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Woodstock Chimes

A Grammy-winning sound, a suncatcher for your window, and a gift absolutely no one forgets!

Woodstock Chimes: The Gift That Keeps Playing, Every Season

Woodstock Chimes

By Brit + CoNov 24, 2026

Brit + Co

See Full Bio

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Here's a gift test. Think of the last ten presents you got. Now think of the one you can still picture exactly where it is in your house. If you've ever been given a Woodstock Chime, you just thought of it. That's the whole pitch. In a season of candles and gift cards, a wind chime that plays a real melody when the breeze moves is the present people still bring up years later. And this isn't any wind chime.

The story is almost too good. In the early 1970s, a young percussionist named Garry Kvistad pulled a stack of aluminum lawn-chair tubes out of an Illinois landfill, cut them, and tuned them to a scale from the 7th century BC that a modern piano physically cannot play. He hung them up, the wind took over, and the first Woodstock Chime was born. He sold it at a craft fair in 1979, NPR put him on the air, hundreds of orders came in, and a barn in New York's Hudson Valley became a factory. Garry went on to win a Grammy as one of the 18 musicians on the 1998 recording of Steve Reich's Music for 18 Musicians, which tells you everything about how seriously this brand takes sound. Every Woodstock Chime is still tuned to a real scale or a real melody, and you can listen to every single one on the site before you buy. We're walking through the Woodstock Chimes finds that make the best gifts right now, plus the ones we come back to in every season.

Brit + Co readers get 10% off at Woodstock Chimes with code BRIT10. Plus, there's always a sale running, and the Holiday Gift Guide is where to start if you're shopping for someone who has everything!

The short version:

Woodstock Chimes makes musically tuned wind chimes: every chime plays a real scale or melody, not random notes. Founded in 1979 in New York's Hudson Valley by Grammy-winning percussionist Garry Kvistad.

The Amazing Grace Chime is Woodstock Chimes' #1 best seller; the Encore Chimes of Neptune and the original Chimes of Olympos are close behind.

Every Woodstock Chime has a sound sample on chimes.com, so you can listen before you buy.

Woodstock Chimes crystal suncatchers, including the Crystal Guardian Angel, use faceted Austrian crystal to throw rainbows across a room.

Brit + Co readers get 10% off at Woodstock Chimes with code BRIT10.

Here's how to give the gift they'll still be talking about next year!

Woodstock Chimes

1. Start with the one that started it all.

The Chimes of Olympos is the original Woodstock Chime, the landfill-lawn-chair one, and nearly 50 years later it's still a best seller. It plays the ancient Greek scale of Olympos, a five-note scale that sounds a little bluesy, a little mysterious, and completely unlike anything else hanging on a porch. If you want the gift with the best story attached, this is it. If you want the one everyone buys, the Amazing Grace Chime is Woodstock's #1 best seller, and the one that makes people stop talking mid-sentence when the wind picks up. The Encore Chimes of Neptune is the close second, the crowd favorite with more five-star reviews than we could count. Yes, it plays the opening notes of the hymn. Every time.

Woodstock Chimes

2. Pick a melody they already love.

This is where Woodstock Chimes becomes a gift you can personalize without engraving anything. The Famous Melodies collection is tuned to actual songs: Amazing Grace, Pachelbel's Canon, Beethoven, and more. The Gregorian chimes are tuned to the modes of medieval chant and sound like a cathedral exhaling. The Chakra and Healing chimes are tuned for calm. The Margaritaville collection is tuned for, well, five o'clock. Match the chime to the person and you've given something that sounds like them.

Woodstock Chimes

3. Listen before you buy (seriously, every single one).

This is the part that makes Woodstock Chimes different from every other chime on the internet, and it's the part you should do right now: every chime on chimes.com has a sound sample. The Sound Room lets you play them back to back. You'll hear the difference between a small chime that sparkles and a large one that hums in your chest, and you'll hear why the deep tones (like the Heroic Windbell) are the ones people describe as "church bells." Thirty seconds of listening and you'll know exactly which one is theirs.

Woodstock Chimes

4. The suncatchers are the stocking stuffer nobody sees coming.

We almost led with these. Woodstock's crystal suncatchers are small, affordable, and genuinely dazzling: a faceted Austrian crystal that throws rainbows across a whole room when the sun hits it. The Crystal Guardian Angel is the one to hang in a window, so there's an angel watching over the room. (Buy one for you and one for the person you worry about. That's the move.) The Birthstone Angels make it personal without a monogram. The Crystal Cascades and Crystal Fantasies are the statement pieces for a sunny window. And a public service announcement: if you have a cat, the rainbows on the floor will become the most important thing in that cat's life.

