Meet The Brand New 'Ransom Canyon' Season 2 Cast

Lizzy Green and Garrett Wareing might play a couple on Ransom Canyon, but fans are loving how much time they spend together behind the scenes too. Even though these stars aren't dating IRL, their behind the scenes videos from filming the Netflix show have sent fans into a tizzy! But in addition to their fun, they also just dropped one major piece of information: season 2 is finally filming!

Here's the latest update on Ransom Canyon season 2 & the cast.

Who's in the Ransom Canyon season 2 cast? Netflix The Ransom Canyon season 2 cast will feature your favorites from season 1, and some new faces: Josh Duhamel as Staten

as Staten Minka Kelly as Quinn

as Quinn Eoin Macken as Davis

as Davis Lizzy Greene as Lauren

as Lauren Marianly Tejada as Ellie

as Ellie Jack Schumacher as Yancy

as Yancy Garrett Wareing as Lucas

as Lucas Andrew Liner as Reid

as Reid Ben Robson

Heidi Engerman

Where can I watch Ransom Canyon season 2? Netflix The new episodes will be available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned for an official release date!

Is there going to be a Ransom Canyon season 2? Netflix Yes, Ransom Canyon season 2 is coming to Netflix and thanks to Lizzy Greene's latest TikTok, we know they're finally filming! This is the best news ever. "WERE BACKKKKK" she says in the caption of the video. We get a glimpse of Lizzy and Garrett's new costumes, including his green plaid button down and her red floral top with denim cutoffs.

What else have Lizzy Greene and Garrett Wareing said about filming Ransom Canyon? Netflix On April 22, Lizzy Greene posted a TikTok of her and Garrett dancing with on-screen text that says "When you and your costar just had to kiss onscreen for hours." And, naturally, fans flooded the comments. "How do u not fall in love I don’t get it," one TikTok user said, while another added, "The way he looks at herrrr omgggg😩🥺." When a third user said, "Tell me you know people ship you both without telling me you know," Lizzy chimed in with, "I have a manz🥹 me and gare are just besties!!" But overall, one comment sums up my feelings: "no because I'm obsessed." Same!!!

Netflix/Brit + Co And when Lizzy posted photos from an interview she did with Garrett, the Manifest actor commented, "You’re my best friend." Sweet! We know from our interview with Lizzy, Garrett, and Andrew Liner that the cast loved to goof off, and Lauren offered even more behind the scenes secrets when she posted a video of how she spent her time between takes: seeing if she could lift Garrett off the ground. "If anybody was curious what we doing in between takes lol," Garrett commented.

Netflix But in addition to joking around, these actors were making plenty of Target runs and even playing Pokemon! "We all grew up loving Pokemon and we had to go to Target and get all of our groceries and home essentials, and one day we stumble across Pokemon cards and we're like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be funny if we just got a pack?'" Andrew told Brit + Co exclusively. "And then we got addicted to buying Pokemon cards." "I'm talking on a level that you will never, we can't even personify how much we probably fueled the economy in Albuquerque and that Target," Lizzy jokes. Garrett agrees, saying, "If my wallet on me right now, I'd show you the Pokemon cards I have in my wallet. And I made [Andrew] an art piece and collaged Pokemon cards onto this big framed board."

We love the Ransom Canyon cast! Stay up to date on the latest season 2 news for more.

This post has been updated.