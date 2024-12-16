The 'Yellowstone' Ending, Explained: Who Died & What Happened To The Ranch
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
And just like that, Yellowstone season 5(and, well, the entire show) is over. The Yellowstone finale premiered on Sunday, December 15 and we finally got answers to major questions we've had since part 2 premiered on November 10. And, of course, it wouldn't be Yellowstone without some insane plot twists — and a bloody death that left me squirming. Before we reunite with Beth and Rip in their new spinoff(and in their new home, hello!), let's take the time to say goodbye to these very complicated characters we've come to love.
Here's everything that happened in the Yellowstone series finale.
The 'Yellowstone' Ending, Explained
Paramount
The Dutton family has been reeling since episode 9, "Desire Is All You Need," opened with the death of patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). Despite the fact it appeared to be a suicide, Beth (Kelly Reilly) believes Jamie (Wes Bentley) is responsible — and she vows to make him pay.
Meanwhile, Kayce (Luke Grimes) offers the Yellowstone land to High Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) at $1.25 an acre (the price when his ancestors took it from the Natives of Broken Rock). He just has two conditions: Kayce, his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) get to stay in their home, and Yellowstone can never be developed or sold to anyone else. Thomas agrees and the two men exchange pocket knives after drawing blood to finalize the agreement.
What did Beth whisper to the casket?
The Dutton family finally has a service for John, where Beth once again promises to avenge her dad. After laying a white rose on his casket, Beth leans down and whispers, "I will avenge you," then leaves the service. (And this is totally not the point, but she looked amazing in her black dress).
Before Rip can stop her, Beth changes clothes & takes off for Jamie's house, and attacks him as soon as she lays eyes on him. It's a vicious back and forth of Beth dousing him with pepper spray, Jamie punching her in the face, Beth hitting him with a crow bar. Jamie gets the upper hand, and for a moment it seems like Beth's not going to make it out alive, but before Jamie can kill her (and after she reveals they sold Yellowstone to the reservation), Rip rushes in.
But it's not Rip who ultimately ends the fight — no, Beth does that all on her own by stabbing Jamie in the heart. I guess that proves he had a heart after all? Rip takes Jamie's body to the Train Station and sets his car on fire, while Beth's call to 911 covers all their bases...and sets Jamie up to take the blame for both John and Sarah's (Dawn Olivieri) deaths.
What was the ending of Yellowstone?
Despite some brutal scenes that bring us to the end of Yellowstone, the final moments are actually quite touching. I was more than happy to see Ryan and Abby finally reunite — and for Ryan to ditch farm life to join her on tour. Now she can serenade him from the stage every single night!
1883's Isabel May got the job of a lifetime because not only does she narrate 1923 but she also narrates the end of Yellowstone, tying each series into a larger Yellowstone universe (and making me a little emotional, honestly.)
Kayce, Monica, and Tate embark on a new adventure as a family with cattle for their own land while Beth and Rip take time to soak in the empty Dutton family home we've all become so familiar with. It's a touching moment that also lets viewers reminisce about the time we've spent with the Duttons. And before the credits roll, Beth and Rip breathe in their new home in Dillon, Montana...but while it's peaceful for now, I'm sure their spinoff will bring plenty of new challenges.
What did you think of the Yellowstone ending? Are you excited for Beth and Rip's spinoff? I'm really hoping Monica and Kayce make an appearance! Check out 17 TV Shows For Yellowstone Fans for what to watch after you finish the finale.
- 17 TV Shows ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Should Watch Next ›
- We Finally Have The First Cast Member For Yellowstone's 2024 Spinoff, 'The Madison' ›
- LOL, Kevin Costner Just Made The Wildest 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Comment ›
- 'Yellowstone' Fan Favorites Kelly Reilly & Cole Hauser Are FINALLY Getting Their Own Spinoff ›
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!