This Dreamy 'ACOTAR' Fan Cast Will Make You Want To Reread The Series

Until we receive positive news about the A Court of Thorns and Roses series, we can only rely on our imaginations to come up with the ultimate fan cast. Instead of stretching our brains trying to find the perfect Feyre or Tamlin, we combed through tons of ideas to find the dreamiest representations of the fantasy characters BookTok loves arguing about.

If the series focuses on A Court of Thorns and Rosesas well as A Court of Mist and Fury, we think this Reddit thread and this casting idea should be taken serious if the series is given a great production home!

1. Kristine Frøseth as Feyre Archeron Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Casting Kristine Frøseth as Feyre in ACOTAR makes sense because her execution of Nan St. George in Apple TV's The Buccaneers is nothing short of perfection. Her youthful face and steely determination are on par with Feyre's, not to mention she's got experience being caught in a love triangle as an actress.

2. Elle Fanning as Elain Archeron Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu Elain Archeron is depicted as weak and fragile when she's first introduced in A Court of Thorns and Roses, but being thrown into the cauldron by King Hyberth alters her beyond a molecular level. There are several theories about her final destiny in the popular series which makes Elle Fanning a phenomenal option for this role. She has the disposition of someone who maintains their childlike wonder, but she's played several characters who've shown why they should never be underestimated.

3. Sophie Turner as Nesta Archeron Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Nesta Archeron may not be as well-loved as Feyre or Elain, but I don't think she's ever cared about that. It's not to say she's completely heartless, but her ice cold demeanor often makes it seem that way. Given Sophie Turner's prior role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, we agree that she should play the eldest Archeron sister.

4. Jason Segel as Mr. Archeron Jason Merritt/Getty Images If you've read ACOTAR then you're well-versed in how goofy Mr. Archeron is. He's supposed to be the patriarch of the Nesta, Elain and Feyre's household, but his bad decisions have left them in a destitute situation. The only person who could make this character real is Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother).

5. Sam Reid as Tamlin Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for AMC Networks Sam Reid plays a convincible vampire named Lestat de Lioncourt in Interview with the Vampire which is why we can picture him as Tamlin. He has the complexion and blonde locks we picture the High Lord of the Spring Court to have, plus we're sure he could easily make viewers believe he's a troubled ruler of his part of Prythian.

6. Archie Renaux as Lucien Vanserra Joe Maher/Getty Images We picture Lucien as having good looks that are sometimes overshadowed by his carefree nature and sense of humor. Who better to play him than Archie Renaux (The Other Zoey and Alien: Romulus)?

7. Sean Teale as Rhysand John Phillips/Getty Images for Condé Nast If anyone's going to play the High Lord of the Night Court, it has to be Sean Teale (Mother of the Bride and Doctor Odyssey). He has the dark features that readers love, plus that smile could charm the pants off any fae or human. There, we said it.

8. Can Yaman as Cassian Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Cassian's known for his attractiveness as well as his mischievous nature in ACOTAR, so we think casting Can Yaman (Viola) as him would be an excellent choice! Just look at that face! Does it now say, "Come on, Feyre. We don’t bite. Unless you ask us to."

9. Matthew Daddario as Azriel Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Azriel's may be the moody righthand man of Rhysand, but it's for a good reason. His upbringing wasn't the best, but he learned how to hold his own in a fight and is known for being merciless when the moment calls for it. Does that not feel similar to characters Matthew Daddario (Shadowhunters) has played before? We think so.

10. Isabel May as Morrigan Ethan Miller/Getty Images So far, Morrigan's proven to be a girls and guy's girl. She's the loyal and supportive friend everyone should have which is why we want Isabel May (1923) to play her.

11. Rina Sawayama as Amren Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy We don't have much to say about Amren because her character speaks for itself. However, no one else should play her unless its Rina Sawayama (John Wick: Chapter 4).

13. Dove Cameron as Ianthe Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Balmain Last but not least, we finally come to the cunning Ianthe. She initially won us over in A Court of Mist and Fury, but her true intentions were revealed in A Court of Wings and Ruin. Sadly, her ambitions lead to a nasty fate but deserved fate. If someone's going to play her, it has to be Dove Cameron (Shameless). She looks exactly how we imagine the High Priestess would, right down to the slant of her eyes.

