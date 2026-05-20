Summer is finally here!
Missing 'Set It Up'? Zoey Deutch Finally Has a New Rom-Com 'Voicemails For Isabelle'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Here's everything you need to know about Voicemails For Isabelle before it premieres on Netflix.
'Voicemails for Isabelle' is a brand new romance movie from Netflix.
Voicemails for Isabelle follows Jill (Zoey Deutch), who's mourning the death of her sister Isabelle. To feel connected to her, Jill leaves a series of voicemails all about her life in San Francisco, dating, and everything her sister is missing. But she doesn't realize the number has been reassigned to a handsome stranger (Nick Robinson) — and he's listened to every single message.
Zoey Deutch leads the 'Voicemails For Isabelle' cast with Nick Robinson and Harry Shum Jr.
Netflix
Zoey Deutch is rom-com royalty as far as I'm concerned. She's been in Set It Up, Flower, Something From Tiffany's, and The Year of Spectacular Men. Nick Robinson (Everything, Everything) plays Wes, Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) plays Chef Bastien, and Lukas Gage (People We Meet on Vacation) plays Arthur.
We'll also see Harry Shum Jr. as Andy, Ciara Bravo as Isabelle, Spencer Lord as Scott, Gil Bellows as Jill’s Dad, Tanis Dolman as Jill’s Mom, and Leah McKendrick as Breeda.
This is the perfect summer romance movie.
Netflix
Summer romance movies are always a good idea — and Voicemails For Isabelle hits Netflix on June 19, 2026.
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