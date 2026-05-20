Missing 'Set It Up'? Zoey Deutch Finally Has a New Rom-Com 'Voicemails For Isabelle'

Voicemails for Isabelle follows Jill (Zoey Deutch), who's mourning the death of her sister Isabelle. To feel connected to her, Jill leaves a series of voicemails all about her life in San Francisco, dating, and everything her sister is missing. But she doesn't realize the number has been reassigned to a handsome stranger (Nick Robinson) — and he's listened to every single message.

Zoey Deutch leads the 'Voicemails For Isabelle' cast with Nick Robinson and Harry Shum Jr.

Netflix

Zoey Deutch is rom-com royalty as far as I'm concerned. She's been in Set It Up, Flower, Something From Tiffany's, and The Year of Spectacular Men. Nick Robinson (Everything, Everything) plays Wes, Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) plays Chef Bastien, and Lukas Gage (People We Meet on Vacation) plays Arthur.

We'll also see Harry Shum Jr. as Andy, Ciara Bravo as Isabelle, Spencer Lord as Scott, Gil Bellows as Jill’s Dad, Tanis Dolman as Jill’s Mom, and Leah McKendrick as Breeda.