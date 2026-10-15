Romantasy fans everywhere were more than a little disappointed when the ACOTAR show at Hulu was cancelled. The news broke in February of 2025, which means it's already been over a year and a half since our hopes were totally dashed...but that's why a very small update from earlier this year feels so exciting. Any piece of news is welcome at this point!

Here's the latest update on Sarah J. Maas' ACOTAR show.

Sarah J. Maas could still make the 'ACOTAR' show. Author Sarah J. Maas is reportedly shopping ‘A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES’ to studios after rights lapsed at Hulu. 🔗 https://t.co/KF2DczDYDK https://t.co/5SmHvgOzRY — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 20, 2026 According to Puck in May of 2026, SJM is "reportedly shopping ‘A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES’ to studios after rights lapsed at Hulu." That means there's still a little bit of hope that the series could come to life onscreen somewhere like Netflix, HBO, or Prime Video. These platforms have all done some incredible fantasy adaptations in the past, like Shadow and Bone at Netflix, House of the Dragon at HBO, and Wheel of Time at Prime, so I think any of them could be a step in the right direction.

But she's focused on her books at the moment. The author appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this year, where she revealed how she's feeling about her book adaptations in general. “So I have the rights back to everything now. Right now, my focus is on books and it’s been a little while since you guys have had something, so I’m focusing on that," she revealed. And the good news is we're getting a new book this month! So keep your eyes peeled for that if you haven't pre-ordered ACOTAR book 6 already. "I look at any TV movie adaptation as kind of, like, another facet of the worlds that I’ve created and it’s something that I want to be in charge of, I want to be figuring out, like I want to be learning everything that I can.”

What do you think about Sarah J. Maas' books and the ACOTAR TV show? Check out 8 Fantasy Books To Read While You Wait For ACOTAR 6 for more recommendations after you reread the series ;).

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