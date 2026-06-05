Romance Movie Lovers: Bailee Madison's '40 Dates and 40 Nights' Has Your Favorite 'Ransom Canyon' Heartthrob

It's the summer of romance y'all (although even if that's not the case for our real lives, it's definitely happening for plenty of characters onscreen). There are more than a few summer romance shows to pick from this year, and some summer romance movies like Bailee Madison's 40 Dates and 40 Nights. I've been a fan of Bailee since we were both in elementary school, and I love seeing her continue to book projects that I want to curl up with. I can't wait to watch this one!

Here's everything you need to know about 40 Dates and 40 Nights before it hits theaters on June 26, 2026.

Bailee Madison's '40 Dates and 40 Nights' is perfect for romance movie lovers. Leah (Bailee Madison) is just like so many of us: she's sick of the modern dating scene and is so close to just accepting a solo life. But when her grandma makes her a deal (a full year of rent if she goes on 40 dates in 40 days), Leah can't pass up the opportunity. As she gets to know dozens of different bachelors, Leah realizes knowing herself might be just as much of a challenge as falling in love.

And the cast also includes 'The Kissing Booth' star Joel Courtney. In addition to Bailee Madison, the 40 Dates and 40 Nights cast includes Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth), Annie Potts (Ghostbusters), and Jack Schumacher (Ransom Canyon). You can watch the movie in theaters on June 26, 2026 and on demand June 30, 2026.

On the edge of your seat about Ransom Canyon season 2? Meet The Brand New Cast while you wait! And don't forget to follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV and