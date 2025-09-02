We Just Got The Best Update On Beth & Rip's 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

Yellowstone has come to a close, but Beth and Rip's story is far from over. That's right, stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are coming back for a Yellowstone spinoff from creator Taylor Sheridan! Rather than a prequel like 1883 and 1923, this new series seems to be a continuation of the OG story we've loved since Yellowstone premiered in 2018 — and it's finally filming!

Keep reading for everything we know about Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser's new Yellowstone spinoff about Beth & Rip, Dutton Ranch.

Where can I watch Beth and Rip's new Yellowstone spinoff? Paramount Dutton Ranch will reportedly air on Paramount+ in 2026. The show was originally supposed to air in November 2025, according to Paramount's Q1 earnings for 2025 (via ScreenRant). It also looks like Luke Grimes' Y: Marshals show and 1944 are coming in 2026.

Where is Dutton Ranch filming? Paramount And thanks to Finn Little, who plays Carter, we know the show is officially in production! "..So it is true!! 🤠" he posted on Instagram, with a bunch of hashtags confirming that production has begun. Dutton Ranch is filming around Texas.

Who's in the Dutton Ranch cast? Paramount The Dutton Ranch cast includes: Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

as Beth Dutton Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

as Rip Wheeler Finn Little as Carter

as Carter Annette Bening

The 'Yellowstone' spinoff "shares the most DNA" with the original show. Paramount Okay so we don't have too much official info on the Yellowstone spinoff yet, but Deadline reports that the series could feature other cast members from the original show. PLEASE let Kayce and Monica (Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille) make an appearance. I just cannot get enough of those two. And, naturally, "the new offshoot shares the most DNA with the mothership of any shows in the Yellowstone universe to date, which explains why it will be the first spinoff to carry Yellowstone in the title," according to Deadline sources. 1883 and 1923 introduced us to new time periods and characters within the Dutton family, but continuing the same relationship arcs and family dynamics will make this Yellowstone spinoff feel more familiar than ever.

Kelly Reilly talks "beautiful" 'Yellowstone' season 5. Paramount Kelly Reilly told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season 5 premiere on November 10, 2024 that "Beth is more like a wild animal this season than ever. When I read the scripts, it made me think [that] she is, for the first time, maybe afraid she will lose it for [her dad]." And I'm very interested to see how the series wraps up this season's plot line of keeping the ranch in the family — and how that will affect Beth and Rip's future. "It's dark, brutal and desperate stuff — gaining power, losing it, defending and fighting," she continues. "It's bloody and at times beautiful in how it breaks them into their core selves." “I read the last episode the day before we started filming,” Luke Grimes told Entertainment Weekly. “I couldn't be happier. I think it's a perfect ending for the show for every character. It's just a testament to what a good writer Taylor is, and it's a very, very profound, beautiful ending. I can't wait to sit down and watch it one day.”

What's Beth and Rip's Yellowstone spinoff called? Paramount Paramount and Taylor Sheridan haven't officially announced the title for the Yellowstone spinoff yet, but it'll reportedly be called Dutton Ranch. The series finale is called "Life Is A Promise," and Yellowstone: Promise would be very poetic, but it feels a little too flowery for the Duttons. The giant tree on the season 5 poster makes me think of Yellowstone: Roots. We'll just have to wait and see. No matter what the title is, here's hoping we get awesome cameos like Bella Hadid ;).

This post has been updated.