If your home has been begging for a little refresh, there’s no better time to give it one than Prime Big Deal Days. Amazon just dropped prices on so many finds that can help you level up your everyday life. From kitchen appliances to cleaning essentials, these 10 deals are all worth shopping before the massive sale event is over, especially if you're looking for an effortless shopping experience.

Scroll on to shop 10 of the best home finds on sale for Prime Day (but not for much longer)!

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee & Espresso Maker This easy-to-use espresso machine is at the top of our wishlist this year. The fact that we can shop it for 27% off right now is convincing us to finally add it to our cart!

Amazon Ninja 6-In-1 Air Fryer This air fryer can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake, and keep food warm, assuming the role of multiple separate kitchen appliances and saving you precious counter space all the while. It's on sale for a limited time for just $160 (was $230). Steal!

Amazon KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer If it's been a dream of yours to own a KitchenAid stand mixer (same here), now's the time to consider finally adding it to your kitchen lineup. It's on sale for $100 off right now plus it's available in tons of different colors to suit your aesthetic.

Amazon Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner This tiny, but mighty carpet cleaner is a favorite amongst shoppers for its portability, efficacy, and how freakin' easy it is to use. If your carpets, upholstery, or car seats need a good cleanse, this baby is on sale for $75 (was $95).

Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell + Ring Chime This Ring doorbell helps you keep close tabs on your doorstep with real-time alerts when motion is detected. It's on a markdown too good to pass up right now, going for just $65 (was $125).

Amazon Hatch Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock This sunrise alarm clock is a true winner in our book if you're looking to regulate your sleep schedule. Not to mention it's super aesthetically-pleasing! Save $30 when you buy it during Prime Big Deal days.

Amazon Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Induction Frying Pans These heavy-gauge stainless steel frying pans (in a set of two) are 20% off right now and add instant shine to your cooking lineup.

Amazon Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker We adore the Ninja Creami because it's super easy to use, yet yields such delicious treats. Save some bucks on your ice cream bill with this appliance that's 22% off for a limited time!

Amazon Levoit Top Fill Humidifier Humidifiers are a must for this time of year if you live somewhere dry and cold. Keeping a steady flow of humidity will help keep your skin looking hydrated and glowy, even in the bleak winter weather. This find is just $30 (was $40) right now!

Amazon NordicTrack T Series Treadmill For more luxe home purchases like workout equipment, Amazon's got some pretty great deals running through October 8. Case in point is this top-notch treadmill that's 25% off to kickstart your home gym journey!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more essential Amazon deals!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.