9 Target Holiday Decor Finds That’ll Make Your Home Feel Extra Merry
With the changing of the seasons comes (arguably) the best moment of the year: decorating for Christmas. We love giving our homes a festive refresh for the holidays, and Target always makes crafting a cozy space super easy. Their lineup of holiday decor is packed with cozy textures, warm lights, and perfect patterns this year. Snag these nine finds to make your home feel charming and inviting.
Shop our 9 favorite Target holiday decor finds below!
Target
John Derian For Target Christmas Tree Lit Blow Mold
This classic Christmas tree light emits a warm glow from miniature faux candles for ultra-cozy vibes this season.
Target
Threshold Ultra Soft Holiday Flannel Sheet Set
This sheet set has everything you need to upgrade your bedding setup for the holidays: one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and one pillowcase. It's made of a soft cotton-flannel fabric, so there's virtually no break-in time required. It also comes in four more festive prints in case this plaid pattern isn't quite your style.
Target
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Brass Advent Calendar
We're loving this non-traditional advent calendar. It's not overly flashy, making it blend in super well with whatever holiday decor you already own. Count down in style!
Target
John Derian For Target Stoneware Serving Platter
John Derian's new holiday decor collection at Target is packed with adorable finds for this time of year. We're especially enamored with the dishware, including this sweet serving platter that features a big bird beside a Christmas tree. It'll be perfect for setting out canapés or bite-sized desserts for your guests.
Target
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Mini Cypress Brass Bell & Red Ribbon Wreath
Welcome your friends and family in with warmth this holiday season with an adorable wreath like this one. Though quite simple, it makes a statement with the added bow and bell.
Target
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Mini Vintage Glass Ornaments
This pack of 25 mini-sized glass ornaments will set your tree decor up for immediate success. Each of the shapes complement each other nicely so you don't have to worry about them clashing with your current ornament collection.
Target
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Wood Christmas Window Flameless Candelabra
Ambient lighting is the name of the game when it comes to cozy holiday decor, and this adorable trio of flameless candles delivers. It also has a nice vintage vibe to it, which will last you for years to come.
Target
Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Vintage Red Plaid Matte Tree Framed Wall Art
Show your walls some decor love this season, too! Target's holiday decor collection has plenty of fun frames, including this festive and cozy plaid one that can easily be placed anywhere, from your living room to your bathroom.
Target
John Derian For Target Glass Candies Garland
Looking for holiday decor pieces with some more color? This candy-themed garland is ready to go with a rainbow of decorative beads, ideal for your mantel or entryway.
