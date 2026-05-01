In the last few years (or decades), YA stories have taken over the beachy drama television space, but there's a brand new show coming to Peacock that TV fans of all ages are going to obsess over. The Five Star Weekend has an incredible cast led by Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30) , Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), and Regina Hall (Scary Movie) just to name a few, and takes us into the world full of loss, friendship, and secrets. This is exactly the kind of drama I like to see. Here's the latest update on the new show — and if you love all things Jennifer Garner, check out our interview for her Christmas movie Family Switch!

Here's everything you need to know about The Five Star Weekend before it drops on Peacock summer 2026.

What is The Five Star Weekend about? Amazon The new show follows Hollis Shaw (Jennifer Garner), a cook and author who got famous for her recipes. But when she suffers a horrible loss, her grieving process begins to highlight all the areas of her life that aren't as perfect as her media personality might lead you to believe. So, Hollis takes her friends — a childhood BFF, a friend from her 20s and her 30s, and a unexpected fifth guest — to her house in Nantucket for a weekend of regeneration. But before long, "boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed."

Who's in The Five Star Weekend cast with Jennifer Garner? Greg Gayne/Peacock The cast of The Five Star Weekend is truly amazing, and I can't believe we're going to get this much star power on our screens! Jennifer Garner as Hollis Shaw

as Hollis Shaw Chloë Sevigny as Tatum McKenzie

as Tatum McKenzie Regina Hall as Dru-Ann Jones

as Dru-Ann Jones Gemma Chan as Gigi Ling

as Gigi Ling D'Arcy Carden as Brooke Kirtley

as Brooke Kirtley Harlow Jane as Caroline Shaw

as Caroline Shaw David Denman as Kyle McKenzie

as Kyle McKenzie Rob Huebel as Charlie Kirtley

as Charlie Kirtley Tory Devon Smith as John Mark

as John Mark Henry Eikenberry as Dylan Leclaire

as Dylan Leclaire Roberta Colindrez as Sunny

as Sunny Judy Greer as Electra

as Electra West Duchovny as Aubrey

as Aubrey Josh Hamilton as Matthew

as Matthew Timothy Olyphant as Jack

Where can I watch The Five Star Weekend? Greg Gayne/Peacock The Five Star Weekend premieres on Peacock July 16, 2026.

How many episodes are in the show? Greg Gayne/Peacock The series will have 8 episodes that will all be available to stream at once. I love a weekend binge!

Where was The Five Star Weekend filmed? Greg Gayne/Peacock The show was filmed in LA and around Nantucket in the third quarter of 2025.

Stay tuned for the latest news on The Five Star Weekend, and other Jennifer Garner projects that are coming our way.