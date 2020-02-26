23 Adorable Nurseries Both Mama and Baby Will Love
A nursery can say a lot about a momma's style. It's where you can play around with childlike imagination, show off your design sensibilities, and put all your love, hopes, and dreams for baby on display. Plus, all your maternal energy has to go *somewhere* before baby arrives. To help you get things started, we've scrolled through the 'Gram to find the most inspiring baby's rooms— from whimsical and charming to modern and edgy—you're bound to go gaga for at least one. Find your favorite below, and get nesting!
Fresh white walls let you go to town on accessorizing with colorful details and really make plants pop.
Balance an overall minimalist design aesthetic with a wallpaper that's eyecatching, not overwhelming.
Storybook-like wallpaper gives this safari-themed nursery a whimsical feel.
Maybe you can tell by the amount of in-belly somersaults that your little one is going to be adventurous? This mountain theme is perfect for a wild child.
Lookin' to raise a boho babe? Tassels, indigenous-inspired prints, and a nature mural are the ways to go.
If you're going from plant mom to the real deal, consider creating a garden wall or keeping your fave potted greenery in the nursery.
Black paint might feel taboo for a baby's room, but when done right, it can seriously pay off as a cool design choice.
Let your fave characters serve as inspiration for the whole design (we spy a few familiar faces here).
We haven't seen any of the royal baby's nurseries, but we imagine it to be something like this. Create some custom drapery for a nursery fit for a princess.
Forgo trends, and go for a classic design with preppy patterns and lots of southern charm.
A baby with an edgy name deserves an equally edgy nursery...right Wolfe?
Add magic to any nursery with starry embellishments and quirky accents.
Don't want to commit to an all-dark look? Paint on a scallop half-wall design, and accessorize the top half with plenty of personality.
Something tells us this shiplap nursery is Joanna Gaines-approved (and does it get any more design points than that?).
Why not let your crib sheets steal the show? Sidenote: We can't get enough of this eucalyptus mobile!
Go full-on high design with a gorgeous artsy wallpaper and luxe furnuture.
You know you designed a cozy nursery when it becomes the pup's new napping spot.
If Joshua Tree National Park were a nursery...why not take inspo from your favorite vacation spot?
Double a decorative shelf as storage space, and you've got a nursery as functional as it is cute.
Alexa, turn on nature sounds. It's the only thing this forest-inspired nursery is missing.
Proof that navy works for both girl and boy nurseries.
A table and chairs serve as a great place for tea parties, crafting, and sneaking in some work while the little one sleeps.
Our love for all things rattan is alive and well, and the best part? It goes with everything, so you really can't make a bad design move with it.