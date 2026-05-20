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Missing 'Set It Up'? Zoey Deutch Finally Has a New Rom-Com 'Voicemails For Isabelle'

voicemails for isabelle
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​May 20, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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I always joke that Netflix should pay me for marketing on their 2018 rom-com Set It Up because I talk about it so dang much. (I was even finally able to tell Glen Powell how much I love it!). So I'm always happy to see Zoey Deutch take on a new rom-com — including her brand new Netflix movie Voicemails For Isabelle. The film also stars Nick Robinson (of Love, Simon and The 5th Wave fame) and looks like it could be the romance movie we've all been waiting for.

Here's everything you need to know about Voicemails For Isabelle before it premieres on Netflix.

'Voicemails for Isabelle' is a brand new romance movie from Netflix.

Voicemails for Isabelle follows Jill (Zoey Deutch), who's mourning the death of her sister Isabelle. To feel connected to her, Jill leaves a series of voicemails all about her life in San Francisco, dating, and everything her sister is missing. But she doesn't realize the number has been reassigned to a handsome stranger (Nick Robinson) — and he's listened to every single message.

Zoey Deutch leads the 'Voicemails For Isabelle' cast with Nick Robinson and Harry Shum Jr.

voicemails for isabelle

Netflix

Zoey Deutch is rom-com royalty as far as I'm concerned. She's been in Set It Up, Flower, Something From Tiffany's, and The Year of Spectacular Men. Nick Robinson (Everything, Everything) plays Wes, Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation) plays Chef Bastien, and Lukas Gage (People We Meet on Vacation) plays Arthur.

We'll also see Harry Shum Jr. as Andy, Ciara Bravo as Isabelle, Spencer Lord as Scott, Gil Bellows as Jill’s Dad, Tanis Dolman as Jill’s Mom, and Leah McKendrick as Breeda.

This is the perfect summer romance movie.

harry shum jr

Netflix

Summer romance movies are always a good idea — and Voicemails For Isabelle hits Netflix on June 19, 2026.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on Voicemails For Isabelle, and the other romance movies coming your way!

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