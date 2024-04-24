12 Home Decor Ideas I'm Stealing From This Gorgeous LA Remodel
Home decor trends come and go but some of them stand the test of time, and good designers seem to capture exactly where that line is drawn. Shawn and Tina Taylor, the adorable husband-and-wife dream team behind L.A. design firm Dacotah Studio, create stylish, comfortable homes that feel timeless and effortlessly put together.
The pair met at the bakery Bread Lounge in downtown LA, at separate tables. "We struck up a conversation and found out we were in industries that mirrored one another. Shawn was doing customization for brands and I was working in fashion," says Tina. (The bakery recently catered their daughter's first birthday.) Now Tina brings her eye for design while Shawn manages their interior projects for Dacotah, like their latest project in the eclectic Silver Lake neighborhood, where they had their first date. They beautifully remodeled a home built in 1938 for a modern family and it offers so much inspiration.
BEFORE
Before the remodel, the home left A LOT to be desired -- think boob lighting and icky yellow walls. The double doors shown here are mid-century cool but the entry design is pretty sad and dated. Tina and Shawn truly modernized it and created a sanctuary for the couple and their baby.
AFTER
Their inspiration? "Tulum! Our clients were so excited about this specific area and were inspired by Mexico. They love postmodernism design and they are a bit of a maximalist at heart," says Tina. "We wanted to keep the design pretty neutral so we could balance the design and art."
Here's the entry now -- amazing, right?! The whole house feels serene and tailored while embracing the beautiful LA weather and views. Shawn and Tina used earthy, natural materials to keep it timeless and took advantage of the terraced hillside for planting and lounging with drought-tolerant plants.
Here are 12 ideas I took away from their gorgeous design that I'll be bringing into my own home, or future home!
Home Decor Ideas À La Dacotah Studio
'70s Modern
"We wanted to preserve the older architectural details, which had tons of character and charm and looked beautiful with the newer materials we selected," says Shawn. I'm loving these classic modern sofas in a pop of orange. The OGs were designed by Michel Ducaroy for Ligne Roset in the 1970s and go for more than $5K but you can find more affordable options inspired by the original. The color scheme here is on point without feeling overly trendy.
"If you are going to play with trends, do it in a way that can be swapped out every so often (e.g., rugs, artwork, accent chairs), rather than going too trendy on the hard materials like countertops, tiles, etc," says Tina. The coffee table they found vintage in Palm Springs and the artwork is designed by pop artist Steve Harrington.
Sculptural Lamps
Lamps can make such an impact in a room. This black table lamp from Jonathan Entler stands out like an art piece, as does this Hem Puffy chair. This Wayfair sculptural table lamp and Article lounge chair have a similar effect at a lower price point. We can't all afford high-end pieces but a few key pieces here and there that we love is also a good investment.
Transitional Flooring
"We used earthy. natural materials, mimicking the Yucatan/Tulum region of Mexico," says Tina. The porcelain kitchen flooring transitions to maple wood flooring throughout the home. I love the lighter natural woods mixed with the stucco and stone, creating unique moments that separate the spaces.
Wishbone Chairs
The first time I saw Hans Wegner's Wishbone Chair (1949) I was smitten. I have two chairs inspired by the original that I splurged on more than a decade ago at HD Buttercup. They are the pieces I still hold on to and always get compliments on — a true test of a classic design that never goes out of style.
Maple Cabinets
There's so much to love here: the durable Taj Mahal Quartzite slab tile, the vertical window that frames the hedges, the clean-lined shelf, and the continuation of maple on the cabinets. "The kitchen cabinets were maple wood and the stain was natural, which was more cost-effective while maintaining that beautiful, natural look," says Tina.
Outdoor Living
I will never not buy or rent a home that doesn't have tons of natural light. I love how the kitchen feels seamless with the outdoors, bringing in tons of light but also making it easier to entertain outdoors. The pendants echo the table lamp in the living room while the rope-backed bar stools are total Tulum vibes.
William Sonoma Cambria stool has a similar aesthetic. This trio pendant by Plato is also a showstopper.
Warm Bedding
I'm slowing phasing out of my blue phase. These mix-and-match organic sheets from Morrow Goods are a warmer upgrade.
Built-In Shelves
Built-in shelves are looking more sleek these days. This curved maple built-in continues the design story in such a stunning way.
Bath Planters
Bring the outdoors in...to your bath. Love this built-in planter for bringing clean-air plants into your self-care haven. The zig-zag tile is also a dreamy effect.
Terrazzo
I'm been obsessed with terrazzo for quite some time and adore how they use it here on the flooring. The speckled colors are just *speechless* and add an unexpected design element to the whole serene aesthetic. Never boring!
Brass
This whole look just slays but I especially love the brass bath towel bar inside the shower, creating more of a spa-like feeling inside. Also a ceramic vase with flowers are especially lovely for you or your guests.
Asymmetry
I love the organic effect of this brass mirror and clay pendants — as Spanish architect Antonio Gaudi said, "There are no sharp corners in nature." West Elm has a similar mirror design you can shop, too.
Images courtesy of Dacotah Studio
