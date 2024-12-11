LOL, Everyone Is Roasting 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan For Casting Bella Hadid As His Girlfriend
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
We all know the Yellowstone season 5 cast is stacked: Kelly O'Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille — and now Bella Hadid?! Yep, that's right, the model showed up on the latest episode of the TV show and the internet is going crazy. Not only because Bella is in the show (and she's an incredible equestrian) but also the fact that creator Taylor Sheridan cast her as his onscreen girlfriend.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about Bella Hadid's Yellowstone cameo — and the internet's reaction.
Was that Bella Hadid on Yellowstone?
Paramount
Well yes, that was Bella Hadid on Yellowstone. Good eye! The actress appeared in season 5, episode 13, "Give The World Away." When Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly) shows up at Travis Wheatley's ranch, she's greeted by Travis' girlfriend Sadie (Bella Hadid) instead of the horse trainer himself (who's played by creator Taylor Sheridan).
As the episode progresses, we see Beth and Sadie start to bond (or at least, we see Beth try to figure out why Sadie's with Travis) and Sadie hops on a horse herself. If there's one thing that will solidify the return of the Western aesthetic, it's Bella Hadid wearing a cowboy hat.
And this isn't the first time Bella has showed off her horseback riding skills! Her boyfriend Adan Banuelos posted a video on November 3 of Bella competing, saying "Bella rode 3 horses and qualified to 7 different finals, bringing home her first CHAMPIONSHIP buckle! We continue to be proud of her in (and out) of the arena."
The model and actress' 'Ôrəbella Alchemy Foundation also works with the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) to provide therapeutic and adaptive horseback riding for individuals for special needs.
After the new Yellowstone episode aired, the internet simply couldn't help but roast Taylor Sheridan (who's 54) for casting the 28-year-old Bella Hadid as his own girlfriend.
"Taylor Sheridan making Bella Hadid his girlfriend in 'Yellowstone' is objectively hilarious," @spaseycasey tweeted, while @rigginsslim says making Taylor's character "the Dutton savior + coolest guy in the universe" while "1/3 of it is him shirtless [and] he’s f—king Literally Bella Hadid" isn't even "the top 5 dumbest parts of the episode."
However, it looks like this was the push some of Bella's fans needed to start the show! "starting yellowstone because bella hadid made a cameo in it," @cardiganfml tweeted. (I literally cannot judge considering I started 1923 after seeing Brandon Sklenar in It Ends With Us).
Bella Hadid wasn't the only guest star on this week's episode of 'Yellowstone'
In addition to Bella, we also saw Blake Lively's brother-in-law Bart Johnson make a guest appearance. The High School Musical star's character has the audacity to try and hit on Beth during a girls' night out. Read the room!
What did you think of this week's Yellowstone episode? I can't believe next week is the finale!