Woodstock Chimes

5. Make it theirs with a few words.

The Personalize It! chimes come with an engraved wooden sail (that's the flat piece that catches the wind): a name, a date, a line from a wedding toast. This is the anniversary gift, the new-house gift, and the one people choose when they've lost someone. The Memorial & Inspirational collection is built for exactly that, and the reviews will make you cry in a good way. A chime that plays when the wind moves is a very gentle way to keep someone close.

Woodstock Chimes

6. Winter: bring the sound inside and let the sun do the rest.

Winter is suncatcher season. The sun sits low, it comes straight through the windows, and a single crystal on a south-facing pane will paint the living room every afternoon. It's also when a chime hung just inside a door, or near a vent, becomes a quiet indoor thing. The Meditation Chimes and Deep Toned Chimes are the ones to bring in: slow, low, and the opposite of a holiday playlist on loop. If you want the full effect outside, the deep Heroic Windbell was built for January wind.

Woodstock Chimes

7. Spring: plant a sound garden.

Woodstock has a whole idea called the Sound Garden: a few chimes in different sizes and keys, placed around the yard so they answer each other in the breeze. Spring is when you build it. Start with something bright from the Habitats & Nature collection (hummingbirds, dragonflies, bees), add a mid-size Encore chime (Chimes of Earth is the classic), and let the wind do the arranging. There's a free guide on the site that explains which keys play nicely together, and it's the most charming thing we've read all year.

Woodstock Chimes

8. Summer: it's always five o'clock somewhere.

Summer is porch-and-patio season, and Woodstock's Margaritaville collection exists for exactly this: island-tuned chimes with a little tropical attitude that sound like a vacation when the afternoon breeze comes through. The Bells of Paradise are the other summer favorite, a tall, deep, bell-like chime that sounds like a beach town at sunset. And then there are the capiz chimes. Capiz is a translucent seashell, and Woodstock's Asli Arts capiz chimes are strings of it in sea glass colors that catch the light like a stained-glass window and make a soft, shimmery, screened-porch sound in the lightest breeze. They're the summer chime for someone who thinks they don't like wind chimes.

Woodstock Chimes

9. Fall: the big, deep, resonant ones.

Fall wind is different. It's steadier and colder, and it wants a chime with weight. This is when the Gregorian chimes earn their keep (reviewers use the word "serene" a lot), when the Heroic Windbell does its church-bell thing, and when the Magical Mystery Space Odyssey, a chime-within-a-chime that plays in four octaves, turns a gusty October night into something you'll stand in the yard listening to. If you're buying one chime to last the whole cold season, buy big.

Woodstock Chimes

Woodstock Chimes FAQ: the questions we get asked the most

What is Woodstock Chimes known for?

Woodstock Chimes is known for musically tuned wind chimes: every chime is tuned to a real scale or melody, so it plays music rather than random notes. The brand also makes crystal suncatchers, bells and gongs, personalized and memorial chimes, and kids' musical instruments. It was founded in 1979 in New York's Hudson Valley.

Who founded Woodstock Chimes?

Percussionist Garry Kvistad, a Grammy winner for the 1998 recording of Steve Reich's Music for 18 Musicians. He made the first Woodstock Chime from aluminum lawn-chair tubes salvaged from a landfill, tuned to the ancient Greek scale of Olympos.

What are Woodstock Chimes' best sellers and best holiday gifts?

The Amazing Grace Chime is the #1 best seller, followed by the Encore Chimes of Neptune, the Heroic Windbell, Bells of Paradise, and the original Chimes of Olympos. For gifts, the Amazing Grace Chime, a Personalize It! engraved chime, and the Crystal Guardian Angel suncatcher are the three we'd point to first.

Can you hear a Woodstock Chime before you buy it?

Yes. Every chime on chimes.com has a sound sample, and the Sound Room lets you listen to them side by side.

What are Woodstock Chimes suncatchers made of?

Woodstock's suncatchers use faceted Austrian crystal prisms that split sunlight into rainbows. Popular styles include the Crystal Guardian Angels (often hung in windows), Birthstone Angels, Crystal Cascades, and Crystal Fantasies.

Does Woodstock Chimes have a sale right now?

Yes. Woodstock Chimes runs a sale section year-round, and Brit + Co readers get 10% off with code BRIT10 at chimes.com.

Where is Woodstock Chimes based?

New York's Hudson Valley, where it was founded in 1979. It's now part of the same family of brands as Plow & Hearth and Evergreen.

Woodstock Chimes

The seasons will change and this list will change with them. When the garden wakes up, we'll move spring to the top. Until then: hang the angel in the window, pick a melody, and give the gift that keeps playing.

Use code BRIT10 to get 10% off your Woodstock Chimes order today!

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