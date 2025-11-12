You really don’t have to spend big to make your home cozy and cute for the holidays. Amazon is fully stocked with festive gems that bring all the classic charm to your space... without the hefty price tag. We scoured their site and found some truly stunning holiday decorations you'll want to put up ASAP. From elegant garlands to lovely lighting pieces, these timeless finds all ring in at under $50 and will instantly elevate your seasonal setup.

Scroll on to shop our 8 favorite Amazon holiday decorations, all under $50!

Amazon 3-Candle Cast Iron Metal Candelabra This charming $40 candelabra allows you to keep a warm glow going throughout the holiday season. It's made from cast iron so it's durable to last you years to come. Plus, since it's not overly Christmas-y, you could easily decorate with it year-round and switch out the candles depending on the time of year.

Amazon Sage Green Paper Star Set This $25 set of five paper stars is as easy as assemble and hang. They're made from tear- crease-resistant paper to ensure you get some good life out of them year after year. The sage green color palette is downright perfect for creating a cozy vibe for the holidays without having to go all out with rich reds and bright greens.

Amazon Checkered Acacia Wood Charcuterie Board Though not explicitly Christmas-themed, this checkered charcuterie board ($47) will still make your snack spread feel spirited and so picturesque. It measures about 17 by 12 inches – plenty of real estate to work with. Plus, it has some hidden handles on the underside for easy transport from kitchen to table. What's more is the rubber stoppers on the bottom keep the whole thing in place as you graze.

Amazon Vintage Christmas Tree Print This adorable vintage-inspired Christmas tree print is perfect for decorating any wall for the holidays. The print measures 8 by 10 inches and arrives unframed so you can customize it to your liking. We highly recommend hitting up your local thrift store for fun, unique frames (that don't cost a fortune)!

Amazon 9-Foot Faux Christmas Garland You just can't go wrong with a garland. This 9-foot piece of faux greenery ($31) can easily be draped on your mantle, dining table, stairway, or front porch for a touch of the holidays. Dress it up with some of the ornaments, lights, and small accent pieces you already have for a finished look.

Amazon Lenox Gingerbread Man Accent Plate This 8-inch porcelain accent plate ($25) is going to be so stunning for serving up all the delicious dessert and appetizers you're making for the holidays. Its gingerbread man shape blows traditional designs out of the water and adds the perfect pinch of whimsy to your table.

Amazon Thymes Frasier Fir Candle Seasonal candles come and go, but this fir-scented one ($35) that comes in a striking green glass vessel is worth keeping around. Even once you're burned through all the wax, you can clean it out and keep it as a drinking glass, small vase, or candy jar.

Amazon Santa Framed Oval Wall Art This oval frame comes in so many spirited designs. From a snow-covered Santa and Christmas tree to ornaments and the Polar Express, you can easily find a great design that suits your exact style for $15.

