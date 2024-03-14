A Beginners Guide To Reading All 16 Sarah J. Maas Books
Sarah J. Maas has taken the world (and BookTok) by storm — I mean who among us isn't waiting for all the A Court Of Thorns And Roses TV show news?! Everyone can't stop chattering about how fantastic her books are, captivating readers into entirely new worlds. For many, Maas is responsible for reigniting a love for reading thanks to her intricate characters and stories. If you've been wanting to indulge in one of her novels, but don't know where to start, have no fear! Here's a breakdown of every one of her books and the best order to read them in.
A Court of Thrones And Roses Series
A Court Of Thrones And Roses
If you've been on BookTok at all in the past few years, you've definitely heard of A Court of Thorns And Roses. It's Maas' most popular book and it's the first novel in what's become known as the "ACOTAR" series. The story follows a nineteen-year-old named Feyre who hunts a creature in the forbidden Fae lands and unknowingly kills a powerful being. Shen then gets taken to the magical realm of Prythian, where she becomes a pawn in a deadly exchange to save her loved ones and break a curse.
A Court Of Mist And Fury
Upon finishing A Court of Thrones & Roses, you'll find yourself desperate to learn more about the fantastical worlds that Maas has crafted. Luckily, there is plenty more to enjoy! A Court of Mist & Fury is the sequel to the novel and has Feyre struggling to find peace under suffocating control. As she tries to navigate that, a looming war forces her to confront her true feelings and fight for a future she had never imagined wanting.
A Court Of Wings And Ruin
The third book in the series, A Court of Wings & Ruin, does not disappoint! In it, Feyre has returned to the Spring Court in order to get information about a king who threatens to bring Prythian down. The stakes are high and one wrong move could mean doom for Feyre and her entire world. Throughout it all, Feyre must figure out who her allies are and who is ready to stab her in the back.
A Court of Frost And Starlight
A Court Of Silver Flames
Crescent City Series
House Of Earth And Blood
The Crescent City series is another one of TikTok's favorites! It has many twists and turns that become even more enjoyable to read about when you're aware of the events of A Court of Thorns and Roses. The first in the series, House of Earth and Blood, follows a half-fae named Bryce who is seeking revenge for her murdered friends. She teams up with a brooding fallen angel to uncover a dark power and finds herself in a sizzling romance along the way.
House Of Sky And Breath
House Of Flame And Shadow
A House of Flame and Shadow has particularly wow-ed TikTok and for good reason! It has Bryce stranded in a strange world after a shocking revelation and racing to find her way home. During her journey, she finds herself confronting the tyrannical Asteri and facing a destiny she never envisioned.
Throne of Glass Series
Thorne Of Glass
Crown Of Midnight
Heir Of Fire
Heir of Fire has Celaena on yet another mission. This one has her uncovering the truth about her heritage and the magic she has come to know. At the same time, a ruthless witch is faced with learning about her destiny as she defies some of her coven's most longstanding and brutal traditions.
Queen Of Shadows
Empire Of Storms
Tower Of Dawn
The second to last book in the series, Tower of Dawn, is a complete page-turner. A new character named Chaol Westfall becomes the focus of this book, and the character is best defined by his loyalty, strength, and role as Captain of the Guard. His world is changed, though, when his glass castle is shattered and his men are slaughtered, leaving him hurt and broken in ways he couldn't have imagined.
Kingdom Of Ash
The Assassin's Blade
If you're a reader who likes to get their hands on everything in a series, you'll want to pick up a copy of The Assassins of Blood as well. It is the prequel to the Throne of Glass series and is a collection of five stories set before the events of the series. It gives you a better look into the early years of one of the main characters and is a worth-while read!
