sleeve shirt (maybe just me?), but UGG boots still have that certain timeless charm about them – totally staple-worthy and definitely as comfy as can be. Every style symbol from Bella Hadid and Zendaya to Jennifer Lopez has donned the warmth-lined boots at one point or another, awarding them complete icon status.
That’s what I love about UGG boots: no matter who you are (or your level of fame), they look good on everyone. Not to mention, they’re ever-so practical for the winter months. The dense lining that’s become a signature for UGG boots was originally designed for Australian surfers’ feet to keep ‘em warm against the chilling winter waters, but now, they stand up nicely against freezing temperatures in the city and beyond.
To reignite (or simply solidify) your love for the 2010s status symbol-turned 2020s fashion statement boots, here are 8 UGG boots that range from classic to earth-shattering, all begging to become a part of your winter wardrobe.
Nordstrom
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
A shortened version of the OG UGG boots, this style hits around your ankles like some booties would. They're shoppable in 10 different colors at Nordstrom, from subtle neutrals to saturated greens, blues, and pinks. Of course, you'll reap the warming benefits of the wool-rich lining made to feel like genuine shearling.
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot
What this boot takes from the ankle height, it adds to the chunky platform soles. I've been seeing platform UGG boots just about everywhere since they debuted last year, and I love 'em because they give every look a nice boost. Your cold-weather ensemble will also become instantly trend-worthy since these boots are Bella Hadid-approved.
Nordstrom
UGG Ashton Zip Waterproof Boot
If you, like me, have to make it through through snowy, wet winters, classic UGG boots aren't the most practical choice for commuting. The soles on classic styles (like the ones mentioned above) are made of a foamy synthetic material that doesn't necessarily stand up to moisture and ice, whereas the rubber sole on these bad boys is durable and waterproof. Of course, you still get that undeniably recognizable UGG look from the chestnut brown colorway and the little logo stamp on the sides of these boots.
Nordstrom
UGG Classic New Heights Genuine Shearling Cuffable Boot
Okay – I am thoroughly obsessed with these UGG boots. The bold, curvaceous soles remind me of go-go boots you'd find in the '70s, making this style instantly timeless. The tall calf shaft can be worn rolled up for added warmth or cuffed down to reveal the cozy faux-shearling lining, so you essentially get two looks in one unique shoe.
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Ultra Mini Alpine Bootie
Après ski season is swiftly approaching, and I'd argue there's no better shoe to slip into after a day on the slopes than some plush UGG boots. These booties have an especially cozy vibe to them, thanks to the moccasin-inspired stitching along the seams. The shorter height also makes them easier to slip into than traditional calf-grazing UGGs!
UGG
UGG Classic Twin Seam New Heights Boot
These UGG boots don't have to work hard to make a statement – the 3-inch platform heel does most of the talking. The footbed of this style is adorned with UGG's classic, dense lining, while the ankle part is simply suede, making them easy to wear over socks and other wintery layers like tights or leggings.
Nordstrom
UGG Classic Mini Platform Boot
Fitted with the ever-trendy platform soles and a boot shaft that hits a little higher on your calves than the UGG Ultra Minis, these are the style to snag if you want a nice balance of style and practicality this winter. The lining will keep your feet super warm, all while the boosted silhouette of these boots adds unmissable flair.
