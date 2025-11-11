Walmart is proving, once again, that you don’t have to spend a fortune to make your home look festive for the holidays. We’re absolutely obsessed with their affordable (but still cute) holiday decor that just dropped. Everything is warm and cozy without breaking the bank.

From seasonal candles to cozy couch pillows, here are 6 luxe-looking Walmart holiday decor finds you won’t want to miss in 2025.

Walmart My Texas House Tree Pillow This stunning pillow has a handmade feel to elevate your couch setup for Christmas. It's an ideal accent piece that doesn't do too much to distract from your overall decor vision.

Walmart Daybetter Candle Warmer Lamp Candle lamps can really make a single candle the entire moment, thanks to their decorative effect. While this piece emits a warm glow, it also heats up any scent you want to put under it.

Walmart Eucalyptus Wreath You can't go wrong with a wreath! If your current collection is needing an upgrade for 2025, this $35 pick makes it oh-so easy. It's relatively basic, so you could even dress it up with ribbons, bells, and more from the craft store.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Glass Christmas Tree Candle Tree-shaped anything is great for rounding out your holiday decor game, though some designs can lean a bit tacky. Not this candle – it boasts a sleek silhouette that's still recognizable and festive without being too cheap-looking.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald Bar Cart Bar carts are so luxe. If you're planning to host a holiday soiree this year, you'll definitely want to check out this $69 piece for holding cocktail essentials, glasses, and more. Thanks to the gold finish, it has an elegant look to it – one that you don't have to pay hundreds of dollars for, at that.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Almond Biscuit Ombre Faux Fur Throw This thick, plush faux fur throw blanket looks so expensive, no matter how you style it. The nuetral color palette will pair well with what you've got going on at home already while adding even more coziness.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more seasonal decor finds!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.