Why The ACOTAR TV Show Cancellation Is Actually A Good Thing

While I love seeing BookTok-viral novels get turned into movies (hello It Ends With Us!), it's just as fun to see them get turned into TV shows, like Fourth Wing — which is why I had such high hopes for A Court of Thorns and Roses at Hulu...before it got canceled. But believe it or not, the fantasy series cancellation could actually a good thing.

Here's the latest update on the A Court of Thorns and Roses show.

Is the ACOTAR TV show still happening? KoolShooters/Pexels A Court of Thorns and Roses TV show has officially be scrapped at Disney’s 20th Television, according to Variety. But ACOTAR fans, don't give up hope! Sarah J. Maas was working with Outlander creator Ronald D. Moore, but now Variety's sources say that after the rights expire at Disney, SJM will be shopping the rights to an ACOTAR show to a different studio and platform. Honestly, I'm totally here for this because a platform like Prime or Max would provide a different kind of edge and aesthetic to the series that would serve it in a different way. And if we have to wait a little longer for a platform SJM feels most aligned with, I'm willing to stick it out! On February 27, 2024, Sarah J. Maas reportedly went out to coffee with Margot Robbie. Margot's production company (LuckyChap) has backed projects like I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman, Saltburn. Everything Margot touches turns to gold so I really hope she eventually ends up on the creative team for A Court of Thorns and Roses!

Who plays Rhysand in ACOTAR? Jared Subia/Unsplash We never got an official cast announcement, but there are plenty of ACOTAR fancasts. Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, would be the PERFECT addition to the cast, whether she plays Elain or Feyre. And now, I honestly don't know if I'll be satisfied with anyone else ;). "She is ELAIN," one TikTok user comments. "Literally copy paste from my brain Elain." Deuxmoi (via Marie Claire Australia) revealed some potential actors who could be in the running, like Thomas Doherty, Theo James, and Katherine Langford. Actress Brec Bassigner expressed that she'd love to be considered for a role. "I emailed my team, and I was like, ‘Listen, I don’t care if I have one line. I have to be a part of this,'" she says in an interview with TV Line.

Is ACOTAR getting a 6th book? Amazon Yes, ACOTAR book 6 is on the way! We don't know who the new book will focus on, but Sarah J. Maas did say she's excited to bring it to us. "The next book in that series, I have the ideas and general, vague thoughts. But the nitty gritty of writing and the emotional journeys with the characters — I usually love to go on those journeys with them," she said during an appearance on TODAY.

What is A Court of Thorns and Roses about? Amazon A Court of Thorns and Roses follows Feyre, a huntress who's forced to live with the immortal faeries after killing a wolf in the woods. The longer she stays in the Fae's world, the more she begins to love it — and the passionate, alluring faerie Tamlin. But as a dark shadow grows, both their world and Tamlin are put in danger, and it's up to Feyre to save them all.

When did the Court of Thorns and Roses series come out? Amazon A Court of Thorns and Roses is the first novel in the series of the same name, and was published in 2015. Sarah J. Maas continued the series with A Court of Mist and Fury in 2016, A Court of Wings and Ruin in 2017, A Court of Frost and Starlight in 2018, and A Court of Silver Flames in 2021.

