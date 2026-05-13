And they just added 3 new characters. 🐝
'Bridgerton' Season 5 Coming to Netflix in 2027
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ICYMI, Bridgerton season 5 will officially follow Francesca (Hannah Dodd), two years after the death of her husband John (Victor Alli). After having some noticeable chemistry with his cousin Michaela (Masali Baduza), these two women grow closer than either of them ever expected.
"Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again," Netflix revealed in the official announcement, which features Francesca and Michaela watching the sunrise before reaching for each other. "Bridgerton season 5 is now in production."
The streamer also just announced three brand new characters — and revealed when we will see new episodes!
Here's the latest update on Bridgerton season 5.
Where can I watch Bridgerton season 5?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton season 5 is coming to Netflix soon — and we're thrilled to announce that Netflix just confirmed season 5 will drop in 2027! The past few seasons, there have been 2-year gaps between the installments, so I was expecting season 5 to drop in 2028 (since we just got season 4 at the beginning of 2026). That means we're basically getting Bridgerton a whole year early!
What is Bridgerton season 5 about?
Netflix
Bridgerton season 5 will follow the relationship between Michaela (Masali Baduza) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd), who reconnect after the death of Fran's husband and Michaela's cousin John.
1. Tega Alexander as Christopher Anderson
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures
Tega Alexander joins the Bridgerton cast as Christopher Anderson, Lord Anderson's son who Netflix describes as "a Regency-era Casanova." So...think of season 1 Anthony but leveled up. "Yet behind his cheeky facade lies a current of self-doubt that threatens to unravel him." Consider me intrigued.
2. Jacqueline Boatswain as Helen Stirling
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
We'll also see Jacqueline Boatswain as Michaela's mother Helen, who serves as an inspiration and a foundation for our new love interest. Helen really just wants to help Michaela through the social season "with equal measures of vivaciousness and tough love," Netflix reveals.
3. Gemma Knight Jones as Lady Elizabeth Ashworth
Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount Plus
The final new addition to the Bridgerton season 5 cast is Gemma Knight Jones, who will play Lady Elizabeth Ashworth, an old friend and confidante of Michaela. And while they make a great match as friends, she provides a realistic wisdom that perfectly balances Michaela's spirit.
Who else is starring in the Bridgerton season 5 cast?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Based on past seasons, we can expect to see the Bridgerton season 5 cast include:
- Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton Stirling
- Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling
- Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton
- Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton
- Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton
- Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton
- Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton
- Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton
- Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton
- Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma Bridgerton
- Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson
- Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek
- Chris Fulton as Sir Phillip Crane
- Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington Bridgerton
- Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury
- Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown
- Polly Walker as Portia Featherington
- Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte
- Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich
- Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich
- Hugh Sachs as Brimsley
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This post has been updated.