LOL, Kevin Costner Just Made The Wildest 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Comment
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Yellowstone season 5B is here! Twisters might have been THE summer movie of 2024, but the western vibes aren't going away, even after the Glen Powell movie has left theaters. The second half of Yellowstone season 5 returned to Paramount November 10 and it did not disappoint. 16.4 million viewers tuned into the premiere over a variety of networks — making it the most-watched season premiere in the show's history.
And it's a major season for one very specific reason: Kevin Costner isn't returning as John Dutton. The star decided to exit the series after season 5's eighth episode premiered in January 2023, but as big of a change is this is, Costner is still an executive producer on the series, giving it a familiarity fans will appreciate.
Yellowstone has always been dramatic, but in the Yellowstone season 5 first look, you can just feel the tension from fan favorites like Beth Dutton, Monica Long, and Kayce Dutton. And no wonder: the Duttons' family drama is coming to a head, and it looks like someone might not make it out alive. Read up on everything you need to know about the new season of Yellowstone, and check out why Paramount+'s New Drama Landman Is Perfect For Yellowstone Fans.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about the final season of Yellowstone.
Is this the last season of Yellowstone?
Paramount
It's always hard to say goodbye to a beloved show, but despite reports that Yellowstone would end with season 5, it looks like we could be getting a Yellowstone season 6 after all. Deadline confirmed that negotiations are happening for a potential continuation, which would focus on Kelly Reilly's Beth and Cole Hauser's Rip.
Reilly told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season 5 premiere that "Beth is more like a wild animal this season than ever. When I read the scripts, it made me think [that] she is, for the first time, maybe afraid she will lose it for [her dad]."
"It's dark, brutal and desperate stuff — gaining power, losing it, defending and fighting," she continues. "It's bloody and at times beautiful in how it breaks them into their core selves." The setup for a potential season 6 will totally depend on how season 5 ends — and how it affects Beth, Rip, and the rest of the family.
Is Kevin Costner in Yellowstone season 5 part 2?
Paramount
No Kevin Costner is not in the second half of Yellowstone season 5, and we find out the fate of his character John Dutton immediately. When Beth and Kayce find John dead in the bathroom, Beth immediately suspects foul play and blames it on Jamie. Well, Kevin is finally speaking on his character's end, and told The Michael Smerconish Programon November 11 that he actually didn't know the show had premiered the night before.
“I’m going to be perfectly honest. I didn’t know it was actually airing last night,” he says. “That’s a swear-to-God moment. I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one.’ But I didn’t realize yesterday was the thing...I heard it’s a suicide, so that doesn’t make me want to rush to go see it.”
But even if Kevin isn't over the moon about watching his character die, he doesn't have any bad blood with the writers. “They’re pretty smart people,” he continues. “Maybe it’s a red herring. Who knows? They’re very good. And they’ll figure that out.”
Well, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he STILL hasn't seen the season 5 premiere as of November 17. “I didn’t watch it, so I don’t really have any thoughts about it,” he said. Due to delays from the writer's strike, and a tug-of-war between Paramount saying Kevin couldn't film new episodes and Kevin saying creator Taylor Sheridan took too long to write the scripts, the actor chose to leave the series, reportedly in part to promote his Horizon movie franchise.
“I gave this thing five seasons,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporterthis summer. “I was really happy to do it. And I don’t need drama. So, let’s just take that drama away, let’s take the guessing [away]. The fans have been way too good to me. And my obligation is to go on and continue to make things that mean something to them.”
How many episodes are in Yellowstone season 5?
Yellowstone season 5 part 2 features 6 episodes, meaning that Yellowstone season 5 will have a total of 14 episodes. Here's each episode title and release date:
- Episode 1: "One Hundred Years Is Nothing" on November 13, 2022
- Episode 2: "The Sting of Wisdom" on November 13, 2022
- Episode 3: "Tall Drink of Water" on November 20, 2022
- Episode 4: "Horses in Heaven" on November 27, 2022
- Episode 5: "Watch 'Em Ride Away" on December 4, 2022
- Episode 6: "Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You" on December 11, 2022
- Episode 7: "The Dream Is Not Me" on December 18, 2022
- Episode 8: "A Knife and No Coin" on January 1, 2023
- Episode 9: "Desire Is All You Need" on November 10, 2024
- Episode 10: "The Apocalypse of Change" on November 17, 2024
- Episode 11: "Three Fifty-Three" on November 24, 2024
- Episode 12: On December 1, 2024
- Episode 13: On December 8, 2024
- Episode 14: On December 15, 2024
See our interviews with the 'Yellowstone' cast!
@britandco Who run the world ?! #kellyreilly #yellowstone #bethdutton #tv #tvshow #premiere #nyc #newyork ♬ original sound - Brit + Co
Wendy Moniz spilled on working with everyone's favorite lady Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton).
@britandco John Emmet Tracy told us all about filming the final season of #Yellowstone 🐴 #johnemmettracy #ellissteele #nyc #redcarpet #premiere #newyork #newyorkcity #fyp ♬ original sound - Brit + Co
While John Emmet Tracy gave us the best advice for dealing with crazy families during the holidays!
@britandco You’re welcome 😌 #yellowstone #cowboy #cowboyboots #fashion #premiere #fyp #ianbohen ♬ original sound - Brit + Co
And we couldn't pass up the opportunity to ask Ian Bohen the best way to take off cowboy boots ;).
What is Yellowstone season 5 about?
Yellowstone Season 5 Plot
The series introduced us to the Duttons, a powerful family in charge of America's biggest contiguous cattle ranch. Every season has been gritty and powerful, and in the fifth season, we've seen John become Montana's governor and make Beth his chief of staff. But with Jamie trying to take the power away from his dad, the Duttons are fighting each other like we've never seen — especially when Jamie and Beth start considering how to get away with murder.
Luke Grimes recently told Entertainment Weekly how pleased he is with the finale, and Kelly Reilly revealed creator Taylor Sheridan actually told her the ending to the series while they filmed season 1.
“I read the last episode the day before we started filming,” Luke says. “I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character. It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day.”
Is Yellowstone season 5 part 2 out yet?
Paramount
Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Release Date
Yes, Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premiered on Paramount November 10, 2024. You can watch new episodes every Sunday.
The series filmed in Montana during the summer of 2024.
Who's in the cast of Yellowstone season 5?
Yellowstone Season 5 Cast
The cast of Yellowstone season 5 includes Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Finn Little, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Wendy Moniz, and Mo Brings Plenty.
Where can I watch season 5 part 1 of Yellowstone?
Paramount
The first half of Yellowstone season 5 is now streaming on Peacock.
Are you excited for Yellowstone season 5 part 2? Read up on The First Cast Member For Yellowstone's 2024 Spinoff, The Madison for more about our new favorite universe.
This post has been updated.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!