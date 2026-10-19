Are They Making 'Throne of Glass' Into a TV Show? Here's What You Need to Know

Sarah J. Maas fans, listen up! Everyone has been talking about the ACOTAR show (even after it's been cancelled...), and with so many BookTok adaptations getting off the ground, it's left me wondering: are they making Throne of Glass in to a TV show? The books are one of my favorite Romantasy series of all time, and there is so much world building, character development, and intrigue — exactly the right amount, in fact, for a compelling television show. But is there one on the way? Let's unpack it.

Here's everything we know about whether a Throne of Glass TV show is coming.

Okay, are they making Throne of Glass into a TV show? Johannes Plenio/Pexels The short answer is no, unfortunately. There are no current plans to turn Throne of Glass into a TV show. I know...I'm just as heartbroken as you are! Sarah J. Maas has the rights to her books back after they were held by Hulu, which means the ACOTAR show is also no longer happening. At least, not at Hulu. But right now, the author is focusing on bringing audiences new books. “Getting the rights back to all my things has been a big part of my journey in recent years that maybe at some point soon I will talk more about, but right now my focus is on books," she shares on Call Her Daddy. “I’m a type A control freak and I want to know everything about how it gets made, not because of that control, but just because I love movies. I love TV. I want to be a part of that and I want to see everything adapted the way I envision it and the way I know fans want it… I will dedicate everything that I have to make it right. I’ll be in there looking at all the design, but also, like, ‘What does it sound like?’ ’cause music plays such a big part, so the music is gonna have to be like a huge project.”

What is Throne of Glass about? Amazon The Throne of Glass series follows the lead character Celaena, an assassin who is chosen to compete in a competition against the worst thieves in the kingdom. The prize? A chance to become the King's champion. But when her competitors start dying one by one, Celaena has to get to the bottom of what mystery hides within the castle. At least, that's what the first book is about. You're in for a while ride!

“I first got the inspiration for Throne of Glass by listening to a piece of music from Disney’s Cinderella score. I thought the music that plays when she flees the ball, and the whole scene, to be honest, was really, really dark and intense—my imagination, not surprisingly, made the jump to ‘Well, what if she had done something really bad?’” the author told Good Reading. “Then I went one step further and asked: ‘What if she was an assassin who tried to kill the Prince?’ And so the Throne of Glass was born. As I wrote over those 10 years and explored more of that assassin’s world, it became its own story, not a straight-up retelling, though Cinderella was the original spark!”

Who are the main characters in the Throne of Glass series? Alexander Mass/Pexels Prepare yourself, because if you love fantasy, you're going to fall in love with these characters! Here's a breakdown of some of the people you'll meet in Throne of Glass: Celaena Sardothien : An assassin who fights to become the king's champion...and is hiding a major, world-changing secret of her own.

: An assassin who fights to become the king's champion...and is hiding a major, world-changing secret of her own. Dorian Havilliard : Adarlan's prince who finds himself drawn to Celaena.

: Adarlan's prince who finds himself drawn to Celaena. Chaol Westfall : The Captain of the Royal Guard who's in charge of training Celaena before everything changes.

: The Captain of the Royal Guard who's in charge of training Celaena before everything changes. Manon Blackbeak : An incredible warrior, and the leader of the Blackbeak Ironteeth witches. She leads The Thirteen.

: An incredible warrior, and the leader of the Blackbeak Ironteeth witches. She leads The Thirteen. Rowan Whitethorn : A handsome and powerful Fae warrior.

: A handsome and powerful Fae warrior. Aedion Ashryver : Terrasen's general with a surprising connection to Celaena.

: Terrasen's general with a surprising connection to Celaena. Lysandra : A courtesan, cunning shape-shifter, and loyal friend.

: A courtesan, cunning shape-shifter, and loyal friend. Elide Lochan : A human who finds herself drawn into the battle for Terrasen.

: A human who finds herself drawn into the battle for Terrasen. Nehemia Ytger : Eyllwe's Princess and Celaena's friend .

: Eyllwe's Princess and . Yrene Towers : A healer living at the Torre Cesme who forms a close bond with Chaol.

: A healer living at the Torre Cesme who forms a close bond with Chaol. Nesryn Faliq : A powerful warrior and archer, and one of Chaol's friends.

: A powerful warrior and archer, and one of Chaol's friends. Abraxos : Manon's wyvern (basically Throne of Glass' answer to dragons).

: Manon's wyvern (basically Throne of Glass' answer to dragons). Sam Cortland : One of the first characters who forms a bond with Celaena.

How many books are in the Throne of Glass series? Amazon Sarah J. Maas’ Throne of Glass series has seven novels and one novella that serves as a prequel. If you want to read them in chronological order (that's what I did!), here's how you should read them: The Assassin's Blad Throne of Glass Crown of Midnight Heir of Fire Queen of Shadows Empire of Storms Tower of Dawn Kingdom of Ash

What is spicier, ACOTAR or Throne of Glass? Amazon If you haven't read Throne of Glass, then you probably know Sarah J. Maas from her hit series A Court of Thorns and Roses. While ToG has romance, it is definitely less spicy than ACOTAR.

Loving all things Romantasy? Check out The 10 Most Popular Romantasy Books On Goodreads For Your Next Page-Turning Read for even more recommendations.