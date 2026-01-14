Kelly Reilly’s New Crime Thriller ‘Under Salt Marsh’ Will Finally Fill the ‘Broadchurch’ Void

Yellowstone fans are over the moon with the announcement that our girl Kelly Reilly (AKA Beth Dutton) is finally signing up for more gritty television roles. The Yellowstone star is spoiling us with her newest detective thriller, Under Salt Marsh, which is set to be released early at the end of this month on Sky.

If anyone has proven they're perfect in a thrilling drama, it's Kelly Reilly. Who’s ready to bear witness to her transformative acting chops once again? I know I sure am! This is the perfect watch for anyone who can't wait to see Reilly return as Beth Dutton in the new Yellowstone spinoff.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series Under Salt Marsh, coming to Sky in January 2026, including when you can stream it, the cast details, and more of your FAQs, revealed.

Where can I watch Under Salt Marsh? Fans don’t have to wait long for the new series to premiere. The chilling new thriller Under Salt Marsh is coming to Sky on January 30th, 2026.

What is the story of the Under Salt Marsh? Sky In Under Salt Marsh, Kelly Reilly portrays a former detective named Jackie Ellis who lives in a small town filled with friendly faces and endless trust. After all, no one locks their doors at night, since everyone's basically one big family. But what happens when a mysterious death and a missing person’s case cause the small town to erupt with suspicion and chaos? Will Reilly be able to solve the case, or is it way too personal for her?

The new trailer shows off the connections of all the characters in town, and the effect the missing person's case has on the town. I always feel like shows are more convincing when there's a large ensemble that you really believe care about each other. This is definitely one of those shows! I don't know about you guys, but the trailer has reeled me in. This seems exactly like the kind of show that'll have me on the edge of my seat every episode, and like it'll fill the void left behind by Broadchurch. Crime shows never go out of style, and with such a beloved Yellowstone star leading this one, I can imagine it's going to be a massive success.

Who's in the Under Salt Marsh cast? Sky Alongside Kelly Reilly is a riveting cast of seasoned actors. Rafe Spall, Jonathan Price, Kimberly Nixon, and Naomi Yang are also a part of the cast. The whole cast is so extensive that it's a great way for everyone to show off their acting chops.

What Are Fans Saying About Under Salt Marsh? Sky Fans are thrilled about the upcoming series due to its gripping plotline, cinematic atmosphere, and all-star cast. Audiences took to the YouTube comments section of the series trailer to express their excitement for the upcoming show. “Nobody does murder mysteries like the Brits. Kelly is amazing," one commenter wrote, while another said, “I'll watch Kelly Reilly water the lawn, so I will watch this.” “This looks promising, and I will watch this one. Btw, I'm a Kelly Reilly fan,” a separate commenter chimed in.

Will you be tuning in to Under Salt Marsh? Let us know what you're excited to see on Facebook!